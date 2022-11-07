Read full article on original website
Should You Start Drake London vs. the Panthers? Fantasy Outlook for Falcons Wide Receiver
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Carolina Panthers hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Drake London was one of my favorite draft targets this season, but his been woefully disappointing for two months now. Should fantasy football managers expect anything on Thursday night against the Panthers?
Georgia at Kentucky Game Time Announced
The game time for the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs' contest at Kentucky has been announced has been announced. Georgia will head to Lexington on November 19th for their final regular season conference game of the season. For the fourth time this season, Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS ...
NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions: Lock of the Week, Upset of the Week and Scores for Every Game
After a 31-8 week picking straight up, we here at Pro Football Network are now 91 games over .500 with our moneyline bets on the season. Can we keep the good vibes going? We’ll certainly try with our NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions. NFL Picks and Predictions: Lock...
NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9: Kliff Kingsbury Is Flailing — And Failing
Two NFL coaches have now been fired — Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. So what is the rationale for keeping Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals head coach? And why shouldn’t he be atop the remaining list of NFL coaches on the hot seat?
Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status
The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
Odell Beckham Jr. Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him To Stash?
There’s a unique wild card presenting itself for fantasy football managers as Week 10 rapidly approaches. Is it possible that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could join a team only nine months after tearing his ACL and impact your fantasy roster? We’re going to dive into the case for adding Beckham off the waiver wire and onto your team.
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make The Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
Is Jarvis Landry Playing Tonight Against the Ravens? Saints WR Questionable Heading Into Monday Night Football
The New Orleans Saints have been ravaged by injuries at the wide receiver position this season. Earlier this week, they announced that Michael Thomas would be heading to IR and would likely be out for the year. Additionally, WR Jarvis Landry hasn’t played since Week 4 due to an ankle...
Panthers vs. Falcons Player Props for Thursday Night Football: PJ Walker’s Last Stand?
If you’re planning to bet on Week 10 NFL player props for Thursday Night Football’s intriguing Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons matchup, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed the game’s highest-probability scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line...
NFL Inactives Tonight: Gus Edwards, Jarvis Landry, Mark Andrews, and Mark Ingram II Out for Monday Night Football
This week’s Monday Night Football matchup features two teams fighting for first place in their competitive divisions. The Baltimore Ravens travel to the Superdome to take on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams have suffered some significant injuries, and the NFL inactives list for MNF will be filled with important players.
Top FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Thursday Night Football: Bench Cordarrelle Patterson in Panthers vs. Falcons Rematch?
If you’re making Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football in Week 10, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
Indianapolis Colts’ Shocking New Offensive Coordinator: Who Is Parks Frazier?
The Indianapolis Colts have zagged instead of zigged once again. Less than 24 hours after stunning the sports universe by naming former Colts player Jeff Saturday as their interim coach, they promoted Parks Frazier to de facto offensive coordinator. That means that the Colts’ two most important decision-makers on offense...
Early NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Running in Justin Fields of Gold
Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 10 predictions and picks for all 14 games, with the Bengals, Jets, Patriots, and Ravens on byes. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks.
