NFL Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 9: Kliff Kingsbury Is Flailing — And Failing
Two NFL coaches have now been fired — Matt Rhule by the Carolina Panthers and Frank Reich by the Indianapolis Colts. So what is the rationale for keeping Kliff Kingsbury as the Arizona Cardinals head coach? And why shouldn’t he be atop the remaining list of NFL coaches on the hot seat?
Where Will Sean Payton Coach in 2023? 6 Teams That Make The Most Sense
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton stepped away from the sidelines this season, but there’s a chance he’ll come back to the NFL as soon as 2023. If he decides to make a return next year, Payton will have a long list of suitors and should be able to have his pick of the litter. Where are the best landing spots for Payton next season, and what will he be looking for as he searches for a new team?
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rest-of-Season Rankings: Where Do Justin Fields, Dameon Pierce, Amari Cooper, and Others Rank?
Deciphering value for fantasy football players for the rest of the season can be tough. Therefore, PFN is doing the hard work for you and presenting our rest of season rankings every single week. Our rankings are here to help you make tough waiver wire or trade decisions as you consider a bigger picture than just who is going to help you win in Week 10.
Josh Downs, Kris Abrams-Draine Include Week 10 2023 NFL Draft Risers
Week 10 on the college football schedule was a doozy both for teams and 2023 NFL Draft prospects. Alabama and Clemson all but sealed their fates for the title hunt this season, while Georgia again proved it is the supreme program in the country. And several defenders, as well as...
Should You Start Drake London vs. the Panthers? Fantasy Outlook for Falcons Wide Receiver
The deeper we get into the season, the more hesitant I am about starting players on Thursday night. This week, we have the Carolina Panthers hosting the Atlanta Falcons. Drake London was one of my favorite draft targets this season, but his been woefully disappointing for two months now. Should fantasy football managers expect anything on Thursday night against the Panthers?
NFL Super Bowl Odds 2023: Ken Walker III and Joe Mixon Give Seahawks and Bengals a Lift
Week 9 of the NFL‘s action was at risk of being a boring week. Of course, things didn’t go chalk, and we saw some spectacular performances across the league. Running backs proved they matter as Ken Walker III and Joe Mixon pushed the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl betting odds even higher.
Odell Beckham Jr. Waiver Wire Week 10: Should You Add Him To Stash?
There’s a unique wild card presenting itself for fantasy football managers as Week 10 rapidly approaches. Is it possible that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could join a team only nine months after tearing his ACL and impact your fantasy roster? We’re going to dive into the case for adding Beckham off the waiver wire and onto your team.
NFL OL Rankings Week 10: Looking Ahead to the 2023 Free Agent OL Market
Week 10 of the NFL season is here, and so are our OL rankings. This week, we’re looking ahead to the 2023 free agent offensive line class. Which players have positioned themselves to cash in next spring, and which teams will be involved in the free agent OL market?
Houston QB Clayton Tune Officially Accepts 2023 Shrine Bowl Invite
In a major coup for the longest-running all-star game, Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune has accepted his invite to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. Tune became the first quarterback announcement of the all-star game cycle, giving the Shrine Bowl a highly productive senior passer and a natural on-field leader who should attract significant attention in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Is Demarcus Robinson Playing Today vs. Saints? Fantasy Implications of His Status
The question of is Demarcus Robinson playing on Monday Night Football first popped up for fantasy football managers when the Baltimore Ravens’ WR was listed as a limited participant at practice Friday. He was added to the injury report with a groin issue and was absent from practice on Saturday before being listed as questionable.
