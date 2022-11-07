Read full article on original website
Nestlé’s Toll House cookie dough recalled after plastic film found in product
Nestlé’s Toll House edible chocolate chip cookie dough recalled after soft plastic film found in product
iheart.com
Nestlé Is Recalling Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs
Nestlé has recalled 3 types of edible chocolate chip cookie dough tubs due to possible contamination of having soft plastic film inside. "This recall does not involve any other Nestle Toll House products, including other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready-to-bake cookie dough," Nestlé said in a statement.
Allrecipes.com
Nestlé Toll House Recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Due To Potential Plastic Contamination
Nestlé USA issued a recall for certain Nestlé Toll House cookie dough products due to possible foreign matter contamination on November 3. The recall impacts three batches of Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that were distributed nationwide. The recalled cookie dough was produced...
