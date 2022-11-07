Read full article on original website
Son gives brutally honest review of mom’s half marathon performance and it's cracking us up
The mom found, in an extremely hilarious way, that her son doesn't seem too impressed by her half-marathon accomplishment.
Upworthy
Four single moms join hands to buy a home, transforming their lives and creating a paradise
Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 18, 2022. It has since been updated. It is understandable that humans build their lives around their partners, but it is also a lost opportunity to not live with our best friends. Of course, there are a lucky few whose partners also happen to be their best friends, but it's a fair assessment to say they are in a minority. Buying a home, which was once a middle-class aspiration, is now more of a distant dream for the majority of people. Setting an example to many, four women have joined hands to buy a home in an urban area in Washington DC, reported TODAY. They are now reimagining the core concepts our society is built on—family and child-rearing. People have built families, had children, and invested in assets with their partners, and now four women are showing that maybe it's not such a bad idea to rework how we view these concepts to find happiness, especially if one's current living situation is not working out.
I Apologize In Advance, But Non-Americans Think These 18 American Foods Are Absolutely "Disgusting"
"I hate those Midwestern 'fruit salads' where half the ingredients are marshmallow fluff or mini marshmallows, jello, whipped cream, etc. I have a high tolerance for American food, but I cannot handle these or even comprehend why and how they exist."
Upworthy
Dutch town was built just for people with dementia and it helps uphold their sense of independence
Taking care of a spouse or parent with dementia can be an alienating experience, as individuals experiencing severe cognitive impairment are in need of constant caregiving. While many of us would do anything to avoid residential memory care facilities, the unfortunate reality is that they are sometimes the only choice for people suffering from severe dementia. A planned village just outside of Amsterdam aims to provide a different and safer kind of future for people living with severe dementia. The people of Hogeweyk, a village in the Dutch province of Weesp, have conventional lives. They visit the grocery store, gripe about the weather and take part in a weekly bingo game. Hogeweyk is a nursing home that has been made to appear like the real world.
oprahdaily.com
Meet the Twins Who Created a Lip Gloss Set Oprah Says Is Great for Anybody
As political refugees from Eritrea growing up in Rochester, New York, in the 1980s and ’90s, Feven and Helena Yohannes, identical twins and best friends, often found themselves enduring stupid questions from strangers. “Which one of you is the nice one? Are you the smart one? Are you two for one?”
techaiapp.com
When Your Culture Expects You to Age in Place at Home
At age 60, Jessica Kim’s mom was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. During the first years of her mother’s illness, Kim’s parents were still living in their own home in New Jersey. During a visit, Kim found fast food wrappers scattered all over the house. She realized they were struggling to care for themselves, and she moved them into her home in Boston.
