Related
Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis
The former BBC environment analyst Roger Harrabin has spent his career talking to scientists. Now they’re telling him they’re scared of what they’re seeing
Almost Half of Earth's Vital Signs Are Now 'Code Red', Scientists Warn
A new report from a coalition of international scientists is unequivocal about the severity of the environmental crisis that we're in, with 16 out of the 35 'vital signs' used to track climate change now rated as code red – that is, they're at record extremes. The number of...
Major glaciers, including in Yosemite and Kilimanjaro, will be gone within 23 years due to climate change, U.N. report warns
One-third of the world's most iconic glaciers have been "condemned to disappear" within 23 years, according to a new report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The fate of these glaciers, which include those in Yosemite, Yellowstone and the Dolomites, is all but sure, UNESCO warned, as carbon emissions cause them to rapidly deteriorate.
Climate change: West Africa’s oceans at risk because of a lack of monitoring
The West African Canary Current extends along the north-west African coast, from the northern Atlantic coast of Morocco to Guinea-Bissau. It’s a hotspot for changes in the oceans driven by climate change. These include rising temperatures, ocean acidification and ocean deoxygenation. All affect marine life on multiple levels. The...
Climate change deadlier than cancer in parts of the world, UN warns
The impacts of the climate crisis will start to be deadlier than some widespread diseases like cancer as the planet continues to heat up, warns a new report from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).Hotter temperatures will lead to more excess deaths, especially in parts of the world that already get very hot – likely making existing global inequalities even worse, the agency says.But the new data also shows that by limiting how much the planet warms, we still have time to mitigate some of the potential damage.“Concerted global progress towards Paris Agreement targets could reduce projected mortality from...
Egypt Crushes Climate Action At Home Ahead Of COP27
NGOs and activists looking to attend COP27 in Egypt say they've faced huge hurdles in getting accreditation and finding accommodation. — The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action, and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year.
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
History of Climate Change Science
Discussions around climate change and the need to address the increase in greenhouse gas emissions globally have recently grown. What is interesting is the importance of maintaining the temperature of the earth’s surface is not a new observation but was first identified in 1827 by Fourier. Followed by Tyndale...
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
The climate crisis explained in 10 charts
The problem: rising carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The level of CO2, the main greenhouse gas, has been rising since the Industrial Revolution and is at its highest for about 4m years. The rate of the rise is even more striking, the fastest for 66m years, with scientists saying we are in “uncharted territory”.
Climate finance and human rights fears: what happened on day two of Cop27?
Money! Money! Money! dominated the second full day of Cop27, with a deep chasm emerging between long-time polluting rich states and developing countries that need finance to deal with devastating extreme weather events while also cutting emissions. Meanwhile, Egypt will realise it cannot hold such a significant international conference without...
Climate Questions: Who is most vulnerable to climate change?
Drew covers climate and environmental justice. drewcostleydcostley@ap.org Most of the world’s population has been affected in some way by climate change — 85% of the world, in fact. But the effects of climate change haven’t been equally felt by all. Some communities have seen a slight rise in temperature here and there, but others have had their entire communities wiped out. As the rise of global temperatures and sea-level continues to affect the world with increasingly frequency and intensity, who are the most vulnerable to the effects of climate change?
U.N. chief, Al Gore and others give dire warnings at global climate conference
This year's summit comes as climate change is worsening — but many leaders are skipping the event, arriving late or still deciding whether to show up.
African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP
African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent. A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20% hit to their expected GDP by 2050.
World is on "highway to climate hell" and nations must "cooperate or perish," U.N. chief warns summit
Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt — The only way to "put an end to all this suffering" from "a highway to climate hell" is for the world to cooperate or perish, dozens of leaders were admonished as they gathered Monday for international climate talks. More than 100 world leaders will speak...
New Study Indicates That We Are at a Catastrophic Ocean Warming “Tipping Point”
A new study charts 45,000,000 years of Antarctic temperature change. Scientists have created the first charts of Antarctic ocean temperatures over the last 45 million years using molecular fossils and machine learning, providing vital insights into future sea level changes. The researchers, led by experts from Victoria University of Wellington...
Climate change could dry up hydropower in some regions
Building more hydroelectric power plants can help the world transition away from coal and natural gas. And hydropower can provide electricity when wind and solar are not available. But Paulina Jaramillo of Carnegie Mellon University says hydropower is vulnerable to climate-driven changes in rainfall and water supplies. For example, in...
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action and money at international climate talks in Egypt, while big polluters remained divided over who should pay for the damage industrial greenhouse gas emissions have done to the planet. “We all know that the leading cause of climate crisis is fossil fuels,” Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano told his fellow leaders. The Pacific country has “joined Vanuatu and other nations calling for a fossil fuels non-proliferation treaty,” Natano said. “It’s getting too hot and there is very (little) time to slow and reverse the increasing temperature. Therefore, it is essential to prioritize fast-acting strategies.”
Cop27: Ukraine president says peace is vital for saving climate; US called out for blocking ‘loss and damage’ funds – live
LIVE – Updated at 19:56. Volodymyr Zelenskiy appears at climate summit via video link; climate experts say US has acted ‘in bad faith’ for decades. The Barbados prime minister, Mia Mottley, has celebrated that “loss and damage” – the idea that developed countries that grew rich off fossil fuels should pay poorer countries – has been added to the agenda of Cop27.
UN chief warns planet is heading toward `climate chaos’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the planet is heading toward irreversible “climate chaos” and urged global leaders at the upcoming climate summit in Egypt to put the world back on track to cut emissions, keep promises on climate financing and help developing countries speed their transition to renewable energy.
