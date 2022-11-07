Antigua’s DPP accused of fraudulent conversion appears in Jamaican court, wants passport returned

Read full article on original website
Related
My wedding was cancelled with two weeks’ notice because the venue is being used to house asylum seekers – I’m devastated
A COUPLE of 21 years say they were left heartbroken when they were told their wedding would not go ahead in just two weeks' time. Dean Turner and his fiancée Charlotte Townend were counting down to their big day but said they received a call from their wedding planner at 8.45am, who said that the Hull Humber View Hotel could no longer host them.
Bride and groom, 68 and 74, become latest wedding couple to have their big day cancelled as Home Office block-books hotels to house asylum seekers
A bride and groom are the latest couple to have their wedding cancelled after a hotel was booked out by the Home Office for asylum seekers. This comes after a man was forced to change his tattoo in February this year showing the time and date of his wedding after the hotel after it was cancelled due to the hotel being booked up for refugees.
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
So Sad: Lagos Police Confirm The Death Of Davido’s 3-Year-Old Son Ifeanyi
Following multiple reports on Monday that Davido's son drowned in a pool, the tragic news has sadly been confirmed.
Police officers get jail terms over WhatsApp group featuring Wayne Couzens
Two Metropolitan Police officers who shared “grossly offensive” messages in a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens have been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment – but granted bail ahead of an appeal.Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, and former Pc Joel Borders, 46, were members of a chat group called “Bottle and Stoppers” on the encrypted platform with Couzens, 49, before he murdered Sarah Everard.Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard how they joked about raping a female colleague, talked about tasering children and people with disabilities, and displayed racist views in the group in 2019.The messages were discovered after then serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped,...
BBC
Hushpuppi: Notorious Nigerian fraudster jailed for 11 years in US
A notorious Instagram influencer from Nigeria has been jailed for more than 11 years in the US for his role in an international fraud syndicate. Hushpuppi, whose real name is Ramon Abbas, was also ordered to pay $1,732,841 (£1,516,182) in restitution to two victims. The influencer rose to fame...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
Riot police called to immigration centre as detainees armed with ‘various weaponry’
Riot police were called out to an immigration centre this morning after a group of detainees armed with “various weaponry” at an immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power cut.The outage sparked a protest which saw around 100 people gather in the exercise yard, according to reports. Metropolitan Police officers and HM Prison Service attended the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow airport, after the outage at 3am. It comes as the government faces ongoing criticism over its handling of asylum seekers after a group taken from the Manston processing centre was reportedly left “abandoned” in central...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC
Fraudster tenant jailed for trying to sell Cambridge house
A tenant who tried to sell the house he rented has been jailed. Andrew Smith's "brazen crime" was identified when a prospective buyer for the three-bed house in Argyle Street, Cambridge, organised a property survey, Cambridgeshire Police said. It said less than two weeks after moving in, Smith put the...
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
thenationalnews.com
UK Border Force officers 'to be stationed in French control rooms'
British immigration officers could be stationed in French control rooms for the first time under a new deal being negotiated by France and the UK to curb Channel crossings. The fresh agreement between the UK and France is understood to have cost about £80 million ($92m) and in its final stages.
Government minister Robert Jenrick vows to deport offenders who sparked 'riot' at migrant removal centre near Heathrow Airport after '100 armed detainees left their rooms and entered the courtyard' during power cut
The Minister of State for Immigration has vowed to 'swiftly' deport offenders who sparked a 'riot' at a migrant detention centre near Heathrow Airport last night. Robert Jenrick promised that the 'perpetrators of this disturbance will be held to account', after more than 100 detainees armed with knives and various other weapons reportedly left their rooms during a power cut and broke into the courtyard during the early hours of this morning.
BBC
Migrants being stranded in London was a mistake, says minister
Mistakes were made after two groups of migrants were left stranded in London this week, the government has admitted. Home Office minister Chris Philp said there had been a "misunderstanding", after people were mistakenly taken from the Manston centre in Kent and left at Victoria station. But he said there...
BBC
Hotel in Shrewsbury shuts to guests to take in asylum seekers
A hotel in Shrewsbury has closed its doors to the public and is getting ready to welcome asylum seekers instead. It said it wanted to help people who "desperately need a roof over their head", often from war-torn countries. The venue also said the temporary arrangement would provide "much-needed investment"...
BBC
Councils in court over hotels housing asylum seekers
Lawyers for two councils have urged the High Court to block the Home Office's contractors from using large hotels to house asylum seekers, claiming the schemes break planning laws and harm communities. Ipswich Borough Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council say the hotels in their patches are being unlawfully...
BBC
Ipswich: The injunction to stop a hotel housing migrants
Ipswich Borough Council wants to cement its High Court temporary injunction preventing a town centre hotel from housing more migrants. What are the key issues at stake and what do those in the town make of the case?. The four-star Novotel stands proud in the centre of Ipswich between the...
BBC
Newcastle: Asylum hotel is worse than prison, says man
An asylum seeker says he has considered taking his own life because of the "miserable" conditions at the Newcastle hotel where he is housed. The man, who entered the UK legally from the Middle East, said he would rather be in prison because he would be better treated. It follows...
Comments / 0