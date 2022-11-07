Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp hopes his side can edge closer to the top four before the World Cup break. The Reds’ crucial win at Tottenham last time out means a win against Saints could see them as close as four points off fourth place heading into the World Cup break. That would be a great achievement given Liverpool’s struggles so far this season as they have been so inconsistent but Mohamed Salah is starting to get back to his best. However, there is plenty of intrigue off the pitch at Liverpool this week as their owners have confirmed they ‘would consider new shareholders’ amid reports they’re up for sale.

8 HOURS AGO