Sioux Falls, SD

Thunderstorms, snow, wind, AND sub-zero wind chills; winter is knocking

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD
Slaughterhouse ban rejected by Sioux Falls voters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE @ 8:35 AM. Sioux Falls voters have rejected a ban on slaughterhouses within Sioux Falls city limits. There is no red light or green light yet for more slaughterhouses to be built in the Sioux Falls city limits, including the planned $500 million Wholestone Farms plant that plans to kill and process six million hogs per year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Wow! Sioux Falls Has Another Huge Powerball Winner

Lately, winning the lottery seems pretty easy in Sioux Falls. But it doesn't happen everyday. Lucky people just happen to purchase these life-changing tickets. At the time of this post, the new Powerball Jackpot total is the largest in history at $2.04 billion. This massive amount finally has a winning ticket sold in Altadena, California. However, one person from South Dakota was pretty close to winning the $2 billion prize. Another Powerball Jackpot ticket sold in a South Dakota convenience store just won a portion of this money.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Animal Control searching for a dog near Legacy Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is looking for a stray dog that bit a man near Legacy Park. According to a press release from Animal Control, the incident occurred near the 800 block of S Regal Place. A stray dog approached two men playing with their dog in the grassy area south of Regal Place, which lies along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in Legacy Park. The stray dog got into a fight with the men’s dog, and one of the men was bitten while trying to separate the two dogs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Still in “pretty good shape”

Rain has been minimal this year in South Dakota and Moody County. River levels, as a result, are low. That particular fact is obvious to anyone who even looks at the Big Sioux River right now. Water levels appear so low, in fact, that they’ve become a primary talking point...
MOODY COUNTY, SD
Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday. Bernice Archer is the manager of the store. “I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
It’s time to vote, get to the polls today!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is election day!. Polls in Sioux Falls will be open from 7am to 7pm across the city. Find your polling place online by visiting the Voter Information Portal. All voters who appear at a polling place must show proof of identification (SDCL12-18-6.1). Approved...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Feeding South Dakota gives away Thanksgiving Dinner ingredients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Feeding South Dakota will be distributing traditional ingredients for a Thanksgiving meal to those facing hunger across the state. Those ingredients include approximately five pounds of frozen turkey breast, potatoes & gravy, fresh vegetables and a frozen dessert. The event in Sioux Falls is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
November expected to be an above-average snow month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a quiet month so far, but we’ll start hearing noise soon enough. And that noise will be in the form of rain or snow, which is in the forecast for tonight. Snow amounts will remain light with many staying less than an inch. If you do wake up to some white tomorrow, keep in mind it will most likely be gone by midday on Friday. It’s just a taste of snow, which in November tends to be all or nothing.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Finally slowing down

Not much has been going on at the Fink family operation within the last few weeks. Things have really started to slow down with the conclusion of harvest. Some operations have been busy with fall tillage and applying different types of fertilizers. When we choose to till and apply fertilizer, we do these jobs in the spring. So, we have a bit of time to give our fields a rest before the next growing season.
BROOKINGS, SD

