FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
927thevan.com
Daniel J. Ebels
Daniel J. Ebels age 66, of Holland, died Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home following a 5-year battle with early onset Alzheimers. He was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church. He worked for K-Line Industries for 20 years and retired from Sub Assembly Plus prior to retirement. Dan...
927thevan.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
927thevan.com
New Pool Opens at Holland Aquatic Center
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Another step in the renovation of the Holland Aquatic Center was taken this week. On Monday, the Maple Avenue facility opened a 25-yard, five-lane multipurpose pool. Located next to the 50-meter competition pool, the new spot adds versatility, according to Center General Manager Amanda Duimstra. “It can be used by both MLA (Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics) teams (swim and dive) since it has starting blocks and a diving well with two one-meter diving boards,” she said in a statement. “It was designed for lanes to run both ways so it can be used for either lap swim or our swim school program. Since it has both deep and shallow water, it can be used for different types of wellness classes. During our busiest times, such as holiday breaks, it can be used for Family Splash, too.”
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log November 7, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
General Election 2022 Results – Local Results Update
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 9, 2022) – Here are the results involving local positions and ballot proposals from Tuesday’s General Election:. Ottawa County 66% of registered voters casing ballots; Allegan County 57% of registered voters casting ballots. ***. Ottawa Co. Board District 1 – Republican Gretchen Crosby 60%, Democrat...
