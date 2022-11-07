Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Baker, Healey pledge smooth transition of power
REPUBLICAN GOV. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito on Wednesday stood side by side in the governor’s office with Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll and pledged a smooth transition of power between administrations. Over the next couple of months, Baker said to Healey, “We’ll...
One-party rule returns to Beacon Hill
FOR DECADES IT has served as a winning argument for electing Republican governors in deep-blue Massachusetts: A Republican in the corner office is a sensible check on the impulses of the Democratic-dominated Legislature. In January, however, that equation will be scrambled for only the second time in 32 years, with...
Election winners and losers
GO TO CommonWealth’s homepage for stories on the big races, including Maura Healey’s historic victory in the race for governor. What else did we learn from Tuesday’s election about the big winners and losers?. SMASHING THE CEILING. Women were big winners in Massachusetts, as Healey led a...
Healey elected first female, gay Massachusetts governor
MAURA HEALEY shattered a glass ceiling on Tuesday in a landslide, becoming the first woman ever elected governor in Massachusetts. She topped a Democratic ticket that elected three new women to statewide office, including the first Black woman to hold a statewide position, and extend Democratic control to every single constitutional office.
Voters approve millionaires tax, retain driver’s license law for immigrants
MASSACHUSETTS VOTERS DELIVERED a double victory to two progressive causes on Tuesday, approving by narrow margins ballot questions to impose a new income tax surcharge on high earners and to retain a recently passed law that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. The two high-profile ballot questions,...
Fair Share amendment could address decades of systemic inequities
MUCH OF THE public debate over the Fair Share Amendment, Question 1 on the November ballot, has focused on the impact it would have on those who will pay more from the Amendment’s 4 percent tax on annual income over $1 million to fund transportation and public education. After...
Mayflower Wind to honor existing contract terms
MAYFLOWER WIND on Monday backed away from an effort to seek revisions in its contract to supply electricity to the state’s utilities, pledging to move ahead with the pricing in its existing power purchase agreement. The shift came after the Department of Public Utilities told Mayflower and Commonwealth Wind...
