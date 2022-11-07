Read full article on original website
-4, Numerous Single Digit Temps Recorded In SE Wyoming
A temperature of -4 degrees was recorded overnight in Albany county, and numerous single-digit readings were also recorded in southeast Wyoming. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service:. Cheyenne officially logged an overnight low of 13 degrees, according to Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr.
Work to Significantly Impact Major Cheyenne Intersection
Cheyenne drivers can expect significant delays near the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Yellowstone Road next week, as Black Hills Energy will be doing underground utility repairs. The work is scheduled to get underway Monday, Nov. 14, and is expected to last four to five days, weather permitting. "All...
Wyoming Historic Governor’s Mansion Gearing Up For Holidays
We got our first significant snow of the season last week. The feel is in the air. Downtown Cheyenne is beginning to cover itself with decorations, and the Depot Plaza is on full display. It must be time for the holidays. Well, we can say that, but there is one...
1 Dead After Semi Plows Into SUV on Icy Road in Grand Tetons
An Australian woman is dead after the SUV she was riding in was hit by a semi in Grand Teton National Park late Tuesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The collision happened around 11:10 a.m. near mile marker 172 on U.S. Highway 89, about 17 miles north of Jackson.
Celebrate #GirlPower with Girls on the Run THIS SATURDAY
This Saturday at Cheyenne Central High School, young women from across the city will join together to celebrate each other at the 2022 Girls on the Run Wyoming 5K. The public (yep, you and me) are welcome to join in and support Cheyenne's young women and girls as they race to the finish line of the 5K.
Who Broke The Powerball? Probably Not Wyoming
We're not going to break our retirement plan, I mean come on. That's a Colorado move. If you're one of the probably millions of people waiting to find out that you didn't win the Powerball, you'll have to wait a little longer. It's looking like we'll get the numbers this morning, but the draw was postponed last night due to "security issues" with one of the states in collecting money. It would happen during the biggest Powerball draw ever. I mean, we have $1.9 Billion on the line!
The 114th Border War Is Set For Saturday In Fort Collins
Let the war begin. For the 114th time, the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University will do battle on the gridiron for the coveted Bronze Boot and this year, the battleground will be Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Two schools that are separated by about 65 miles on Hwy...
Tuck’s Takes: Turnovers, anyone? Wyoming way too generous in win
LARAMIE -- Brendan Wenzel was on the receiving end of one of those infamous Jeff Linder glares after a rough outing against Colorado in a preseason scrimmage. Wyoming's third-year head coach issued a challenge to the junior -- elevate your game or take a seat next to me. "I told...
Tips To Help You Shoot Better When Wyoming Bird Hunting
If you love to hunt and fish, you live in a great state. The options are limitless, don't believe me check out the Wyoming Game and Fish Department's seasons list. Deer, elk, moose, antelope, mountain goat, bighorn sheep, rabbit, squirrel, grouse, pheasant, turkey, ducks and goose hunting are all happen during the fall. Throw in fishing and Wyoming is an outdoorsman or outdoorswoman's dream.
Cheyenne Man’s Shooting Death ‘Still Being Actively Investigated’
Detectives with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the details and circumstances surrounding last month's deadly shooting near Burns. The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 24, at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Laramie County Incumbents Fare Well On Election Day
Laramie County incumbents sailed to victory on election day on Nov. 8, according to unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Several had no opposition at all. That was the case for a trio of Republican Laramie County Commissioners. On Tuesday, Troy Thompson, Linda Heath, and Gunnar Malm were all unopposed.
Cheyenne City Sanitation Adjusts Schedule For Veterans Day
There will be some changes in trash pickup and other sanitation services in Cheyenne in observance of Veterans Day this weekend. While Veterans Day actually falls on Friday, November 11, trash, recycling, and compost pickup on Friday will actually remain as scheduled. City residents are being asked to have trash,...
A Foot Of Snow, 45 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains starting at 11 a.m. today [Nov. 9]. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday through Thursday for the Sierra Madre Range and The Snowy Range in southeast Wyoming. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with high winds up to 45 mph. High winds will likely cause reductions in visibility at times due to blowing snow.
Grab Those Santa Costumes, Cheyenne’s Running Of The Santas Is Back
This is one of my favorite winter events that we have in Cheyenne, the annual Running of the Santas 0.5k. So, grab your best Santa suit, some buddies, and some Holiday Cheer. This year's Running of the Santas will take place December 3rd at 1 PM. The starting at 1 PM with registration starting at 12:15. The race itself will kick off at 15th and Bent with the finish line being in front of Accomplice Beer Co.
Cold Front to Bring Snow, Subfreezing Temps to Southeast Wyoming, Nebraska Panhandle
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "snow will be common across the area" tonight into Thursday as a cold front passes through. "We're not looking at a lot of snow, but the timing of the snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning could create some travel impacts to many areas," the NWS said.
NWS Cheyenne: Warmer Saturday, Then Another Blast of Cold & Snow
Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to enjoy Saturday's warmer temperatures because they won't be sticking around. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, another cold front will move across the region Sunday, dropping temperatures back down around the freezing mark. It will be a...
November Events In Laramie
After months and months of fun activities happening in Laramie, from summer and Halloween, we are not stopping just yet. It's November and we have various holiday-themed events coming up. From holiday bazaars for you to get your holiday shopping done, to holiday plays for you to enjoy with the whole family.
Tragedy to Triumph: Hear from Rodeo Star Amberly Snyder Nov. 10
In 2019, a biopic of a rodeo star overcoming tragedy aired on Netflix - raking in 350 million views worldwide. The film, titled "Walk, Ride, Rodeo.," shared the inspiring story of Amberly Snyder in her journey to overcome a tragic accident that left her paralyzed so that she could one day ride in rodeo again.
Blowing Snow, Single-Digit Lows Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is headed for southeast Wyoming later this week, followed by single-digit low temperatures this weekend. ''Our next cold front begins to move into the area Wednesday. Look for the front to move into Carbon County by Rawlins Wednesday afternoon, with rain/snow developing behind the front. This front will shift east through the overnight hours Wednesday, with just about everyone seeing chances for snow by Thursday morning. For folks in the northern Nebraska Panhandle and Niobrara County (Lusk), it could become quite windy with heavy snow in your area Wednesday night into Thursday. We may need to issue winter headlines up your way for that timeframe. Very cold temperatures behind the front with morning lows in the single digits for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned!''
Cheyenne Police Warn of Scammers Selling Clothes With Their Logo
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning its Facebook followers not to fall for links to online sellers purporting to sell clothing bearing the department's logo. Police say scammers are posting the links in the comments section of their posts and in some cases even tagging their followers. "PLEASE DO NOT...
