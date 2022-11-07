ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests

An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Walt Disney World Messes Up… Again

We are not perfect. Chances are, if you scroll through this article, you will find a handful of errors despite proofing. But, when you’re the Walt Disney Company… well, mistakes are quickly spotted and shared for all to see. And, in this case, someone from Walt Disney World advertising seemingly forgot that Disney KiteTails was canceled.
disneyfoodblog.com

The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023

Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneyfoodblog.com

We Planned the CHEAPEST Trip in Walt Disney World History

We know how hard it can be to actually SAVE money on your Disney World vacation. Say whaaaaat? SAVING money at Disney World? Yeah right. Well, it can be done — you just need to know a few tips and tricks in order to make it happen. Ultimately, though, you are planning a trip to the Most Expen- uh, Magical Place on Earth — so you will have to shell out at least some money on your trip. But just how much money you spend can be totally up to you — so we’re taking a look at the cheap, cheaper, and CHEAPEST ways to visit Disney World!
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com

Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report

Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Guests Shocked To See Child Left Alone Outside Disney Bathroom

A Disney vacation is a truly magical experience for many people. From the unique rides and attractions to the delicious food, fun character meet and greets, and nighttime spectaculars, Disney Parks whisk Guests away to another world. When visiting a place like Disneyland or Walt Disney World, it is easy to feel as though you are in a place where nothing bad can happen. That belief can lead some people to make poor decisions that they wouldn’t make at other times.
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Struggles with Reputation of Unmatched Cleanliness

Walt Disney World Resort is known for making magic in multiple ways with its high-performing Guest services, friendly Cast Members, security, and unmatched cleanliness. But now, it seems like those high exceptions are floundering. While the Disney Park experience has not always been picture-perfect, there has been plenty of talk...
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down

As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneydining.com

Main Street Electrical Parade Returns to Disney World, But Only for a One-Night Engagement

In October, the beloved Main Street Electrical Parade returned to the Walt Disney World Resort, but since its return was so short-lived–only one night–most Guests probably missed it, and if you’re crazy over the beloved electrical lights parade that once meandered down Main Street at Magic Kingdom like we are, you’re going to want to see this!
disneydining.com

“Send Help.” Fan Reacts to Normal Disney Queue Crowd

With both the good and the bad, it seems like there is an endless supply of social media videos that go viral regarding Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Parks. One viral video shows a Disney fan requesting help as a reaction to a normal, crowded attraction queue. Head...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World

We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy