You'll Have to Get Good at Raids to Capture Ultra Beasts Like Guzzlord in 'Pokémon GO'
There are now seven of the 11 total Ultra Beasts available in Pokémon GO, with Guzzlord being the most recent to join the game. The Ultra Beast is also referred to as UB-05 Glutton and is a Dark and Dragon-type. With the introduction of Ultra Wormholes to Pokémon GO,...
New 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet' Trailer Teases Rumored Paradox Forms
Though we're mere weeks away from the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, bringing an entirely new generation of Pokémon to the Nintendo Switch, leaks have long been circulating the internet — and there are some pieces of the game that have already been pieced together by fans.
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Things We Saw Today: Build-A-Bear Finally Gets a Pokémon Plush Based on an Actual Bear
For the hardcore Build-A-Bear fans who also love Pokémon, they were recently awarded for their loyal by being the first to learn of the newest slew of Pokémon plushies added to the Build-a-Bear collection. Most of the Pokémon added up until this point were mostly based on popularity and recognition. While the newest entry to the club may be just that, it’s cool to see the crossover merch actually include a bear pokémon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
dotesports.com
What is DMZ in Modern Warfare 2?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 might have been the start of a new era in CoD, but that era really begins with the launch of Warzone 2 and its accompanying new mode, DMZ. Fans have an idea of what to expect from the new battle royale game, but DMZ is something completely new for the franchise. CoD’s first foray into the extraction shooter genre will also be free-to-play, giving players everywhere a chance to try it out without having to spend a dime.
Former Fable dev Stardew Valley-like RPG is out next month
This pixel-perfect world has all the farming, crafting, and battling that you'll ever need
IGN
God of War Ragnarok - All Buried Treasure Maps: Alfheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Treasure Map and Buried Treasure location in Alfheim. *SPOILER WARNING* Some collectibles in this video require you to complete the mid-game quest 'The Reckoning' and completed some side missions in Alfheim. Those items are all in the latter half of this video, with a spoiler warning preceeding them.
SFGate
‘Sonic Frontiers’ Is Simultaneously Bizarre and Cathartic: Video Game Review
“Sonic Frontiers” was supposed to release in 2021, but it was delayed to 2022 in order to improve its quality. After the two “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie adaptations did well at the box office and received generally positive feedback, it makes sense that SEGA would like the next big “Sonic” game to exceed commercial and critical expectations, too.
God of War Ragnarok best armor: how to get the secret Steinbjorn Armor
Here's how to get the secret armor in God of War Ragnarok.
IGN
A Dark Souls 3 2D Pixelart Metroidvania Was Pitched to Bandai Namco 6 Years Ago and It Looks Awesome
A 2D pixel art Metroidvania based on Dark Souls III was seemingly rejected by Bandai Namco. According to artist Thomas Feichtmeir (via Twitter), the side-scrolling Dark Souls 3 game was pitched to the company around 6 years ago… but, as we said, it was rejected. “A Dark Souls 3...
Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
itechpost.com
Paradox Interactive Eyes 2023 Release Date for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
The next Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines game could very well be ready by next year. Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester recently revealed that there is still a possibility that Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 will be released sometime in 2023. The development for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines...
NME
‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ could launch next year, says Paradox CEO
It’s apparently “not impossible” that we’ll be playing the long-awaited (and much-delayed) Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 next year. That’s according to Paradox Interactive CEO Fredrik Wester who, in an interview with Swedish website Privata Affärer (via PC Gamer), said that we’ll find out Bloodline 2’s launch date “reasonably soon” and that a 2023 release window is “absolutely not impossible.”
The Norns Appear to Provide Cryptic Advice to Kratos in 'God of War: Ragnarök'
Gamers and Norse mythology enthusiasts alike have plenty to look forward to in God of War: Ragnarök. The long-awaited sequel to the critically-acclaimed soft reboot game comes out on PlayStation 4 and 5 on Nov. 9. Three years after the events of the first game, Kratos and his son...
NME
‘Sonic Frontiers’ review: slow and unsteady
“The land feels sad and empty,” bemoans Sonic’s pink sidekick, Amy. Usually cheery, Amy is filled with melancholy as she surveys the islands of Sonic Frontiers – and as the hours go by in Sega‘s open-world experiment, her words echo with a painful truth. Frontiers is...
IGN
Path to Nowhere - Official Raging Sands Trailer
Path to Nowhere, a tower defense-based tactical mobile game is releasing its first Global event called Raging Sands. Explore the fringes of society and take to the sweltering deserts to fight off bandits that have cut off important supply routes. Alongside time-limited event quests, two new characters will also be added to the roster to evolve your squad. Path to Nowhere Raging Sands Event starts on November 10 on iOS and Android.
Games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland
Keep on surviving with the best games like Fallout Shelter
aiexpress.io
God of War: Ragnarök casts Odin as a mob boss in a deft blend of The Last of Us and Skyrim
God of Battle: Ragnarök brings Kratos’ norse mythology period to a detailed, however not earlier than spending a great 40-50 hours being among the finest Sony third-person motion video games thus far: one thing that strikes the style ahead when it comes to artistry and tech wizardry, but in addition in how its characters are portrayed.
God of War Ragnarok: Muspelheim Seed Half Locations
Learn how to find both of the Muspelheim Seed Half locations in God of War Ragnarok so you can unlock and travel to this special realm.
