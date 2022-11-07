Read full article on original website
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
WISH-TV
‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader. Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season. The Colts have not...
Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision
The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.
Dan Orlovsky says Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to tank for a QB
Dan Orlovsky was on the 2011 Colts team that went 2-14. After the season was over, the Colts took Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick. The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback says Colts owner Jim Irsay is hoping the same thing happens this season. He thinks Irsay wants the Colts to tank. ...
The Ringer
After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move
I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
Jaguars' Doug Pederson Reacts to Colts Firing Frank Reich
Jacksonville's head coach Doug Pederson saw the firing of friend and former teammate Frank Reich and responded to the Colts' move on Monday.
Colts GM Chris Ballard’s fate for 2023 revealed after Frank Reich firing
Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts held a press conference announcing former center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach later in the evening. At the event, Colts owner Jim Irsay fielded questions from the media, including queries about the job security of general manager Chris Ballard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irsay shared that he “of course” expects Ballard to be around in 2023, calling the executive “a winner.”
Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich
The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Firing Frank Reich, Hiring Jeff Saturday
Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their honest reactions to the shocking Colts' news of the day as Frank Reich was fired and Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach.
Colts’ ex-coach Frank Reich to continue appearing in IU Health commercials
INDIANAPOLIS — Recently-fired Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich will continue to appear on Hoosier TV screens until the end of the year. Throughout his almost 5-year tenure with the Colts, Reich served as a spokesperson for Indiana University Health in TV commercials. Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that since the news of Reich’s firing […]
Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL
Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
CBS Sports
Former Colts head coach Frank Reich opens up about his firing after four-plus seasons in Indy
Frank Reich's tenure in Indianapolis came to a close this week as the head coach was fired after four-plus seasons on the job. This dismissal came after a lifeless 26-3 loss at the hands of the New England Patriots that pushed them to 3-5-1 on the year. Speaking of his departure, Reich expressed "disappointment and hurt" with how things ultimately panned out.
Watch: Pete Carroll, Seahawks players talk trip to Germany
The Seahawks have landed in Munich and just wrapped up their second practice of the week preparing for the Buccaneers. After practice, coach Pete Carroll and a few key players spoke with the media about their international trip and Sunday’s game. Here are a few clips from those press conferences.
'A total stab in the dark': National media on Colts firing Frank Reich, hiring Jeff Saturday
No, you didn't dream it: The Colts really did fire head coach Frank Reich on Monday and hire Jeff Saturday to be his interim replacement. We had plenty of coverage around here, but this story made waves nationally. Here's what national media is saying about the state of the franchise.
Eberflus 'taken aback' by Colts firing Reich, hiring Saturday
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stunned the masses Monday when he fired head coach Frank Reich and named former Colts center and current T.V. analyst Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Count Bears head coach Matt Eberflus among those who didn't understand the coaching decision at...
Colts Owner Fires Back After Suggestion Team Is "Tanking"
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with the inexperienced Jeff Saturday was a controversial one to say the least. But the move has some wondering whether it's part of an effort by Irsay to deliberately tank the season. Irsay, however, isn't taking the...
Frank Reich Wants to Coach Again After Being Fired by Colts
The 60-year-old is keeping his options open for the 2023 NFL season.
atozsports.com
Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel
The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
