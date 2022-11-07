ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Ringer

After Replacing Frank Reich With Jeff Saturday, the Colts Have No Next Move

I’d like to describe for you a 2023 NFL head coaching candidate. He’s been a head coach in the league before, which gives him a résumé with pro experience. When he was last a head coach, he won 55 percent of his games, made two playoff appearances in five seasons, and went 1-2 in the playoffs. He’s got an offensive background—which the vast majority of NFL head coaches do—and in the four full seasons he coached the team, they finished 10th, 19th, 12th, and 13th by offensive DVOA. Most notably, he did that with four different starting quarterbacks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Jeff Saturday Made NFL History With Colts Decision

The Indianapolis Colts stunned the NFL World on Monday, when they named former lineman Jeff Saturday, a current ESPN analyst, the team's interim head coach. Colts owner Jim Irsay officially announced the decision on Monday afternoon. According to ESPN, Saturday is making NFL history with the surprising move. "As best...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Colts GM Chris Ballard’s fate for 2023 revealed after Frank Reich firing

Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, the Indianapolis Colts held a press conference announcing former center Jeff Saturday as the interim coach later in the evening. At the event, Colts owner Jim Irsay fielded questions from the media, including queries about the job security of general manager Chris Ballard. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Irsay shared that he “of course” expects Ballard to be around in 2023, calling the executive “a winner.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Colts owner Jim Irsay called Jeff Saturday before he fired Frank Reich

The timeline of how Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay hired Jeff Saturday is murky. In his first solo news conference since being named interim head coach, Saturday admitted that Irsay called the former Colts center and ESPN analyst twice on Sunday. The first call came during Indianapolis' Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, though Saturday denies the two spoke about a job offer during that conversation, while the second call sometime late Sunday night before Irsay officially fired Frank Reich. That second call was the job offer, but Saturday didn't accept until he called Irsay back in the very early hours of Monday morning after consulting with his wife.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KIRO 7 Seattle

Running game having biggest impact in decades in NFL

Derrick Henry was a bit amused by the premise of a question talking about the importance of passing in the modern NFL. “Is it a passing league?" he said jokingly. "I’m playing. But we (have) guys in the league that are running the ball well, that are efficient and been playing at a high level for an amount of years. So just credit to our RBs in the game. Just keep killing it.”
The Spun

Colts Owner Fires Back After Suggestion Team Is "Tanking"

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay's decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with the inexperienced Jeff Saturday was a controversial one to say the least. But the move has some wondering whether it's part of an effort by Irsay to deliberately tank the season. Irsay, however, isn't taking the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel

The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

