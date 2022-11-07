ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Now Rent Basquiat’s Former Bowery Home for $60K a Month

By Helen Holmes
 2 days ago
Bill Tompkins/Getty

A converted stable at 57 Great Jones Street , a two-story building in Manhattan’s Bowery neighborhood that served as the home and studio of the artist Jean Michel-Basquiat at the time of his death, has been listed for rent by the real estate agency Meridian Capital Group, local news site EV Grieve reports . Andy Warhol, Basquiat’s mentor, owned the building . After Basquiat died in 1988, 57 Jones went on to serve as the backdrop for Bohemian, an exclusive Japanese restaurant . The building still has all the features that make it a fully equipped restaurant space, as well as loft space, skylights and office space. Monthly asking rent is $51,000 plus $9,000 in taxes for a total of $60,000 per month, a Meridian Capital Group associate told The Daily Beast on Monday.

