Pregnant Kaley Cuoco 'Couldn't Be Happier' as She Expects Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: Source
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco can't wait for motherhood. The Flight Attendant star, 36, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, "couldn't be happier" with the Ozark star and is "very ready to be a mom," a source close to Cuoco tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "She is so excited that it's happening," adds the insider. "Kaley has been dreaming about this for a while. She is so happy." "Kaley will be an incredible mom," another source adds. "She's funny...
Rebel Wilson & Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are Not Engaged Despite Reports
Rebel Wilson is clearing the air after reports claimed that she and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma got engaged. It turns out the reports were false but Rebel appreciates the kind messages she's been receiving. "Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged," Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story per...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Rebel Wilson Announces Birth of 1st Child Via Surrogate: ‘A Beautiful Little Miracle’
Rebel Wilson is a mom! The actress announced she welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with the help of a surrogate. "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗 I can't even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!" […]
Rebel Wilson Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate
Watch: Rebel Wilson Welcomes Baby Girl Via Surrogate. Rebel Wilson has a pitch perfect announcement: She's a mom!. The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate this past week. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" Rebel wrote on Instagram Nov. 7 alongside the first photo of her newborn. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."
Rebel Wilson announces birth of daughter Royce Lillian
Rebel Wilson has a new role of a lifetime — a mom. The comedian announced on Instagram on Monday that her daughter, Royce Lillian, was born last week via surrogate. Wilson announced a relationship with fashion and jewelry designer Ramona Agruma, People magazine reported. “I thought I was searching...
Rebel Wilson Is 'Over the Moon Happy' After Welcoming Baby Girl Royce
A marvelous mother already. Rebel Wilson announced that she secretly welcomed a daughter earlier this month, and her loved ones can already see her thriving as a parent. “Rebel is over the moon happy to be a mom!” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “So far it’s been a lot of hard work, but the happiness outweighs all of the hard parts.”
Baby claps back: Rebel Wilson is a new mom, not newly engaged
Rebel Wilson revealed Monday that she is a mother, just days after shutting down engagement rumors. The “Pitch Perfect” star announced that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Royce Lillian. Wilson’s daughter was born “this past week via surrogate,” the actor said in her matching Twitter and Instagram posts.
Rebel Wilson Shares Exclusive Details About Secret Baby Shower — Hosted by Girlfriend Ramona Agruma!
After announcing the birth of her first child Royce Lillian on Monday, Rebel Wilson told PEOPLE about "the most gorgeous baby shower" hosted by girlfriend Ramona Agruma Rebel Wilson is enjoying motherhood. Shortly after announcing that she welcomed her first child via surrogate, daughter Royce Lillian, the Pitch Perfect alum, 42, revealed to PEOPLE that her girlfriend Ramona Agruma planned her baby shower with a group of close friends, and she "went above and beyond to make it a special day." "It was the most gorgeous baby shower with friends from...
Malala Yousafzai & Asser Malik's First Anniversary Video Is So Darn Cute
Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik are celebrating their first anniversary, and they’ve shared a little tribute on social media. On Nov. 9, the couple posted a sweet video on Instagram, reading aloud funny tweets about their relationship, and Malala and Asser’s anniversary video will make you want your very own hot, supportive SO.
Is Lindsay Lohan’s Color Block Suit A Sign Of A New Era?
Lindsay Lohan’s color block suit look is sending major signals. Lohan has spent the better part of the past decade angling for a career comeback, and her recent ‘fit hints that this time she just might pull it off. With the first flick in her Netflix movie deal on the way and a new stylist on call, a Lohanaissance could really be in the cards. The color block suit that the Mean Girls star wore for a Good Morning America appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 8, is unlike anything Lohan has stepped out in recently; the vibe wasn’t just fresh, it was brand new. Not only was the structured, vibrant outfit a departure, but if the stylist behind the suit is any indication, there’s lots more where this came from.
Here's How J.Lo & Ben Reconnected After 20 Years
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance is one for the books — or the movie screens. After calling off their engagement in 2004, both J.Lo and Affleck moved on with their lives, getting married to other people and having children. So the fact that they ended up together, nearly 20 years later, feels a bit like a fairytale. But, um, how exactly did Lopez and Affleck get back together? She explained it all to Vogue.
Apparently, Zayn Is Playing A Role In Gigi & Leo’s Reported Romance
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly seeing each other, but a source said they’re keeping this private for a reason. Rumors surrounding Geo (um, Ligi?) started in September, but they haven’t gone public with their reported romance. That doesn’t mean things are slowing down though. According to an insider, Zayn Malik might be playing a role in Hadid and DiCaprio’s relationship.
Help! I Hooked Up With My Boyfriend’s Friend & Fell In Love With Him
Q: My boyfriend has been cheating on me for a while, and almost our entire relationship has been decidedly toxic. I no longer feel anything towards him, and am planning on moving out soon. The only thing keeping me for the time being is getting my finances in order. There's...
