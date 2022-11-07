ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Adam Schefter Names Colts' Biggest Issue Following Interim Coach Decision

By Mitchell Forde
 2 days ago

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts followed a surprising decision with a stunner on Monday morning, first firing head coach Frank Reich and then naming former center Jeff Saturday Reich's replacement as interim head coach.

While Saturday has reportedly worked as a "consultant" for the Colts this year, the ESPN analyst has no college or professional coaching experience.

Making the decision even more strange, his staff is short on experience, too.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that, after the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week and Reich this week, no one on is left on the team's staff who has ever called plays in the NFL.

"Here’s one of the biggest issues that new Colts’ interim HC will encounter once he arrives in Indianapolis later today: no one on his staff has called NFL plays before," Schefter tweeted. "It will be one of Saturday’s first orders of business, figuring out who will call plays Sunday vs. the Raiders."

Schefter reported that figuring out who will call plays will be one of Saturday's "first orders of business" this week.

That job could fall to Saturday himself. While he hasn't called NFL plays as a coach, one of the most famous moments of his 15-year playing career came when a clip of Peyton Manning yelling at Saturday to "quit calling the plays" went viral.

Saturday will make his coaching debut when the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

