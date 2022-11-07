// MISSION

Creating opportunities with LGBTQ+ young people to build their vision for a positive future. Our vision is a world where LGBTQ+ young people are safe and supported no matter where they go.

Named in honor of a resilient Detroit icon, Ruth Ellis Center works to create a supportive environment and community with LGBTQ+ young people. Founded in 1999, Ruth Ellis Center (REC) has established a national reputation for quality and innovation in providing trauma-informed services for lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ+) youth, and young adults, with an emphasis on young people of color, experiencing homelessness, involved in the child welfare system, and/or experiencing barriers to health and wellbeing.

// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED

Drop-In Center : Food pantry, shower & laundry facilities, hygiene kits, clothing closet, computer lab, peer support groups, education, and employment support.

Health & Wellness Center : Integrated primary and behavioral health care for young people ages 13-30.

Family Support Program : Support for families and caretakers of LGBTQ+ children and youth, in partnership with the Family Acceptance Project.

Center for Lesbian & Queer Women and Girls : Social support, intimate partner violence prevention, sexual health, advocacy, and case management.

Permanent Supportive Housing : 43 apartments co-located with supportive services in Detroit’s Piety Hill neighborhood.

Rapid Re-housing : Supports LGBTQ+ young people to quickly stabilize their housing with 3-12 months of rental support.

Kelly Stough Project : Provides 6-24 months of rental assistance for LGBTQ+ survivors of human trafficking.

Ruth Ellis Institute : LGBTQ+ training and consulting for youth serving professionals working in child welfare, behavioral health, juvenile justice, and housing systems of care.

// LEADERSHIP

Mark B. Erwin , Interim Co-Executive Director

Dr. Staci Hirsch , Interim Co-Executive Director

Sharron Fincher , Board Chair

Corinne Rockoff , Board Co-Chair

Jay Long , Board Treasurer

Barb Biess , Board Secretary

// CONTACT INFORMATION

Ruth Ellis Center

Administrative Office

95 Victor St., Highland Park, MI 48203

313-252-1950

RuthEllisCenter.org

