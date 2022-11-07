Ruth Ellis Center
// MISSION
Creating opportunities with LGBTQ+ young people to build their vision for a positive future. Our vision is a world where LGBTQ+ young people are safe and supported no matter where they go.
Named in honor of a resilient Detroit icon, Ruth Ellis Center works to create a supportive environment and community with LGBTQ+ young people. Founded in 1999, Ruth Ellis Center (REC) has established a national reputation for quality and innovation in providing trauma-informed services for lesbian, gay, bi-attractional, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ+) youth, and young adults, with an emphasis on young people of color, experiencing homelessness, involved in the child welfare system, and/or experiencing barriers to health and wellbeing.
// KEY SERVICES PROVIDED
Drop-In Center : Food pantry, shower & laundry facilities, hygiene kits, clothing closet, computer lab, peer support groups, education, and employment support.
Health & Wellness Center : Integrated primary and behavioral health care for young people ages 13-30.
Family Support Program : Support for families and caretakers of LGBTQ+ children and youth, in partnership with the Family Acceptance Project.
Center for Lesbian & Queer Women and Girls : Social support, intimate partner violence prevention, sexual health, advocacy, and case management.
Permanent Supportive Housing : 43 apartments co-located with supportive services in Detroit’s Piety Hill neighborhood.
Rapid Re-housing : Supports LGBTQ+ young people to quickly stabilize their housing with 3-12 months of rental support.
Kelly Stough Project : Provides 6-24 months of rental assistance for LGBTQ+ survivors of human trafficking.
Ruth Ellis Institute : LGBTQ+ training and consulting for youth serving professionals working in child welfare, behavioral health, juvenile justice, and housing systems of care.
// LEADERSHIP
Mark B. Erwin , Interim Co-Executive Director
Dr. Staci Hirsch , Interim Co-Executive Director
Sharron Fincher , Board Chair
Corinne Rockoff , Board Co-Chair
Jay Long , Board Treasurer
Barb Biess , Board Secretary
// DONATE TODAY
// CONTACT INFORMATION
Ruth Ellis Center
Administrative Office
95 Victor St., Highland Park, MI 48203
313-252-1950
RuthEllisCenter.org
The post Ruth Ellis Center appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .
