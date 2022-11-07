ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Twelve New Honolulu Hotels Planned As Vacation Rentals Vilified

Fickle Honolulu has a quandary about Hawaii visitors, how many there should be, where they are to stay, and who should profit from them. On the one hand, they are still hoping to remove additional vacation rentals to eliminate non-vacation rental zone inventory for visitor use. For example, some short-stay vacation rentals we used before in the Kaimuki neighborhood are deemed illegal and are now gone. Others we have used that required us to pay for 30-nights (even if we stayed less than 30) are facing the prospect of a 90-day minimum.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

The Empty Homes Tax

One of the ideas that has been kicking around in the state and county legislatures for a couple of years now is the idea of an “empty homes tax.” The idea seems to be gaining steam now since our federal court has struck down Honolulu’s recent ordinance clamping down on transient vacation rentals.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Seaside in Waikiki

In the heart of Waikiki, The Seaside is delivering on great taste from fresh and raw ingredients and an extensive wine list and according to General Manager Todd Vrooman it makes for a great experience. “Here in Hawaii, we know how much people love oysters and the freshest seafood. We...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls closed at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really great,” said Kailua […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu's CORE program rolling along after a year

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's been a year since the city started its Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement Program -- also known as CORE. The program assists homeless residents with non-emergency care, in order to free up first responders for more serious medical cases.
HONOLULU, HI
tripsavvy.com

The Twin Fin Brings a Surf-Themed Hotel to Waikiki

There’s a newly renovated place to stay along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu: The Twin Fin opened on Nov. 2, 2022. The revitalized hotel, which transformed the old Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, is now part of Highgate’s Hawaii collection of hotels and features refreshed guestrooms, an updated design, and a menu of experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Richard Bissen discusses plans as Maui County mayor

HNN News Brief (Nov. 9, 2022) Hawaii has a new governor-elect: Josh Green. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 9, 2022) Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Election officials: 32,000 ballots on Oahu alone yet to be processed, 3rd printout likely hours away. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. State...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Steve’s Chicks Offers Korean-Style Dishes and Beverages

Honolulu (KHON2) – Steve’s Chicks, welcomes customers to dine into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center. From popular dishes like Seafood Kimchi Pancake, Kimchi Seafood Udon, Steve Style Pork Rib Set and their original chicken, Steve’s Chicks offers Korean menu items alongside their popular chicken dishes. 21 and over customers can also purchase signature soju drinks only offered at Steve’s Chicks.
WAIPAHU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy