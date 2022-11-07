Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
NASDAQ
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
bitcoinist.com
Dogeliens Token: A Brand New Cryptocurrency making Enormous Progress in its Presale while Solana and Aave registers Losses of over 87% since their All time highs
Solana (SOL) – Decentralized Blockchain Platform for dApps. Founded in 2017, Solana (SOL) is a scalable and secure decentralized blockchain platform for dApps (Decentralized Apps). It aims to bring speed, efficiency, and scalability to transactions at a lower cost. Thus, the platform can process many more transactions per second at significantly lower fees than rival platforms like Ethereum.
Crypto Shaken and Threatened By the Clash Between Two Billionaires
Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao are two young billionaires. Their respective fortunes are linked to their investments in the young crypto industry that wants to completely disrupt the financial services sector. Bankman-Fried is worth $15.6 billion as of Nov. 7, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao is worth $18.3 billion,...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
dailyhodl.com
$854,000,000 in Liquidations Rock Bitcoin and Crypto Markets As FTX Token (FTT) Collapses 86%
FTX Token (FTT) is leading the market crash and is currently trading at $2.91, down over 86% in the last day and 93% down from its all time high. At time of writing, FTT is a low-cap altcoin, with a market cap of $773 million. FTT’s price crash coincides with...
AOL Corp
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2022
Solana is a blockchain network created in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko and Greg Fitzgerald. It first entered the crypto trading market with its coin, solana, which trades under the symbol SOL, in April 2020, debuting at $0.79 per coin. After that, it saw a rocky climb to its record high of nearly $260 in November 2021 before declining fairly steadily to about $18 by Nov. 9.
protos.com
BREAKING: Binance will acquire FTX to help with ‘liquidity crunch’
Binance and FTX have just announced that, pending due diligence, Binance will be acquiring FTX in order to help with a “liquidity crunch”. Neither FTX nor Binance have provided an explanation for how an exchange which should always have full assets to cover user deposits experienced a liquidity crisis. However, Protos has been unable to locate cold wallets for certain FTX assets including Ethereum.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin hits year low, Ether slumps as Binance rescue of FTX unnerves investors
Bitcoin fell to a year’s low of US$17,603 in Tuesday morning trading in Asia as Binance Global Inc.’s takeover of the FTX exchange amid speculation of solvency problems at FTX – one of the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency businesses – unnerved investors. Ether also fell in a broad sell off of the top 10 crypto by market capitalization.
Bitcoin falls to 2-year low after Binance decides not to rescue FTX
Bitcoin prices fell below $16,000 for the first time since November 2020 after Binance decided not to go ahead with the FTX deal, Coin Desk reported. If FTX's insolvency was a surprise for many crypto investors, more revelations about the company would send shockwaves throughout the industry. Cryptocurrencies began this...
Cryptocurrency prices fall as Binance opts against buying rival FTX
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were broadly lower soon after investors heard rumors that the Binance-FTX deal was in trouble. The CEOs of...
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of intent to buy FTX because the smaller exchange was experiencing a “significant liquidity crunch.” The deal was pending due diligence, Zhao said on Twitter.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
protos.com
We searched for FTX’s ether — and we have questions
In an effort to assess FTX’s financial situation, we’ve attempted, unsuccessfully, to track down the cold wallet with the remainder of the exchange’s ether. In the process of searching for the wallet, we encountered a series of interesting transactions that, while not evidence of any malfeasance, point to a very close relationship between FTX and Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com
Goldman Sachs Starts Classifying $BTC, $ETH, $ADA, $SHIB and Other Cryptocurrencies
Goldman Sachs is set to start classifying the cryptocurrency industry in a bid to standardize the way the financial industry sees the nascent space, meaning the Wall Street giant will be classifying Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), Cardano ($ADA) and even meme-inspired assets like Shiba Inu ($SHIB). According to a report...
Cryptocurrencies plunge as Binance scraps deal for rival FTX
NEW YORK (AP) — Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second-straight day after crypto exchange Binance said it was pulling out of a deal to purchase failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back out of the FTX deal, struck between the CEOs of the two exchanges on Tuesday. The deal was pending Binance’s due diligence on FTX’s balance sheet. After an initial review, Binance said in a statement Wednesday that it had significant concerns that convinced it to back out of the deal. “In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in a statement.
protos.com
If Alameda didn’t dump BitDAO’s token 20% who did?
BitDAO, a DeFi project “building governance, treasury management, and DeFi products” linked to crypto exchange ByBit, has called out DeFi-focused trading firm Alameda Research to request proof that it didn’t break a three-year agreement to not sell each other’s tokens. Against the backdrop of an Alameda...
FTX approached crypto exchange OKX about deal before Binance agreed to possible takeover
Nov 9 (Reuters) - FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried approached cryptocurrency exchange OKX Monday morning about a deal before he announced Tuesday that Binance had signed a nonbinding agreement to acquire FTX in the face of an apparent liquidity crunch, an OKX spokesperson said.
zycrypto.com
FTX-Alameda’s Financial Crisis Sends Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Tumbling As The Week Opens
The crisis rocking FTX and Alameda have adversely affected the prices of major digital assets as they record double-digit losses. Sam Bankman-Fried downplays the reports that his firm is standing on brittle ice, saying, “FTX is fine.”. Binance states that it will begin unloading the last of its FTT...
