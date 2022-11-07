Bulls Have No Answers for Fred VanVleet in Loss to Raptors

The Bulls are now on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Raptors 113-104 in the first half of a home-and-home.

Photo: Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls continued their two-game road trip Sunday evening facing off against the Toronto Raptors. They had to do so without Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, and Coby White. The short-handed Bulls traded baskets with the Raptors throughout the game, but Rockford, Illinois, native Fred VanVleet led the way for Toronto, beating Chicago 113-104 .

The Bulls suffered a bad loss against the Raptors. Chicago had 17 turnovers leading to 23 points for Toronto. Additionally, the Raptors dominated the Bulls in the paint, scoring 62 points compared to Chicago's 38.

The Raptors led the way statistically in several categories. They out-rebounded and took the ball away from Chicago. At the same time, the Bulls, though short-handed, shot the ball better from behind the arc than Toronto, had more fast break points, and when they were winning, had the largest lead of the game.

But the Bulls made mistakes that cost them this game. Additionally, they had no answer for Fred VanVleet. The Illinois native returned to the lineup after missing three games because of a sore lower back. VanVleet had a season-high 30 points in 39 minutes shooting 9-22 from the field and 5-13 from three-point range. Not only did he have hot hands, but he also kept his teammates involved by moving the rock. He ended the night with 11 assists.

Chicago kept things interesting throughout much of the game. In fact, the Bulls were only down by one with roughly four and a half left in regulation. But Toronto was able to score five unanswered points and never looked back, clinching the first game of the back-to-back between these two teams.

By The Numbers

Alex Caruso struggled to score. He shot a dismal 1-11 from the field and couldn't find the net from behind the arc, as he went 0-6 from downtown. But, he did move the ball around and had 11 assists and 11 boards.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Bulls and had a combined 38 points on 15-22 shooting from the field collectively. In total, Chicago had six players in double-figures.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Bulls will re-group and head back to the United Center to take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Tip-off is at 7:45 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.