ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls Have No Answers for Fred VanVleet in Loss to Raptors

By Joshua A. Vinson
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E1dY5_0j1wPG7f00

The Bulls are now on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Raptors 113-104 in the first half of a home-and-home.

Photo: Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls continued their two-game road trip Sunday evening facing off against the Toronto Raptors. They had to do so without Zach LaVine, Andre Drummond, and Coby White. The short-handed Bulls traded baskets with the Raptors throughout the game, but Rockford, Illinois, native Fred VanVleet led the way for Toronto, beating Chicago 113-104 .

The Bulls suffered a bad loss against the Raptors. Chicago had 17 turnovers leading to 23 points for Toronto. Additionally, the Raptors dominated the Bulls in the paint, scoring 62 points compared to Chicago's 38.

The Raptors led the way statistically in several categories. They out-rebounded and took the ball away from Chicago. At the same time, the Bulls, though short-handed, shot the ball better from behind the arc than Toronto, had more fast break points, and when they were winning, had the largest lead of the game.

But the Bulls made mistakes that cost them this game. Additionally, they had no answer for Fred VanVleet. The Illinois native returned to the lineup after missing three games because of a sore lower back. VanVleet had a season-high 30 points in 39 minutes shooting 9-22 from the field and 5-13 from three-point range. Not only did he have hot hands, but he also kept his teammates involved by moving the rock. He ended the night with 11 assists.

Chicago kept things interesting throughout much of the game. In fact, the Bulls were only down by one with roughly four and a half left in regulation. But Toronto was able to score five unanswered points and never looked back, clinching the first game of the back-to-back between these two teams.

By The Numbers

Alex Caruso struggled to score. He shot a dismal 1-11 from the field and couldn't find the net from behind the arc, as he went 0-6 from downtown. But, he did move the ball around and had 11 assists and 11 boards.

DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Bulls and had a combined 38 points on 15-22 shooting from the field collectively. In total, Chicago had six players in double-figures.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Bulls will re-group and head back to the United Center to take on the Toronto Raptors on Monday. Tip-off is at 7:45 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls are learning to adjust when defenses clamp DeMar DeRozan

It's no secret that every Chicago Bulls scouting report starts with a game plan to stop DeMar DeRozan -- the All-Star guard has been shouldering a huge load for his team all season, and defenses have keyed in on him. But what's also become clear is that DeRozan is not only carrying the Bulls' offense with scoring as he's also learned how to adjust when teams try to take him out of the game.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Magic Stifle Luka Doncic, Mavs in Victory at Amway Center

The Orlando Magic delivered their best defensive effort of the season, holding Luka Doncic to his first below-30-point night of the year and the Dallas Mavericks to under 40 percent shooting in their 94-87 victory on Wednesday evening while playing without rookie sensation Paolo Banchero. Interesting Stat. Doncic, an early-season...
ORLANDO, FL
ESPN

Raptors to visit Thunder Friday

Toronto Raptors (7-5, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (4-7, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Toronto Raptors. Oklahoma City finished 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 at home. The Thunder gave up 111.8 points per game while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Tatum's 39 points help Celtics hold on to beat Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Jayson Tatum scored 39 points, including a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left, and the Boston Celtics held on for a 109-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The Grizzlies inbounded the ball after Tatum’s free throws, but Ja Morant slipped...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109

TORONTO -- — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes...
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic Is Quietly Finding His Groove

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was used as a scapegoat last season. Many fans and media questioned his play and what the Bulls gave up in a trade due to his production. You see, Vucevic wasn't used to the role he was asked to play. After being the leading man in Orlando for almost a decade, he had to learn to adapt to being a third fiddle.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Doncic extends 30-point streak to 9, Mavs edge Nets 96-94

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16...
DALLAS, TX
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
24
Followers
244
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy