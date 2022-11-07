ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Jacob Hoggard's celebrity did not protect him from the consequences of sexual assault

By Emily Pica, Associate Professor, Psychological Science and Counseling, Austin Peay State University, Joanna Pozzulo, Chancellor's Professor, Psychology, Carleton University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SoxYd_0j1wOqi400
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard arrives at court in Toronto on Oct. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul

Actors, movie executives , socialites , broadcasters , singers and royalty are a few examples of members of high-status groups with individuals who have been accused of sexual crimes.

Some of these high-status people have been found guilty while others have not. As psychologists who study factors that influence juror decision-making, we are interested in the role of “status” on jurors’ perceptions of guilt and credibility.

Jacob Hoggard, former frontman for the Canadian band Hedley, was recently found guilty of raping a woman in a Toronto hotel room in 2016. He was found not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan. Hoggard was sentenced to five years in jail and granted bail pending an appeal. He is currently facing a sexual assault charge in northern Ontario.

Sexual assault misperceptions

There is a perception that sexual assaults are committed by awkward loners who are unknown to the victim, late at night, when no one else is around. This perception is in stark contrast to the reality, however.

In both Canada and the United States, approximately 80 per cent of sexual assault occurs between a victim and perpetrator who are known to each other . The perpetrator may be a partner, friend, acquaintance, co-worker or even a celebrity.

In 2014, CBC fired radio host Jian Ghomeshi after he was accused of sexual assault by multiple women. In a high-profile trial in 2016, Ghomeshi was acquitted of all charges .

Sexual assaults are more likely to occur in private spaces such as a home or hotel room than in public locations such as dark alleyways.

It is estimated that only 20 per cent of sexual assaults are reported to police . In a related issue, victims may delay reporting for numerous reasons. For example, victims may think that they will not be believed , the victim does not want to see themselves as a victim or they fear revictimization during the court proceedings .

#MeToo and the changing landscape

In 2017, the hashtag #MeToo prompted victims of sexual misconduct to share their stories, representing a watershed moment in sexual violence. Victims used their voices to gain closure on their experiences.

The #MeToo movement resulted in increased reporting of sexual assault. Specifically, the number of sexual assaults reported to police between 2016 and 2017 rose 13 per cent in Canada and 17 per cent in the United States .

Allegations of sexual assault have been reported years and decades after the assaults occurred.

American professor Christine Blasey Ford came forward in 2018 to detail a sexual assault that occurred 36 years earlier, when she was 15 years old. She felt compelled to share her story when her alleged perpetrator, Brett Kavanaugh, was nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court. Allegations against Kavanaugh have not been tried in court, and he was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2018.

Christine Blasey Ford testifies against Brett Kavanaugh before his appointment as Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

Memory and time

It has long been established that memory is not like a video recording with an exact image being stored for later recall . Memory can be influenced by factors that include stereotypes, suggestive and leading questions, stress at the time of the event and the delay between the incident and when the victim is asked to recall the event.

The longer the delay between the event and the recall, the more likely the accuracy of the memory is diminished .

We conducted a study to examine mock jurors’ perceptions when an incident is reported 15, 25 and 35 years later. We also looked at whether perceptions were influenced by the type of sexual offence (harassment or assault). Mock jurors read a mock-trial transcript depicting an alleged sexual offence.

We found that mock jurors held more favourable perceptions of the defendant when the alleged offence was harassment compared with assault. Delayed reporting also affected jurors’ perceptions: Surprisingly, a longer delay (25 years), compared to a shorter delay (15 years), increased guilty verdicts for sexual assault.

These results suggest that jurors in sexual offence cases are more likely to believe older accusations than those that are more recent .

Celebrity defendants

In 2017, actor Kevin Spacey was accused of sexually assaulting Anthony Rapp when he was only 14 years old in 1986. Spacey was cleared of assault in this case last month. More than 30 accusers have come forward since Rapp five years ago, also alleging Spacey engaged in sexual misconduct with them.

Unfortunately, Spacey isn’t the only celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct. There were allegations of sexual assault against Bill Cosby ranging over a span of 40 years . Cosby was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting a Canadian woman at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004. His conviction was later overturned and he was released from prison.

We conducted another study to examine how the social status of the defendant (low or high), victim social status (low or high), victim gender (male or female), and the reason the victim was unconscious during the assault (consuming alcohol versus consuming cold medicine) influenced mock jurors’ decisions in sexual assault cases.

Participants read a mock-trial transcript and provided credibility and guilt ratings. A defendant of lower social status was more likely to be seen as guilty when the victim was unconscious due to alcohol consumption. In terms of examining perceptions of the victim, when the defendant was of high social status (for example, a star quarterback), the victim was perceived as having more control of the situation .

Conversely, in other studies that we have conducted, we haven’t found that a defendant’s social status had an impact.

Guilt and status

The perceptions of who perpetrates sexual offences continue to be called into question as allegations against unlikely perpetrators surface.

There may be a sense that celebrity status provides protection against accusations of wrongdoing by feeding into the “halo effect,” which is the tendency for positive perceptions in one area of your life to influence perceptions of other areas of your life .

Victims can take solace that delayed allegations of sexual assault against high-profile defendants can be prosecuted. High-status defendants can be tried in a court of law and some, like Hedley’s Hoggard, are found guilty.

Joanna Pozzulo receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Emily Pica does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Jax Hudur

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
People

Mel Gibson Can Testify in Support of Accuser at Harvey Weinstein Trial, Judge Rules

Mel Gibson will be permitted to testify in support of his masseuse and friend at the upcoming rape and sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Lisa B. Lench made the decision that Gibson, 66, can testify as a witness for Jane Doe No. 3 in the Los Angeles trial, per the Associated Press. The woman alleges that the disgraced movie mogul, 70, committed sexual battery by restraint against her, which marks one of 11 rape and sexual assault counts against Weinstein.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Ghislaine Maxwell Compares Her Experiences While On Suicide Watch To 'Concentration Camps'

Ghislaine Maxwell has opened up on her allegedly harrowing experiences at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre (MDC), explaining she feels much safer since being transferred from the New York jail to Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida. Last December, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with former lover Jeffrey Epstein to abuse a number of teenager girls and was later sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars, which she is expected to spend FCI Tallahassee. "As you are aware, there was a woman who made a threat, said she had a plan to murder me as I was sleeping," Maxwell said...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
BBC

Supreme Court: India shocked as men sentenced to death for rape freed

Ten years ago when a 19-year-old Delhi woman was found gang raped and murdered in the fields of the neighbouring state of Haryana, it was described as a "rarest of rare" case. Indians were shocked by news reports which detailed the brutality to which the teenager - named Anamika in court documents as her real name could not be revealed under Indian law - had been subjected.
TheConversationCanada

#MeToo turns five: Taking stock of gender-based violence in Canadian politics

Five years ago, women around the world began publicly disclosing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment on social media using the hashtag #MeToo. This milestone provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how Canada has dealt with its own supposed #MeToo reckoning and misogyny in Canadian politics more specifically. The events of 2017 came 11 years after Tarana Burke founded the #MeToo movement to raise awareness about the violence Black women and girls experience in the United States. The #MeToo hashtag went viral in October 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein became public. Five years...
TheConversationCanada

What Parliament refused to hear about Canada's new extreme intoxication law

In case you missed it, and if you blinked you probably did, Parliament passed Bill C-28 in June 2022. Bill C-28 amended provisions of the Criminal Code that restricted those who commit violence from using excessive consumption of intoxicants as a defence. Parliament acted swiftly following the Supreme Court’s decision in R v. Brown to strike down Sec. 33.1 of the code after Matthew Brown, a 26-year-old university student, argued he was too high on mushrooms to remember breaking into a woman’s Calgary home and attacking her. However, more than a dozen women’s organizations pleaded with the government to slow down and...
votebeat.org

Federal appeals court releases True the Vote leaders from jail

After spending nearly a week in jail, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips — leaders of Texas-based right-wing voting activist group True the Vote — have been released. They’d been held for contempt of court since Halloween, having repeatedly refused to release the name of a man they called a “confidential FBI informant” who is a person of interest in a defamation and hacking case against them.
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy