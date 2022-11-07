Jamila Bookwala has been selected as the next provost at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. Dr. Bookwala will take over her role in July 2023. “During my campus visit, I was utterly impressed by the deep commitment to a liberal arts education shared by faculty and staff colleagues, students, and trustees,” said Dr. Bookwala. “It also became quickly evident that this is a community that fosters lifelong learning and values being inclusive and welcoming. I look forward to advancing Gettysburg College’s mission to provide an outstanding and consequential education, supporting the implementation of the college’s strategic plan, and helping promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging across campus.”

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO