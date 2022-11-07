Read full article on original website
The Significant Gender Gap in College Graduation Rates
New data from the U.S. Department of Education reveals a persisting gender gap in college graduation rates. The data examines students who entered four-year colleges in 2015 seeking a bachelor’s degree to see if they had earned a bachelor’s degree by 2021, six years after entering higher education.
Arizona State University Professor Erika Tatiana Camacho has been named the recipient of the 2023 M. Gweneth Humphreys Award by the Association for Women in Mathematics. Dr. Camacho is being recognized for her impactful and multidimensional mentoring activities that have enabled the success of generations of talented scientists and mathematicians. She will be honored by the Association for Women in Mathematics at the Joint Mathematical Meetings, scheduled for January 4–7, 2023, in Boston.
Margaret Murnane, a Distinguished Professor of Physics at the University of Colorado Boulder, has been selected as a recipient of the 2022 Institute of Physics Isaac Newton Medal and Prize. This prestigious award honors the legacy of the famous physicist Sir Isaac Newton, by commending those who have made world-leading contributions in the field of physics.
Carol L. Folt, president of the University of Southern California, was elected chair of the board of directors of the Association of American Universities. Founded in 1900, the Association of American Universities is composed of 63 of America’s leading research universities. McGill University in Montreal and the University of Toronto are also members. Member institutions receive more than half of all federally funded research.
UW Milwaukee senior student Marissa Stewart said she's been counting on the relief. As a Pell Grant recipient, she's eligible for up to $20,000 dollars under Biden's plan.
Jamila Bookwala has been selected as the next provost at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania. Dr. Bookwala will take over her role in July 2023. “During my campus visit, I was utterly impressed by the deep commitment to a liberal arts education shared by faculty and staff colleagues, students, and trustees,” said Dr. Bookwala. “It also became quickly evident that this is a community that fosters lifelong learning and values being inclusive and welcoming. I look forward to advancing Gettysburg College’s mission to provide an outstanding and consequential education, supporting the implementation of the college’s strategic plan, and helping promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging across campus.”
