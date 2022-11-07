Three local teams went to overtime in the soccer semifinals, but only the Wildcats survived to reach the championship. There were four semifinal soccer matches involving teams from Clackamas County last night, including three matches on the road at the 5A and 4A levels. In addition to the 6A girls semifinal between West Linn and Lake Oswego, other local teams in semifinal action on Tuesday, Nov. 8, included the Wilsonville girls, La Salle Prep boys and Gladstone girls. Here is how each of those three teams fared in their semifinal road matches. Wilsonville girls win on PKs The Wildcats continued...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO