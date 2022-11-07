Read full article on original website
Soccer roundup: Wilsonville girls advance to 5A state title match
Three local teams went to overtime in the soccer semifinals, but only the Wildcats survived to reach the championship. There were four semifinal soccer matches involving teams from Clackamas County last night, including three matches on the road at the 5A and 4A levels. In addition to the 6A girls semifinal between West Linn and Lake Oswego, other local teams in semifinal action on Tuesday, Nov. 8, included the Wilsonville girls, La Salle Prep boys and Gladstone girls. Here is how each of those three teams fared in their semifinal road matches. Wilsonville girls win on PKs The Wildcats continued...
Season of change puts Medina boys soccer team back in familiar spot; bright future ahead
The Division I state semifinal between the St. Ignatius and Medina boys soccer teams changed by the width of the ball Wednesday. The Wildcats will head to their fourth consecutive state championship Saturday, but things were very interesting in their 1-0 win over the Bees. With the Medina (15-4-3) down...
Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
Boys basketball: Preview capsules for high school teams in Hall County
Record last year: 10-19, First round state playoffs. Returning starters: 6-2, Sr., Jarvis Weaver (10.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 assists per game); 5-11, Jr., Josh Bull (8.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.3 apg); 6-0, Sr, Hugh Pruitt (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.2 apg); 6-3, Sr., Eli Parlier (5.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-5, Jr., Colton Wilbanks (16.4 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.8 blocks per game).
Rogers wins Section 6AAAAA football championship
The Rogers Royals football team defeated the Spring Lake Park Panthers 21-7 in the Section 6AAAAA Championship, at Spring Lake Park high school Friday, Nov. 4, to advance to the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Rogers came into the game as the #3 seed, while the Panthers came in seeded #1. It is often said that the team that wins the turnover battle, normally wins the ballgame, and that was never more evident than in this game. The Royals defense forced...
No. 4 Ludlow boys soccer defeats No. 13 Lexington, 1-0, in D-I Round of 16 matchup (photos)
LUDLOW – A late goal by junior Tommy Quiterio proved to be just enough for No. 4 Ludlow boys soccer in their Division I state Round of 16 matchup with No. 13 Lexington, defeating them 1-0.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta girls fall in Ohio state soccer semifinal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Marietta High girls soccer team will be remembered for making school history and setting a new standard for the program. The Tigers’ run came to an end Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Waynesville in the Division II state semifinals at St. Francis DeSales High School. It was an emotional finish for the orange and black, which closed the season with a 15-5-2 record.
North Dakota State vs. Kansas Basketball Preview
The Jayhawks will face their second Summit League opponent of the week on Thursday.
'A hard way to lose.' NFA girls soccer lost state tournament in penalty kick marathon
SIMSBURY - There were penalty kicks that sailed over the crossbar or clanged off the crossbar. A couple went off the goalkeeper’s gloves and into the net. Some kicks the goalies - Norwich Free Academy’s Ava Boenig and Simsbury’s Olivia Jarvis - knocked away with heroic saves.
Rogers advances to girls soccer championship. A first-year goalie helped get them there.
The Rogers High School girls soccer team became the first local fall sports squad to qualify to play for a championship defeating Central 2-1 in a shootout in a Division IV semifinal match on Monday night at Cranston Stadium. Rogers keeper Katie Guinan made nine saves during regulation and then...
J.P. Taravella Girls Soccer Scores 7 Goals in 1st Game of the Season
J.P. Taravella girls’ soccer picked up a big 7-1 win over Plantation High School on Monday to start their season. Mia Marshall-Hewitt, Sophia Henriques, and Bree Holmes scored two goals, while Kianna Guzman scored one. Layla Palmaz and Marshall Hewitt recorded assists. “The girls worked hard all summer to...
