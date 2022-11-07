ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Wilsonville Spokesman

Soccer roundup: Wilsonville girls advance to 5A state title match

Three local teams went to overtime in the soccer semifinals, but only the Wildcats survived to reach the championship. There were four semifinal soccer matches involving teams from Clackamas County last night, including three matches on the road at the 5A and 4A levels. In addition to the 6A girls semifinal between West Linn and Lake Oswego, other local teams in semifinal action on Tuesday, Nov. 8, included the Wilsonville girls, La Salle Prep boys and Gladstone girls. Here is how each of those three teams fared in their semifinal road matches. Wilsonville girls win on PKs The Wildcats continued...
WILSONVILLE, OR
CBS Boston

Leominster High soccer player scores incredible last-minute goal from 68 yards

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVLEOMINSTER -- Move over Doug Flutie pass, there is a new, notable Hail Mary in town, only this time it comes on the soccer field in the high school state tournament. Framingham broke a scoreless tie with a minute left Sunday, only to foul Leo Giglio of Leominster with 35 seconds left. The senior lined up from 68 yards away hoping to generate a play to save their season. He managed to put the free kick over everyone for a game tying goal. The rocket sent the stands into chaos."Off his foot, I knew it was going...
LEOMINSTER, MA
The Times

Boys basketball: Preview capsules for high school teams in Hall County

Record last year: 10-19, First round state playoffs. Returning starters: 6-2, Sr., Jarvis Weaver (10.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.3 assists per game); 5-11, Jr., Josh Bull (8.2 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.3 apg); 6-0, Sr, Hugh Pruitt (10.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 4.2 apg); 6-3, Sr., Eli Parlier (5.2 ppg, 4.7 rpg); 6-5, Jr., Colton Wilbanks (16.4 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 1.8 blocks per game).
Press & News

Rogers wins Section 6AAAAA football championship

The Rogers Royals football team defeated the Spring Lake Park Panthers 21-7 in the Section 6AAAAA Championship, at Spring Lake Park high school Friday, Nov. 4, to advance to the State Tournament for the second year in a row. Rogers came into the game as the #3 seed, while the Panthers came in seeded #1. It is often said that the team that wins the turnover battle, normally wins the ballgame, and that was never more evident than in this game. The Royals defense forced...
ROGERS, MN
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta girls fall in Ohio state soccer semifinal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Marietta High girls soccer team will be remembered for making school history and setting a new standard for the program. The Tigers’ run came to an end Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Waynesville in the Division II state semifinals at St. Francis DeSales High School. It was an emotional finish for the orange and black, which closed the season with a 15-5-2 record.
MARIETTA, OH

