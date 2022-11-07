ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Cochran, Hutchens, Thacker take city council seats

When the smoke cleared from Tuesday’s elections, Mount Airy found itself with three new city commissioner-elects waiting in the wings who each captured their respective seats by lopsided margins. Deborah Cochran, a former Mount Airy mayor and at-large commissioner, again won the at-large council seat, while Chad Hutchens took...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Holiday to affect garbage schedules

The observance of Veterans Day on Friday will be accompanied by changes in Mount Airy sanitation schedules for that day. This includes the Friday residential garbage route, which is to be serviced a day earlier, on Thursday, instead. The same will occur with the city’s commercial garbage routes normally run...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

City board to have new look

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioner will have a significantly new make-up after Tuesday’s election, although those winning new seats are not exactly strangers to city politics. With all of the city’s precincts reporting, Jon Cawley has defeated incumbent Ron Niland in the race for mayor, 1,915 votes to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

One new face joins Guilford County commissioners

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners will have one new face but mostly familiar ones when it is sworn in for 2023. Republican Pat Tillman, a current member of the school board, won the open seat in District 3, beating Democrat Derek Mobley with 51.7% of the vote. Results are based on […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

City event to honor veterans

The community will come together Friday to say thanks to all those who’ve served in the U.S. military during an annual program featuring special music, remarks by officials and patriotism all around. Mount Airy’s Veterans Day service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in its longtime location at...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Resolves to Honors Veterans Through Operation Green Light

Rockingham County Government is shinning a green light to honor Veterans this November. Wentworth, NC (November 8, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is illuminating its building green as part of Operation Green Light, a statewide initiative to show support for veterans. Rockingham County is partnering with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers this Veteran’s Day to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterans and their families.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County

There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs. In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M....
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Cawley defeats Niland in mayor’s race

Mount Airy is getting a new mayor, based on the outcome of a Tuesday election which both candidates involved believe resulted from a high voter turnout. Jon Cawley, who has served as a North Ward city commissioner since 2008, had lost to Mayor Ron Niland in a May 17 primary, but was victorious in the rematch for Mount Airy’s top elected post.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split

Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
Mount Airy News

School campus security gets $74m infusion

Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Local midterm election results offer few surprises

For months candidates campaigned and did their part to gain the trust of voters ahead of the 2022 midterm election. Although official results won’t be ready for a few days, here’s a look at the early results in some of the most talked about local races. The race...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Barn quilt class scheduled

DOBSON — The art of barn quilting will be the subject of a class planned Thursday in Dobson where students can learn what’s involved. It is being hosted by the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Community Association component of the local agency. The objective...
DOBSON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority

WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Elkin Tribune

Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered

Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
ELKIN, NC

