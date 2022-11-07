Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Cochran, Hutchens, Thacker take city council seats
When the smoke cleared from Tuesday’s elections, Mount Airy found itself with three new city commissioner-elects waiting in the wings who each captured their respective seats by lopsided margins. Deborah Cochran, a former Mount Airy mayor and at-large commissioner, again won the at-large council seat, while Chad Hutchens took...
Mount Airy News
Holiday to affect garbage schedules
The observance of Veterans Day on Friday will be accompanied by changes in Mount Airy sanitation schedules for that day. This includes the Friday residential garbage route, which is to be serviced a day earlier, on Thursday, instead. The same will occur with the city’s commercial garbage routes normally run...
Mount Airy News
City board to have new look
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioner will have a significantly new make-up after Tuesday’s election, although those winning new seats are not exactly strangers to city politics. With all of the city’s precincts reporting, Jon Cawley has defeated incumbent Ron Niland in the race for mayor, 1,915 votes to...
carolinajournal.com
BREAKING: NC Board of Elections extends voting 1 hour in 3 precincts with delays
The N.C. State Board of Elections (NCSBE) had an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Election Day to extend voting for three precincts that had experienced delays. The board voted unanimously to approve a motion to extend voting for one additional hour at all three. The precincts in question were...
One new face joins Guilford County commissioners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners will have one new face but mostly familiar ones when it is sworn in for 2023. Republican Pat Tillman, a current member of the school board, won the open seat in District 3, beating Democrat Derek Mobley with 51.7% of the vote. Results are based on […]
WXII 12
New Section of the I-74 Northern Beltway is open to the public
RURAL HALL, N.C. — A new section of the Interstate 74 Northern Beltway is now open to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning in the new section to celebrate. Engineers for the project tell WXII that completing it is a tremendous achievement. They said the project...
Mount Airy News
City event to honor veterans
The community will come together Friday to say thanks to all those who’ve served in the U.S. military during an annual program featuring special music, remarks by officials and patriotism all around. Mount Airy’s Veterans Day service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in its longtime location at...
wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingham County Resolves to Honors Veterans Through Operation Green Light
Rockingham County Government is shinning a green light to honor Veterans this November. Wentworth, NC (November 8, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is illuminating its building green as part of Operation Green Light, a statewide initiative to show support for veterans. Rockingham County is partnering with the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers this Veteran’s Day to raise awareness of the challenges faced by veterans and their families.
Mount Airy News
Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County
There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs. In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M....
Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers beats challenger Phil Byrd in race to keep top job
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers has managed to fend off an attempt by a former longtime deputy of the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office to take over the top job. Incumbent Democrat Danny Rogers won 55.58% of the vote to Republican Phil Byrd’s 44.42% with 100% of precincts reporting. The results are […]
Greensboro polling place will not get extra time after short delay; 3 other North Carolina polls allotted extra hour
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A polling place in Guilford County will close at 7:30 p.m. as scheduled despite a later start to the day on Tuesday. The North Carolina State Board of Elections held an emergency meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday to evaluate five polls where doors open past the 6:30 a.m. start time. […]
Mount Airy News
Cawley defeats Niland in mayor’s race
Mount Airy is getting a new mayor, based on the outcome of a Tuesday election which both candidates involved believe resulted from a high voter turnout. Jon Cawley, who has served as a North Ward city commissioner since 2008, had lost to Mayor Ron Niland in a May 17 primary, but was victorious in the rematch for Mount Airy’s top elected post.
wallstreetwindow.com
The Lucky Strike Facility Celebrates its Official Ribbon Cutting In Rockingham County, North Carolina
The Lucky Strike Facility (LSF) located in Reidsville, North Carolina, celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Friday, November 4th alongside numerous partners and dignitaries. Ascendency Ventures purchased LSF in May of 2022 with plans to utilize a mainstay of the community, the former Commonwealth Tobacco Company, and bring it back to life through its re-purposed and re-imagined direction.
triad-city-beat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Incumbents win big in Forsyth County races, school board split
Featured photo: Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Denise Hartsfield interact on Nov. 8. (photo by Jerry Cooper) Forysth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough stood on the dais at Sir Winston on Tuesday evening and addressed his supporters who gathered around him, thanking them for their support; Kimbrough had just won his second term.
Mount Airy News
School campus security gets $74m infusion
Gov. Roy Cooper tells a crowd at T.C. Roberson High School in Asheville about his proposals to help keep students and schools safe. School systems across the area are beneficiaries of nearly $75 million in funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools. Additional...
wschronicle.com
Local midterm election results offer few surprises
For months candidates campaigned and did their part to gain the trust of voters ahead of the 2022 midterm election. Although official results won’t be ready for a few days, here’s a look at the early results in some of the most talked about local races. The race...
Mount Airy News
Barn quilt class scheduled
DOBSON — The art of barn quilting will be the subject of a class planned Thursday in Dobson where students can learn what’s involved. It is being hosted by the Surry County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Community Association component of the local agency. The objective...
N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — N.C. 74 East is closed in Forsyth County Tuesday. The left lane of N.C. 74 East is closed near Kernersville around U.S. 421 due to maintenance. The lane is expected to reopen at 2:30 p.m. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe to our...
nsjonline.com
NC House Republicans fall one seat short of supermajority
WINSTON-SALEM — The good news for N.C. House Republicans is they won a total of 71 seats in the General Assembly – the bad news, however, is it takes 72 to earn a supermajority. Tuesday night’s election results took down a total of seven state House incumbents: six...
Elkin Tribune
Long-forgotten War of 1812 veteran grave rediscovered
Grave marker of Edmund McKinney, a veteran of the War of 1812. Mark Slaughter (left) and Doug Mitchell (right) at the restored monument of a Surry County veteran of the War of 1812. Just in time for Veterans Day, the grave of an area veteran of the War of 1812...
