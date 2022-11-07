Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Go Snow Tubing in Oklahoma at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC
If you're looking for some festive family fun head to Oklahoma City, OK. to the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for Winterfest 2022. There are holiday movies being shown on the big screen, tons of displays, Christmas lights, and best of all, snow tubing! That's right you can go snow tubing in Oklahoma during Winterfest 2022.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
OKC VeloCity
OKC Outlets expands its options
OKC Outlets has three new stores for shoppers this season. Windsor, Victoria’s Secret and PUMA have been added to the shopping center’s ensemble. Not only the first of its kind in the city but the state, PUMA is in the outlet mall’s southeast corridor. The footwear, apparel and accessory retailer is internationally known for its impact in track, soccer and even music with current or previous partnerships with people like Usain Bolt and Rihanna, as well as soccer clubs like the Italian national football team and Arsenal Football Club. The retailer will now serve the people of Oklahoma City.
Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Lottery looking for two winners of $100,000 Powerball Lottery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for not just one, but TWO Oklahoma Powerball Winners. The prize for the two ticket winners is both for $100,000. The Oklahoma Lottery says one ticket was sold at Love's in Tecumseh and the other QuikTrip in Muskogee. For more...
Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma
GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
KOCO
Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets
OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
kswo.com
$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
okcfox.com
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
Photos: Dogs, cows, cats looking for loving homes in OKC
If you are gearing up for the holidays, why not add a new member to the family?
Car slams into Oklahoma City home after accident
Police were called to a home in northwest Oklahoma City after a car crashed into the front of it.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
Deputies: Thousands of marijuana plants found in rental van
Authorities arrested two men who were allegedly traveling with thousands of marijuana plants along I-40.
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
theprp.com
Watch Hatebreed’s Jamey Jasta Have An Alleged Nazi Ejected From Oklahoma City Show
Hatebreed, etc. vocalist Jamey Jasta had an alleged white supremacist in the audience ejected during the band’s headlining set last night (November 05th) at the Diamond Ballroom in Oklahoma City, OK. After taking some feedback from the audience about what do with the apparently unruly concertgoer, Jasta offered:. “Listen,...
Oklahoma City used oil recyclers pay nearly $2 million for processing, transportation and storage violations
An Oklahoma City hazardous waste company will pay $1.9 million and perform corrective measures to resolve allegations that they violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act through their used oil transportation and processing operations.
Police searching for armed bank robber in Oklahoma City
Officials say the robbery took about two minutes before the suspect took off in a red Jeep Renegade.
Police: Infant injured, adult killed in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting
Police say an infant and an adult are recovering after being shot in a reported drive-by shooting.
kosu.org
Headlines: Deadly storms in Oklahoma, Race Massacre grave search & OKC classic art
Oklahomans are picking up the pieces after deadly tornadoes over the weekend. (KOSU) Voters can expect to see long ballots in tomorrow’s general election. (Tulsa World) Divisive elections in Oklahoma cause shifting alliances. (Journal Record) Tribal leaders hope to make a difference in race for governor. (NewsOK) Search for...
18-Year-Old Killed In SE OKC Drive-By Shooting
An 18-year-old woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police said they were called to a residence at around 9:15 p.m. near Southeast 44th Street and South Bryant Avenue. Police said Princess Stevenson, 18, arrived at the home to...
Comments / 0