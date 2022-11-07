ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

fourstateshomepage.com

Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri

TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
OKC VeloCity

OKC Outlets expands its options

OKC Outlets has three new stores for shoppers this season. Windsor, Victoria’s Secret and PUMA have been added to the shopping center’s ensemble. Not only the first of its kind in the city but the state, PUMA is in the outlet mall’s southeast corridor. The footwear, apparel and accessory retailer is internationally known for its impact in track, soccer and even music with current or previous partnerships with people like Usain Bolt and Rihanna, as well as soccer clubs like the Italian national football team and Arsenal Football Club. The retailer will now serve the people of Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Two $100,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Muskogee, Tecumseh

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Though the winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California, two Oklahomans won smaller prizes. According to the Oklahoma Lottery, two $100,000 tickets were purchased before the drawing. The first was bought at a Love’s in Tecumseh. The second was bought at a QuikTrip...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma police search for thieves who cashed in on lottery tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY — As much of the country focuses on trying to with the Powerball jackpot, Oklahoma police want to find the thieves who cashed in on the lottery. Oklahoma City police investigators have connected the same two suspects with four different cases of stealing lottery tickets, with one case at a gas station on Southwest 29th Street.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

$1.9 Billon Powerball Jackpot is still up for grabs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - $1.9 billion is still up for grabs after no one won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing and after a recent win in OKC people are hoping the next winner will be from the area. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

