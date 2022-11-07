OKC Outlets has three new stores for shoppers this season. Windsor, Victoria’s Secret and PUMA have been added to the shopping center’s ensemble. Not only the first of its kind in the city but the state, PUMA is in the outlet mall’s southeast corridor. The footwear, apparel and accessory retailer is internationally known for its impact in track, soccer and even music with current or previous partnerships with people like Usain Bolt and Rihanna, as well as soccer clubs like the Italian national football team and Arsenal Football Club. The retailer will now serve the people of Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO