ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allendale, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey Globe

McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange

Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races

In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
HOBOKEN, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In

Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Ali Euphoric over ‘Huge’ Morris Turnout

In Morris County, both Democrats and Republicans concur – turnout is good. “It’s huge,” said county GOP chair Laura Ali. Her Democratic counterpart, Amalia Duarte, agreed, saying, “It’s good turnout between early voting, vote by mail ballots … already returned and voting today at the polls.”
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

North Bergen Approves Redevelopment Plan for Tonnelle Avenue

Hudson county’s northernmost town is hoping that new zoning regulations will spark a revitalization along a mostly industrial stretch of Tonnelle Avenue. During their October 12 meeting, North Bergen’s township commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for just over seven acres of land situated near the Tonnelle Avenue Station of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical

A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty

Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
insidernj.com

Bergen County Democrats Sweep

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
insidernj.com

Sherrill Gives Victory Speech

Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

‘Paterson is Pound Town’, Says Sayegh

The cities looked lifeless compared to Republican strongholds like Hunterdon. Granted, in the case of Newark, ground game contained no battleground dimension. But in Paterson, Democrats would have to rely on turnout in southern Passaic County to offset a red wave up north. The Democrats’ countywide ticket looked vulnerable.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters

Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BELMAR, NJ
boropark24.com

Orthodox Jewish Communities Vote in Droves in Governor’s Race, Where Every Vote Counts

Almost two months after the New York Times launched its attacks on NYC’s Orthodox Jewish communities, which likely influenced the New York’s Department of Education to issue its latest educational guidelines for yeshivas one day later, Orthodox Jewish New Yorkers have come out in droves over the last days of Early Voting to make sure their votes are counted.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy