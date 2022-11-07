Read full article on original website
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Disturbing Video Footage Shows Brutal Fight In NYC SubwayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Friends Fear Missing Woman May be AbusedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New Jersey Globe
McCartney leads mayoral race in West Orange
Council President Susan McCartney leads the race for mayor of West Orange, with three other current or former members of the council not too far behind in the officially nonpartisan contest. McCartney has 31% of the vote, ahead of Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown’s 26%, Councilman Bill Rutherford’s 23%, and former Councilman...
Status quo largely prevails in local Hudson races
In Hudson County, the status quo ruled the day Tuesday. The tightly packed 12-municipality county woke up much the same Wednesday as it was Tuesday, prior to multiple council and board of education elections. In Harrison, Mayor James Fife easily defeated challenger Anselmo Millan by a nearly 2-1 margin. In...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken + Jersey City Election Results 2022: Updating as Results Come In
Election Day 2022 has come and gone in Hudson County and around New Jersey. Now that everyone has gone out to the polls and voted, it’s time to tally the votes and announce winners. This year, locals in Hudson County voted for candidates for the 8th Congressional District Representative, the Hudson County Sheriff, Hudson County Clerk, and new Hoboken + Jersey City Board of Education members. We’re covering the unofficial election results as they’re announced. Read on to see the 2022 Hoboken + Jersey City Election results.
insidernj.com
Ali Euphoric over ‘Huge’ Morris Turnout
In Morris County, both Democrats and Republicans concur – turnout is good. “It’s huge,” said county GOP chair Laura Ali. Her Democratic counterpart, Amalia Duarte, agreed, saying, “It’s good turnout between early voting, vote by mail ballots … already returned and voting today at the polls.”
Proposed 17-story building near The Beacon has residents concerned
A proposal for a new high-rise apartment building designed to blend into The Beacon apartments, a group of Art Deco landmark buildings that were the former Jersey City Medical Center built during the Great Depression, must first overcome several zoning hurdles. The Beacon is listed under the National Register of...
jerseydigs.com
North Bergen Approves Redevelopment Plan for Tonnelle Avenue
Hudson county’s northernmost town is hoping that new zoning regulations will spark a revitalization along a mostly industrial stretch of Tonnelle Avenue. During their October 12 meeting, North Bergen’s township commissioners adopted an ordinance approving a redevelopment plan for just over seven acres of land situated near the Tonnelle Avenue Station of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
In heated N.J. school board race, things get physical
A school board race in Hunterdon County erupted into what a witness described as a violent confrontation during a noisy rally and counter-demonstration Saturday outside the historic Red Mill in the picturesque Town of Clinton. Police intervened but did not arrest anyone or issue summonses in the incident, where a...
insidernj.com
McCartney Wins the West Orange Mayoralty
Susan McCartney has prevailed in the West Orange mayor’s race. In second, Matute-Brown (2,892). Third – Rutherford with 2,687. Krakoviak came in fourth with 2,343 votes.
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
insidernj.com
Sherrill Gives Victory Speech
Mikie Sherrill just addressed supporters in Montclair, echoing comments she made at a rally on Sunday. “We’re leading the fight to protect our democratic rights,” she said. “We will always do that in New Jersey.”. Sherrill made no mention of Republican opponent Paul DeGroot, who on Monday filed...
insidernj.com
‘Paterson is Pound Town’, Says Sayegh
The cities looked lifeless compared to Republican strongholds like Hunterdon. Granted, in the case of Newark, ground game contained no battleground dimension. But in Paterson, Democrats would have to rely on turnout in southern Passaic County to offset a red wave up north. The Democrats’ countywide ticket looked vulnerable.
Vandals hit Belmar, NJ, GOP headquarters
Local politics in one Monmouth County town is getting nasty ahead of election day. Vandals hit the Republican headquarters in Belmar over the weekend. Red spray paint was used to write the words "blood money" across a GOP banner. Red "X's" painted across the faces of the republican candidates Mark Walsifer, James McCracken and Katrina Clapsis.
BET
Republican in New York Governor’s Race Accused of Running Racist Campaign Ad
New York state’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin, is being accused of airing a racist and misleading ad by misusing images of a mentally ill man who was killed by Brooklyn police officers four years ago. On April 4, 2018, officers from the NYPD’s 71st Precinct shot and killed...
Clark mayor’s racist comments caused a furor. Can Dems use them to win in GOP stronghold?
Allies of Republican Clark Mayor Sal Bonaccorso — who used racist language in recordings leaked to the media in March — face voters on Tuesday. The post Clark mayor’s racist comments caused a furor. Can Dems use them to win in GOP stronghold? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
boropark24.com
Orthodox Jewish Communities Vote in Droves in Governor’s Race, Where Every Vote Counts
Almost two months after the New York Times launched its attacks on NYC’s Orthodox Jewish communities, which likely influenced the New York’s Department of Education to issue its latest educational guidelines for yeshivas one day later, Orthodox Jewish New Yorkers have come out in droves over the last days of Early Voting to make sure their votes are counted.
Turnpike widening opponents say report boosts case against $4.7B plan to add more lanes
A 2020 New Jersey Turnpike Authority engineering report about the proposed $4.7 billion widening of the Hudson County extension and Newark Bay Bridge replacement includes information opponents say boosts their case against the project. A full, unredacted copy of the Jacobs engineering report was obtained by The Jersey Journal, several...
NJ high school mourns death of 18-year-old recent graduate
A Mercer County community has been mourning following the grim discovery of a young woman’s body in East Windsor. Police said 18-year-old Julia McDaid was found unresponsive along Bear Brook Pathway on Monday morning. Early investigation showed no signs of foul play, officers added, as reported by Patch. McDaid...
