From higher prices to "shrinkflation" grocery trips are costing shoppers more and more. However, there are small and easy ways to save money. First and foremost, supermarket guru Phil Lempert recommends all shoppers avoid the produce section when they first enter the store. "Look at all these colors, these aromas — they put you in a better mood," he said. "What that means is we're gonna send more money and we're gonna spend more time in the store." Lempert also says that every shopper should bring a list with them to avoid any wandering and drive down the amount of time they spend...

9 DAYS AGO