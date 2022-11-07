ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WBKO

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
KARK 4 News

Walmart+ membership is half-price for 2 days

(KNWA/KFTA/NEXSTAR) — Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart’s slashing the new membership price on its Walmart+ service for a limited time. Now through Thursday, Nov. 3, an annual membership to Walmart+ will cost $49 for new subscribers, or half off its normal price of $98. Membership will include...
CNET

Is It Cheaper to Have Your Groceries Delivered Than to Shop in the Store?

Grocery delivery services have become the norm for many people in the last couple of years, as shopping habits have shifted and on-demand delivery becomes more available. You can have your entire weekly food order delivered and operations such as Amazon Fresh and FreshDirect will send everything from fresh produce and seafood to pantry items and paper goods, often on the same day.
Axios

Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Kroger's Plans For Merge Released

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
PYMNTS

Walmart Adds Buy Buttons and Virtual Queuing to Speed Holiday Checkout

With the bulk of its customers worrying about inflation heading into the holidays, Walmart has debuted a trio of new services designed to help online shoppers save time. The retailer will allow shoppers to skip checkout with a “Buy Now” button on most products, “allowing them to purchase items directly from item pages for even faster, easier shopping,” according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) news release sent to PYMNTS.
PYMNTS

Ahold Delhaize’s US Rewards Programs Drive $1.5B in Sales YTD

Netherlands-based multinational grocery retailer Ahold Delhaize is seeing its loyalty bets pay off in the United States. In a presentation to analysts Wednesday (Nov. 9) accompanying its third-quarter 2022 earnings release, the grocery giant said its U.S. arm, ADUSA, has seen its loyalty programs bring in more than $1.5 billion in incremental sales so far this year. In the U.S., its brands include Food Lion, Giant Food and FreshDirect.
CBS LA

Save some money at the grocery store with these tips

From higher prices to "shrinkflation" grocery trips are costing shoppers more and more. However, there are small and easy ways to save money. First and foremost, supermarket guru Phil Lempert recommends all shoppers avoid the produce section when they first enter the store. "Look at all these colors, these aromas — they put you in a better mood," he said. "What that means is we're gonna send more money and we're gonna spend more time in the store." Lempert also says that every shopper should bring a list with them to avoid any wandering and drive down the amount of time they spend...
TheStreet

Walmart Promises 2022 Thanksgiving at 2021 Prices

As prices continue to rise on everything from groceries to travel and the holidays skate ever closer, many families are wondering whether they can even afford to host a Thanksgiving dinner. A recent survey showed that nearly 2 or 5 (38%) of folks had decided to trim down the expenses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy