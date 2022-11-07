Read full article on original website
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
Body found in Eugene storm drain; police investigating
EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are investigating after a dead person was found in a storm drain Tuesday morning. The body was reportedly found in the morning of November 8 in a storm drain on Minda Drive east of Gilham Road. Several officers from the Eugene Police Department were reported to be in the area around 9:30 a.m. with a giant tarp.
Duplex fire displaces eight in Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ore. — A duplex fire on November 4 is believed to be caused by a downed powerline, according to Pendleton Fire Department Chief Jim Critchley. Crews came straight from another fire to fight this one, where they were for most of the night. The wind reportedly made firefighting difficult.
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
SNOW DUMP: Mt. Hood sees foot of fresh powder
Stormy fall weather has brought fresh snow to local mountains, foothills and valleys. Areas of Mt. Hood received between 6 and 12 inches of fresh snow since Sunday, National Weather Service data shows. Mountain foothills along the Cascades also saw 1 to 4 inches of powder.
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
Man Arrested on Explosive Charge; OCHS Receives Dogs; Election Results Timeline
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, bringing the spotlight to the country’s deadliest form of cancer. There will be an estimated 130-thousand lung cancer deaths in 2022, including more than 84-hundred in Oregon, according to the American Cancer Society. Michael Skokan is a pulmonary critical-care physician at The Oregon Clinic. He says many of these deaths are preventable and the first action people can take is to stop smoking. Skokan says the disease historically has presented some challenges to doctors.
Umatilla, Morrow preliminary election results
Umatilla County preliminary results (contested races only):. County Commissioner Position 1: Cindy Timmons 55.28 percent, Susan Bower 44.33 percent. County Commissioner Position 2: John Shaver 63.3 percent, HollyJo Beers 36.40 percent. Athena City Council Position 1: Wayne Kostur 44.32 percent, Justin Mitchell 33.24 percent. Helix City Council Position 6: Zach...
Wind Storm damage cleanup continues in the Tri-Cities
Richland, Wash. - After Friday's wind storm, cleanup continues around the Tri-Cities. Trees have been uprooted, roof shingles scattered everywhere, and cars damaged from falling branches. I talked to a local homeowner Chris Snap. He and his wife have lived in their home for almost 8 years. Snap tells me...
Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in southwestern Eugene that started Monday morning. The fire reportedly started at about 10:10 a.m. on November 7. Multiple fire engines and emergency personnel responded to a reported house fire on Four Oaks Grange Road. Officials say firefighters were able to put out the fire after about an hour without any injuries of firefighters or residents.
Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks Combine
SubZero Swirlz, a new Mexican-themed frozen yogurt shop, is quickly gaining popularity in Newport, Oregon. Located on Highway 101, the shop offers a variety of Authentic Mexican treats, such as Chip Preparados, Esquites, and Mangonadas, along with self-serve frozen yogurt.
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Third wolf is trapped and killed
(SALEM) – A wolf from the Horseshoe Pack was trapped and lethally removed on Thursday, Nov. 3 on private land in Umatilla County where previous depredations occurred. The wolf was an uncollared juvenile male wolf. Despite non-lethal measures in place including camping with their cattle and hazing, this landowner...
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
With results still coming in, Oregon may pass Measure 114
It's too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.
Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs
Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
Highway officials misrepresent Coast Guard permit requirements
IBR: Misleading Statements about the Coast Guard Approval Process. And they’ve made it clear that they plan to execute the same blackmail strategy as they did a decade ago with the Columbia River Crossing (CRC), by only advancing one alternative with a 116 foot fixed span. IBR officials have also falsely implied that the Federal Aviation Administration also regulates bridge heights (it doesn’t; it can only require warning lights on tall structures). They’ve also mis-represented US Coast Guard approval standards, implying that the Coast Guard’s permitting decision will somehow be required to balance the needs of highway users with those of river users (that’s wrong: the Rivers and Harbors Act gives priority to water navigation). They’ve also implied that the Coast Guard can be placated if the IBR project pays off existing river users (the Coast Guard’s navigation determination is based on preserving navigation for future uses).
