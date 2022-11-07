ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker

With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals unknown

Things are going from bad to worse for the defending Super Bowl champions. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised media members when he confirmed Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday coming off this past Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that dropped the Rams to 3-5 on the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. Commanders

The Eagles will return to the NovaCare Complex on Thursday to start preparing for their second matchup of the season against the Washington Commanders. Lincoln Financial Field will play host to ESPN and the Monday Night Football crew. It’ll be a homecoming for injured quarterback Carson Wentz, Philadelphia’s selection at No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) questionable for Week 10

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Week 10's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Hubbard is active, our models expect him to handle 8.9 carries and catch 1.6 passes against the Falcons. If Hubbard is sidelined, D'Onta Foreman is expected to continue to see an increased number of touches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke powers up with signature from five-star forward

TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At ...
DURHAM, NC
atozsports.com

Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel

The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN

