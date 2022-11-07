Read full article on original website
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel reacts to Colts coach Frank Reich's firing
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some kind words to share Monday after the head coach of one of his division rivals lost his job. The Indianapolis Colts fired coach Frank Reich in the middle of his fifth season Monday after the Colts lost their third-straight game to fall to 3-5-1. Expected to be the Titans' main competition to win the AFC South in 2022, the Colts have struggled offensively all year, including in 24-17 and 19-10 losses against the Titans.
Titans' Mike Vrabel criticism of wide receivers underscores frustrations with offense
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about relying on Derrick Henry after Sunday's loss, and it appeared he took a shot at his wide receivers.
Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker
With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
Patriots head into bye with chance to make noise in division
Bill Belichick believes he doesn’t truly get a clear picture of the identity or potential of his team until sometime around the Thanksgiving holiday each season.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox. The Bears are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL Week 10...
Brian Robinson Jr.’s Agent Rips Commanders for Citing His Shooting
The team used the running back’s August shooting as an example of ‘out-of-control violent crime in DC.’
Yardbarker
Rams QB Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol, status vs. Cardinals unknown
Things are going from bad to worse for the defending Super Bowl champions. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay surprised media members when he confirmed Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the concussion protocol on Tuesday coming off this past Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that dropped the Rams to 3-5 on the season.
Eagles unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 10 matchup vs. Commanders
The Eagles will return to the NovaCare Complex on Thursday to start preparing for their second matchup of the season against the Washington Commanders. Lincoln Financial Field will play host to ESPN and the Monday Night Football crew. It’ll be a homecoming for injured quarterback Carson Wentz, Philadelphia’s selection at No. 2 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.
numberfire.com
Carolina Chuba Hubbard (ankle) fully practices on Tuesday, expects to play in Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice. Hubbard expects to play on Thursday night after missing two games with ankle injury. Expect the 23-year old to play a committee role against an Atlanta Falcons' defense ranked 21st (21.1) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs.
numberfire.com
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (ankle) questionable for Week 10
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (ankle) is questionable for Week 10's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Hubbard is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable to face the Falcons on Thursday Night Football. If Hubbard is active, our models expect him to handle 8.9 carries and catch 1.6 passes against the Falcons. If Hubbard is sidelined, D'Onta Foreman is expected to continue to see an increased number of touches.
Eagles about to see wreckage Carson Wentz wrought on their next 2 foes in Commanders, Colts
Carson Wentz deserves a lot of credit. It's not easy to completely tear down three franchises over the span of three seasons the way Wentz has. The Eagles saw it in 2020 when Wentz was ranked among the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL before he was benched with 4 games remaining in a miserable 4-11-1 season.
Duke powers up with signature from five-star forward
TJ Power became the final addition to the five-deep 2023 Duke basketball recruiting class with his commitment to the Blue Devils in September. But on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, the Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward did not hesitate to make his pledge official. At ...
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Arizona Cardinals claim former Ohio State OL off of waivers ahead of Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday. The team picked up a former Ohio State player, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Wyatt Davis is now an Arizona Cardinal. Davis played in 28 career games while in Columbus. He played for the Buckeyes from 2017-2020. This move...
atozsports.com
Frank Reich firing another testament to Titans HC Mike Vrabel
The recent firing of Frank Reich is just another testament to the greatness of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Major AFC South news broke on Monday morning when NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the story that the Indianapolis Colts had fired fifth-year head coach Frank Reich after a 3-5-1 start in 2022.
