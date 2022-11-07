ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Suspect vehicle sought following weekend drive-by shooting on I-5 in King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting on I-5. Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call-in reference to the shooting around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The victim told authorities they were shot at by...
Bystanders caught in the crossfire of Central District shootout, police say

SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators say the two people who were shot Tuesday night in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood were caught in the crossfire of a shootout. According to an update from Seattle police, the victims – a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man – were walking home from the store just before 9:00 p.m. near East Adler Street and Martin Luther King Jr. way when the shooting happened.
SEATTLE, WA
Man arrested after barricading himself in RV at Walmart parking lot

EPHRATA, Wash. — [UPDATE] The Grant County Sherriff's Office identified the man who was arrested as 62-year-old Paul Cardwell, a Bremerton resident. Cardwell was lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of intimidating a public servant, harassment (threats to kill), criminal trespassing, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
EPHRATA, WA
Arson the cause of downtown Sumner three-alarm fire, according to officials

SUMNER, Wash. — A major update has been revealed regarding the cause of the three-alarm fire in downtown Sumner that occurred on Friday, Oct. 28. The fire began around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions rushed to the location of the fire to assist in containing it.
SUMNER, WA
2 teens facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School

SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
SEATTLE, WA
2 injured in Central District shooting, Seattle police say

SEATTLE — Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in the Central District, according to Seattle police. The Seattle Police Department said the incident occurred at 8:56 p.m. near the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A witness told officers four people were shooting at each other in the street, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'

The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
SEATTLE, WA
Suspect arrested following 2 armed carjackings in Bellevue, Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police have arrested a man accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint and then leading officers on a pursuit from Bellevue to Seattle Monday afternoon. The man was eventually caught in Renton. Bellevue police responded to an armed robbery call just before 12:30 p.m. at a...
BELLEVUE, WA
Box truck crashes into home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood

SEATTLE, Wash. — A box truck crashed into a home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood Monday morning. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to the home near North 85th St. and Wallingford Ave. North. The passenger of the box truck was able to make it...
SEATTLE, WA
Where do recent tech layoffs leave workers in western Washington?

SEATTLE, Wash. — With multiple companies in the tech industry laying off workers, it's a tough time to be in the tech sector. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Redfin announced the layoff of 13% of their workforces this week. They’re not the only companies laying people off or putting a freeze on corporate hiring either.
SEATTLE, WA

