Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Suspect vehicle sought following weekend drive-by shooting on I-5 in King County
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a suspect vehicle after receiving reports of a drive-by shooting on I-5. Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received a call-in reference to the shooting around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. The victim told authorities they were shot at by...
KOMO News
Bystanders caught in the crossfire of Central District shootout, police say
SEATTLE, Wash. — Investigators say the two people who were shot Tuesday night in Seattle’s Central District neighborhood were caught in the crossfire of a shootout. According to an update from Seattle police, the victims – a 24-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man – were walking home from the store just before 9:00 p.m. near East Adler Street and Martin Luther King Jr. way when the shooting happened.
KOMO News
Man arrested after barricading himself in RV at Walmart parking lot
EPHRATA, Wash. — [UPDATE] The Grant County Sherriff's Office identified the man who was arrested as 62-year-old Paul Cardwell, a Bremerton resident. Cardwell was lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of intimidating a public servant, harassment (threats to kill), criminal trespassing, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
KOMO News
Arson the cause of downtown Sumner three-alarm fire, according to officials
SUMNER, Wash. — A major update has been revealed regarding the cause of the three-alarm fire in downtown Sumner that occurred on Friday, Oct. 28. The fire began around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue. Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions rushed to the location of the fire to assist in containing it.
KOMO News
2 teens facing charges in connection to deadly shooting at Ingraham High School
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two teenagers are facing charges in connection to the deadly shooting of a student inside Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning. The juveniles had their first court appearances Wednesday afternoon at the Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. One of the suspects waived their right to appear in court.
KOMO News
Student shot at Ingraham High School in north Seattle dies at hospital, person in custody
SEATTLE, Wash. — A student who was injured in a shooting at Ingraham High School in north Seattle Tuesday morning has died, according to officials. One person is in custody in connection with the deadly shooting. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of a shooting...
KOMO News
2 injured in Central District shooting, Seattle police say
SEATTLE — Two people were shot and taken to the hospital Tuesday night in the Central District, according to Seattle police. The Seattle Police Department said the incident occurred at 8:56 p.m. near the intersection of East Alder Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way. A witness told officers four people were shooting at each other in the street, police said.
KOMO News
Memorial to be held for slain Seattle business owner, community leader
SEATTLE, Wash. — A memorial will be held in honor of D'Vonne Pickett Jr., who was murdered outside of his Central District business while closing shop last month. KOMO News had the opportunity to speak with Pickett Jr's mother, Nicky Chappell. “My baby was one of a kind," said...
KOMO News
SR 18 reopens after 2 semitruck collisions; pickup driver in custody on DUI suspicion
State Route 18 is open again after being blocked between much of Hobart and Preston as a result of a pair of semitruck collisions Wednesday morning. At 6:35 a.m., Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper Rick Johnson said a "minor" crash occurred between a semitruck and a pickup truck heading east near Issaquah/Hobart, causing a fire.
KOMO News
Vigil held at Seattle's Ingraham High for student who was shot to death
There will be no school Wednesday or Thursday at Ingraham High School as the investigation continues into what led to one person opening fire on a student at the north Seattle school. It is still unclear if the shooter was a student and if they knew the victim. A vigil...
KOMO News
Family of victim killed in violent crime spree speaks out: 'He was our everything'
The family of beloved community leader D’Vonne Pickett Jr. was at the courtroom Monday as the man accused of killing Pickett appeared in front of a judge. Ashton Leffall was charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and unlawful possession of a firearm after injuring multiple people and killing one man.
KOMO News
Lynnwood man pleads guilty to calling businesses in 4 states threatening Black customers
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle Monday to making interstate threats to multiple businesses and a hate crime: interference with a Federally Protected Activity. According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, 37-year-old Joey George admitted in his plea agreement that he made...
KOMO News
Suspect arrested following 2 armed carjackings in Bellevue, Seattle
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police have arrested a man accused of carjacking two people at gunpoint and then leading officers on a pursuit from Bellevue to Seattle Monday afternoon. The man was eventually caught in Renton. Bellevue police responded to an armed robbery call just before 12:30 p.m. at a...
KOMO News
Box truck crashes into home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — A box truck crashed into a home in Seattle's Green Lake neighborhood Monday morning. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. to the home near North 85th St. and Wallingford Ave. North. The passenger of the box truck was able to make it...
KOMO News
Firefighters could be laid off in Thurston County as levy appears to fail
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Firefighters in Thurston County are on the verge of being laid off, and at least two fire stations could close in the coming weeks now that a property levy on the November ballot appears headed for defeat. The measure requires a supermajority of 60% plus...
KOMO News
Public safety and community services among focal points for Shoreline, Redmond residents
REDMOND, Wash. — Public safety and community services were on the ballot this election cycle for Shoreline and Redmond residents. Voters in both cities were asked to either approve or reject a property tax levy. In Shoreline, the levy is likely to pass. The measure would replace a levy...
KOMO News
Leesa Manion leads in King County Prosecutor race against Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Voters in Washington's largest county will decide who will be the new head lawyer after the current King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg announced his retirement earlier this year. Early results on election night show Leesa Manion, the chief of staff for Satterberg, is leading against...
KOMO News
Seattle Make-A-Wish sends 5-year-old to Disney World after intense cancer battle
SEATTLE (KOMO) — It's not every day you get to see a wish come true. For passengers aboard Alaska Airlines Flight 16 to Orlando on Tuesday morning, that's exactly what they saw — magic. 5-year-old Maeve McNelis was diagnosed with neuroblastoma when she was 18 months old. Since...
KOMO News
Where do recent tech layoffs leave workers in western Washington?
SEATTLE, Wash. — With multiple companies in the tech industry laying off workers, it's a tough time to be in the tech sector. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, and Redfin announced the layoff of 13% of their workforces this week. They’re not the only companies laying people off or putting a freeze on corporate hiring either.
KOMO News
Data shows many voters still haven't turned in their ballots in Washington state
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Just over 36% of King County ballots for the 2022 General Election have been returned as of 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Secretary of State. There are 1,383,742 registered voters in the state's largest county, and 510,829 ballots were returned as of Monday evening. The deadline to vote for the midterms is 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0