Read full article on original website
Related
linknky.com
Kenton County Animal Services at full capacity, running adoption specials
Looking to adopt a furry friend? The Kenton County Animal shelter is at full capacity and is running an adoption special through Thursday, Nov. 10, to help alleviate their intake. The normal $125 adoption fee has been reduced to $22. The reduced fee is for all pets in the shelter’s...
linknky.com
Fort Thomas resident’s tradition keeps Halloween fun going
For kids especially, the build up to Halloween is exciting — creating or picking out your costume, or planning out your Trick-or-Treat route. And when All Hallow’s Eve arrives, it’s a whirlwind going from house to house, then going through your “haul,” and, for many, negotiating with your parents about what candy you can eat right away and what has to be put aside for later.
linknky.com
Among Campbell County election results, new Wilder mayor/Campbell County School Board member
Campbell County saw a couple of incumbent losses in this election cycle, including the Wilder mayoral race and an upset in the Campbell County Board of Education District 1 race. Voters also elected a new Family Court Judge (3rd Division) and a new District Judge (2nd Division) Tuesday Night. This...
linknky.com
Boone County posts final results after some ballots were recounted
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect unofficial results from the Boone County Clerk’s Office. All precincts are reporting. Voters in Boone County have selected new faces for city council and mayor in local municipal races. Results in Boone County trickled out quickly to media until...
linknky.com
Photos: The Great Bridal Chase 5k
If you were walking around Covington Sunday and noticed a bunch of brides running, don’t worry: There were no last-minute cancellation of nuptials (that we know of, anyway!). It was just the Great Bridal Chase 5k, where participants got dolled up to get their exercise on, then went to...
linknky.com
Kenton County Police Department receives reaccreditation
The Kenton County Police Department was awarded reaccreditation Tuesday from the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police for demonstrating that they meet standards for efficient and effective operations. Accreditation helps police departments operate more professionally, justify their operations, and promote trust in their community. “Being accredited indicates that we were...
linknky.com
Covington’s Purrfect Day Cat Café celebrates two year anniversary
The Purrfect Day Cat Café in Covington is celebrating two years of kitten and cat adoptions throughout the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Purrfect Day is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, which allows guests to grab a Pawfee, Meowcohol, or Pawstrie and then enter the kitty lounge to play and socialize with the feline friends.
linknky.com
Highland Heights Servatii location now open
After a mysterious Servatii sign popped up in Highland Heights back in October with no further details, the location announced Wednesday morning that it is officially open. You can now stop and grab a pastry from the new Servatii location at 2740 Alexandria Pike in Highland Heights. Servatii is a...
linknky.com
Here’s who won elections in Kenton County
After a long day of elections, Kenton County Clerk Gabrielle Summe finalized the results at 10 p.m. on the dot. With limited Democratic challengers at a countywide level, the most competitive races were at the municipal and school board levels. For a full of election results from Kenton County, click...
linknky.com
NKY native named The Carnegie’s new theater director
As a new season of musicals is announced at The Carnegie, they have also welcomed a new theatre director. Northern Kentucky native and Covington resident Tyler Gabbard is the new director of The Carnegie’s Otto M. Budig Theatre. “The Carnegie has been an artistic home for me for many...
linknky.com
Voters say yes to Republicans, no to abortion amendment
Voters in Northern Kentucky resoundingly chose Republican candidates overall in the 2022 general election but, in a non-congruent manner, voted down a Republican-aligned measure that would have eliminated the right to an abortion in the Commonwealth’s constitution. Most legislative seats in Northern Kentucky are in Republican control after the...
linknky.com
NKY voters turn out in droves: ‘Early voting doesn’t favor one side’
Local voters took full advantage of the first time they’ve been allowed to vote early in Kentucky in a General Election, a fact political experts say is encouraging going into Election Day. More than 320,000 Kentuckians have cast their ballots as early voters, with more than 25,000 of those...
linknky.com
Kung Food Amerasia serves up delicious Pan Asian Cuisine in Covington
Northern Kentucky has restaurants that serve up cuisine from all over the world, but one Covington spot is special. Kung Food Amerasia stands out as a Pan-Asian restaurant serving Chinese, Taiwanese, and other Asian cuisines. Rich Chu, and his son, Johnny Chu, own and operate the popular dining location. They...
linknky.com
Bring your kids to the polls on election day
This Election Day, future voters of any age are encouraged to go to the polls with their parent/guardian to cast a vote in a mock election at a Kids Voting booth. Kids Voting Northern Kentucky is a nonprofit, non-partisan organization teaching young people the importance of — and helping them develop the habit of — voting.
linknky.com
2 of 3 NKY counties shot down abortion amendment
Kentucky voters shot down Constitutional Amendment 2, which would have denied abortion access in the Commonwealth by enshrining the measure in the state’s constitution. The move has puzzled political analysts, as the issue of blocking abortion access has been a mainstay in the Republican platform for decades. Now, it appears to be the one issue voters from both parties are united.
linknky.com
Photos: Election Day in NKY 2022
Our own Joe Simon went around to polling locations on Election Day in Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties as voters cast their ballots. Our contributor Abigail Shoyat stopped by some election watch parties and celebrations in the evening. Click through the galleries below.
linknky.com
Bellevue man sentenced to prison for illegal possession of a firearm
A Bellevue man prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a domestic violence order was sentenced to more than 2 1/2 years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty in July to possessing a fully loaded AK-47, according to Gabrielle Dudgeon of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Perrin George March...
linknky.com
5 new inductees for Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame
The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members Nov. 16. Guest speaker will be longtime Cincinnati Enquirer and Post sportswriter and author Bill Koch. The ceremonies will commence at 1 p.m. at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway, Park Hills) and they are free and open to the public.
linknky.com
LINK nky Team of the Week nominations now open for Oct. 31 – Nov. 6
It is time to nominate Northern Kentucky’s next LINK nky Team of the Week. As a reminder, our honor is available to any athletics team from any sport at any level – from high school and collegiate to youth to recreational and beyond. If you saw a standout...
linknky.com
NKU sports round-up: Norse volleyball stays in second-place in Horizon League
The Northern Kentucky University Norse volleyball team (15-12 overall) fell at Wright State on Tuesday by a score of 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 9-15). However, the Norse moved to 13-3 in Horizon League action with two home wins later in the week to stay in second place. Northern Kentucky knocked off Purdue-Fort Wayne, 3-1 (25-21, 25-17, 28-30, 25-19) on Friday, then beat Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis, 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-15) on Saturday.
Comments / 0