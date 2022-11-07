Read full article on original website
wkok.com
PA Democrats Say They’ve Re-Taken the State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans. With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.
wkok.com
PA AG Shapiro Wins Governor Race Easily Over PA Sen. Mastriano
HARRISBURG (CBS) – Pennsyvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro wins the Pennsylvania governor’s race over Republican Doug Mastriano. Shapiro and Mastriano were running to succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited. Shapiro, 49, ran as a moderate Democrat. On the trail, he touted his record as an attorney...
wkok.com
Candidate Mock: Abortion Ban Wouldn’t Affect Just Women
COAL TOWNSHIP – The Democratic candidate for the 107th district state house race says a possible abortion ban in Pennsylvania won’t just impact women…he says it would impact many people and professions. Ryan Mock told WKOK’s On The Mark, strong abortion restricts will affect medication doctors can...
wkok.com
‘Tight’ Supply Raises Gas Prices in PA, Nationally
HARRISBURG – State and national prices at the pump have gone up in the past week, with supplies ‘tight.’ Gasbuddy.com reported Monday Pennsylvania gasoline prices rose 8.1 cents per gallon in the last seven days, now averaging $4.06 per gallon. Nationally, gas prices rose 6.2 cents per gallon, and now average $3.78 per gallon.
