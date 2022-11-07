Read full article on original website
Tim Burton says he's 'done' with Disney after Dumbo remake, compares it to working in 'horrible big circus'
After more than 40 years, Tim Burton is ready to hang up his Disney crown. The Nightmare Before Christmas creator, who began working at the famed studio as an animator fresh out of college, told Deadline that he has little interest in collaborating with Disney ever again after the "horrible big circus" he found himself in while helming his 2019 Dumbo remake.
7 new Netflix releases in November: From Christmas movies to documentaries
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Sabatoge, Robin Williams, and Disney- How the Studio Tried to Keep Williams to Itself
Once upon a time, Robin Williams took on two very dissimilar roles and really upset the House of Mouse. The beloved actor first signed on to play the role of a rapping bat named Batty in FernGully:The Last Rainforest. The film’s message about environmentalism inspired Williams, and he agreed despite the stigma at the time of live-action actors doing voice work for animation.
Disneyland & Walt Disney World Cast Members Receive Access to Complimentary Disney PhotoPass Lenses Over Holiday Season
This holiday season, Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as retirees, will receive complimentary access to Disney PhotoPass Lenses, a relatively new feature on the My Disney Experience app. The feature is available through mobile devices. Complimentary access will be available now through...
11 Best New Movies on Netflix: November 2022’s Freshest Films to Watch
Netflix is serving up a feast of content with some downright delectable films and specials all November long to carry us through Thanksgiving and beyond. This month, Netflix is welcoming in a whole array of terrific titles that will do everything from take your breath away with immersive action and drama to woo you with soft moments and charming comedy, and more. Whether you’re looking for something intense, informative, or romantic, Netflix has got you covered with plenty to feel thankful for. Keep reading for the streamer’s best new movies coming this November.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Park Phased Reopening Schedule Announced for November 10
Walt Disney World has announced the phased reopening schedule for the theme parks in the wake of Hurricane Nicole. The parks closed early on November 9 for the safety of guests and Cast Members. Early entry for resort guests will not be available at any park. Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom...
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast as Hermes in Disney+ Series “Percy Jackson & The Olympians’
Multi-Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known as the creator of the Tony-Award-winning musical “Hamilton,” will have a guest starring role as Hermes in the upcoming Disney+ series, “Percy Jackson & The Olympians.”. The series is based on the best-selling novels by Rick Riordan. The main protagonist, Perseus “Percy”...
Indiana Jones TV Series Possibly Coming to Disney+
With “Indiana Jones 5” coming out in June 2023, Disney is now pursuing the development of an Indiana Jones TV series for Disney+, according to Variety. Harrison Ford has already stated that his role as Indiana Jones in the upcoming film will be his last time playing the character, so Disney is exploring new ways to keep the franchise alive, according to sources.
Meet the Zootopia+ cast: who’s who in the animated spinoff series
The Zootopia+ cast on Disney Plus features some new and many familiar voices for Zootopia fans. Find out who's involved right here.
Cinedigm Acquires Horror Doc ‘Living With Chucky,’ Sets Early 2023 Release on Screambox (EXCLUSIVE)
Cinedigm has acquired all North American rights to the documentary “Living With Chucky.” The film, which had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival in August and recently screened at Fantastic Fest in Austin, is set to premiere on Cinedigm’s horror streaming service Screambox and on digital early next year. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, including genre icons such as Lin Shaye, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly and franchise creator Don Mancini, the documentary takes an in-depth look into the creation of the franchsie. Storming into pop culture in the late 1980s, the three-foot menace known as Chucky proved that...
Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series
Netflix finally gets the rights to make a 'Gears of War' film and animated series, but it may be a while before the series is released. The post Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’
Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Walt Disney World to Close Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Advance of Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: The Walt Disney World Resort has announced the following will also be closed on Thursday, November 10:. As fast as Tropical Storm Nicole is moving and changing, so are the updates from the Walt Disney World Resort. Now, Disney has announced that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will close...
BREAKING: Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and More to Permanently Close at Universal Studios Hollywood
Animal Actors, the Special Effects Show, and the Production Central store will be permanently closing on January 8, 2023, at Universal Studios Hollywood. Universal Studios Hollywood states they are “setting the stage for the next chapter in its development,” and there will be “more to come in the months ahead.” No details have been given other than the area is closing to make way for a “future attraction.” We speculate this will be the new site of the rumored Fast and Furious roller coaster.
REVIEW: ‘The Imagineering Story’ Book Celebrates Creativity, Thinking, and Doing
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. In November 1942, the Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa) published an ad in a number of newspapers to encourage the purchase of war bonds. The ad featured a drawing of the Alcoa plant and on one building was a sign that read “The Place They Do Imagineering.”
Disney Stock Price Drops Below $100 For Second Time in 2022
For the second time this year, stock for The Walt Disney Company ($DIS) has closed at under $100 per share. The stock price dropped to $100 in late May. In June, it dropped to $95.51. As of 4:38 p.m. today, November 8, the stock price was $99.90. This price is near the 52-week low of $90.23. It is also approaching the 5-year low of $85.98 which occurred in March 2020.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Disney Christmas Stories’ Parade Returns to Tokyo Disneyland
We need a little Christmas now, and fortunately, Disney Christmas has kicked off just in time at Tokyo Disneyland! For the first time since 2019, the “Disney Christmas Stories” parade has returned to the park, albeit with a few changes. So let’s explore this returning parade, now in its sixth year.
