The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
These are the best restaurants to satisfy your Taco craving in Miami, FlThe Southern GuideMiami, FL
The plot chickens: Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
matadornetwork.com
The Best Miami Restaurants for Latin American Food
Dubbed the Capital of Latin America, Miami boasts a foodie scene that reflects the melting pot of cultures and culinary traditions that have taken root here. From Cuba to Colombia, to Venezuela, Brazil, and beyond, the food in Miami represents the diversity of its people. There are now more Latin American and Latin-fusion restaurants in Miami than you can shake a steak at, gaucho-style. Here’s a pick of the best restaurants in Miami for the cuisines of eight different countries in Latin America, from Peru to Nicaragua.
Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?
Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
communitynewspapers.com
THE ART OF AN ATHLETE COLLECTION BY MAX PEARCE INSPIRED BY SOCIAL PROTEST IN SPORTS DURING MIAMI ART WEEK DECEMBER 2ND – 4TH, 2022
Harlem Globetrotter Guard Maxwell “Hops” Pearce will show his inaugural exhibition, The Art of an Athlete, during Art Basel/Miami Art Week 2022 from Friday December 2nd, 2022 to Sunday December 4th, 2022, inside N’Namdi Contemporary Fine Art, located at 6505 NE 2nd Ave., in Miami, Florida. The collection is available for public viewing on December 2nd, from 6 -10 p.m. and at 12 noon until 10pm on December 3rd and 4th.
architectureartdesigns.com
Miami High-Rise Lifestyle – 3 Dream Condominiums To Consider
What is the city of your dreams? Is it Miami by any chance? Well, if it is, you have really good taste. Miami City is a fantastic choice for your next home city. Why? Well, there are just so many reasons that make Miami the perfect spot to become your next home. Let’s start off with the amazing beaches that you will have direct access to. Not enough? How about the craziest beach parties out there?
These are the best restaurants to satisfy your Taco craving in Miami, Fl
It could be trickier to find tasty tacos in Miami than in areas where they are more common, like Los Angeles. You can easily grab a fantastic Cuban sandwich or ceviche in Miami. But those delicious tacos exist out there in Miami, and it's much more fun to find one of them; you'll simply need to do some preliminary research. This article will help you in finding some of the best Taco spots in Miami, Florida.
Where To Be Seen And Not Eat
In Miami, people don’t always go to a restaurant because they want to eat. Sometimes, it’s just an excuse to sit in a crowded, shiny dining room and puff out your chest like a rare Amazonian bird during mating season. This genre of restaurant is often astronomically expensive, somewhat loud, and serves food that’s the equivalent of an extra in a Dwayne Johnson movie. If you live here long enough, are being dragged to a birthday dinner, or you have a friend in town whose only knowledge of Miami is from influencer geotags, chances are you’re going to end up at one of these spots. Here’s what to expect.
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
communitynewspapers.com
HistoryMiami Museum’s Annual CultureFest 305 Presents a Global Playground of International Cultures November 12; FREE
HistoryMiami Museum proudly presents its sixth annual CultureFest 305 on November 12, FREE to all who visit the downtown plaza. Celebrate Miamians who represent cultures from across the globe while exploring the sights, sounds, and flavors of the 305. With performances, demonstrations, and activities for all ages—from marveling at the music and dance of Cuba, Thailand, and Panama, learning hip-hop moves or a Yiddish folk song, sampling pastelitos and Haitian epis, and connecting with the Iranian American Foundation as the MECA Dance Ensemble performs traditional Iranian dance. Guests will have their senses stoked as they stroll through the 12 interactive demonstration tents on the plaza. Presented in partnership with Badia Spices, the event runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and includes food and drink vendors so guests can make a day of the experience. The Museum is open and free of charge.
We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night
The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
Tickets Are Officially on Sale for the 22nd Annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented by Capital One
MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- Tickets are officially on sale for the 22 nd annual Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (SOBEWFF®) taking place February 23-26, 2023. Widely recognized as America’s favorite gourmet gathering on the beach, the four-day Festival returns to the sand with more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade and Broward counties. For the 22nd installment, Food Network personalities, Grammy-winning musicians, and more than 450+ chefs and wine and spirit producers will come together for an unforgettable celebration comprised of walk-around tastings, intimate dinners, late-night parties, brunches, lunches, master classes, wine seminars and more! This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005715/en/ Andrew Zimmern at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (Photo: Business Wire)
communitynewspapers.com
CityPlace Doral To Transform into a Winter Wonderland this Holiday Season with its Annual ‘Light Up The Night’ Extravaganza, Nov. 17-Dec. 31, 2022
All is merry and bright at CityPlace Doral! From Nov. 17–Dec. 31, 2022, the community is invited to enjoy CityPlace Doral’s “Light Up The Night” winter wonderland extravaganza featuring multi-colored LED lighting on the center’s Christmas tree and palm trees lining the outdoor shops, as well as a colorful waterfall display choreographed to everyday favorites and holiday classics. A 10-minute light show will begin at the top of every hour from 7-11 p.m.
Nicole's gusty winds, high tides cause rough surf, beach flooding
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Nicole's outer bands combined with high tides sent waves and water over South Florida's beaches. At Fort Lauderdale beach, the water nearly reached the sidewalk. The Hollywood Beach Broadwalk flooded. Some local business owners on the famous walk decided to close for the day. The water came up so far on the beach at high tide that they had to move a lifeguard tower back as it was leaning forward. Some people out for a walk got nervous about it tipping over. One woman said she's never seen that happen....
caribbeannationalweekly.com
This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed
The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Legendary DJs set for tribute to the ‘90s at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
This year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will bring back the ‘90s in a big way, through an official musical tribute featuring three popular Jamaican DJs: Richie D, Supa Twitch and House Arrest. This tribute to the ‘90s will be a truly exciting celebration of the heyday of sound...
Click10.com
Rising water levels in canals threaten Lauderdale Isles residents
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole was approaching Florida, it rained for most of Wednesday in Broward County. During high tide, the water levels rose in the canals surrounding Lauderdale Isles, a waterfront neighborhood of homes in Fort Lauderdale. Usually, the water levels recede in between high tides,...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gives Surprise Talk At Florida International University
Miami, FL - It’s not every day Drake pops up at someone’s college class, but that was the case last week when the 6 God made a guest-speaking appearance at Dave Grutman’s hospitality experience at Florida International University in Miami. The 400 students on hand were ecstatic...
AdWeek
Ivan Taylor Joins WFOR in Miami as a Reporter
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Ivan Taylor has joined CBS owned Miami station WFOR as a reporter. Taylor comes from Univision station WLTV in Miami where he’s...
Willie T’s Seafood Shack Opens in Fort Lauderdale
The 1,700 square-foot Fort Lauderdale location has 42 seats total – 26 indoor, 8 outdoor and 8 seats at the bar/lounge
