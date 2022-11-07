HistoryMiami Museum proudly presents its sixth annual CultureFest 305 on November 12, FREE to all who visit the downtown plaza. Celebrate Miamians who represent cultures from across the globe while exploring the sights, sounds, and flavors of the 305. With performances, demonstrations, and activities for all ages—from marveling at the music and dance of Cuba, Thailand, and Panama, learning hip-hop moves or a Yiddish folk song, sampling pastelitos and Haitian epis, and connecting with the Iranian American Foundation as the MECA Dance Ensemble performs traditional Iranian dance. Guests will have their senses stoked as they stroll through the 12 interactive demonstration tents on the plaza. Presented in partnership with Badia Spices, the event runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and includes food and drink vendors so guests can make a day of the experience. The Museum is open and free of charge.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO