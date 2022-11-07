Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council Candidate Craig Lee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B. Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party...
ktalnews.com
Beloved Shreveport domestic violence advocate passes away
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Project Celebration, Inc community is mourning the passing of their Domestic Violence Outreach Coordinator, Petrina Jenkins. Jenkins passed away Sunday after suffering from prolonged health issues. “She was a pillar in the community and an esteemed Domestic Violence Outreach Director/Advocate for Project Celebration,” said...
KTBS
Latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner hauls in the merchandise
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Kerr Elementary student really put her speed to the test Wednesday evening in the latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile run. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, dashed through the aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City. In the end, she collected $1,340.94 in toys in just...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police searching for runaway teenager
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a teenage runaway. Tayeleeyonna Ivy White, 15, ran away from her home on the 700 block of Pickwick Pl. on Nov. 2. Her family has not seen her since. She was last...
KTBS
Next stop for KTBS 3 Community Caravan is Natchitoches, La
NATCHITOCHES, La. - It's always one of our favorite places in the ArkLaTex. The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is heading out on another adventure, paying a visit to Natchitoches the week of Nov. 14. We'll be showcasing all of the great things to do in the City of Lights,...
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
Shreveport police reveal details about shooting outside Alan Jackson campaign event
Shreveport police provide additional details around the shooting that occurred outside of Councilman Alan Jackson's campaign event.
KTBS
SPD pension official gets blowback from councilman over $1.3M the city owes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration told a police pension official he would have to go before the city council to get more than a million dollars that the city admits to owing the fund. So Bill Wilson obliged. And he took a scolding for doing so by the...
Bossier Police Seeking Suspect in Theft and Assault
On 05/18/2022, officers with the Bossier City Police Department responded to 2360 Airline Drive Bossier City, LA 71111 (Lowes) in reference to a theft/ aggravated assault. Subsequent to investigation, video footage of the suspect (unknown black male) responsible for the theft was obtained. The video footage showed an unknown black...
KTBS
Woman killed in Shreveport house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in the Werner Park neighborhood in Shreveport. Authorities said 38 firefighters battled the house fire Saturday afternoon in the 2500 block of Malcolm street. The Caddo Parish Coroner's office said...
KNOE TV8
‘Home in Monroe’ helps transform renters to homeowners
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Hattie Dawson is one of nearly a dozen people at Monroe’s Public Safety Center attending a lecture about financial literacy. “I want to be able to own my own house,” Dawson said. It’s part of a free program called Home in Monroe that helps...
KSLA
Woman injured in fire dies; coroner releases her name
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified a woman who died as a result of a house fire. She is 73-year-old Sharon Hudson. Hudson was mortally injured in the fire Saturday afternoon in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood. The fire that was reported 3:15 p.m. occurred at a residence in the 2500 block of Malcolm Street.
KTBS
2 more winners announced for the KTBS 3 Minute Smile
SHREVEPORT, La. - The next two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, of Shreveport will run thanks to DMR Mechanical. Brody Miller, 8, of Shreveport will run courtesy of Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery.
Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
KTBS
Man accused of injuring domestic abuse victim arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man wanted on multiple charges connected to the alleged injury of a domestic abuse victim was arrested Monday, Shreveport police said. Jeremon Stewart, 31, is charged with simple burglary, domestic abuse battery with serious bodily injury, theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple criminal damage to property.
KTBS
Minden, other northwest Louisiana municipalities elect new mayors
The city of Minden and other municipalities across northwest Louisiana have new mayors and other top officials following Tuesday’s vote. In Minden, Nick Cox was the victor in a three-way race that also included Billy Mills and Terika Walker. Cox pulled 53% of the vote which was enough for a win without a runoff.
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
myarklamiss.com
Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman booked for burglarizing home
A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
Comments / 0