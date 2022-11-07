ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another American killed fighting with Ukrainian military

By Mike Brest
 2 days ago

Another American has died fighting alongside Ukrainians against Russian forces, according to the State Department .

Timothy Griffin had been fighting in the International Legion, which is made up of thousands of foreign fighters fighting with Ukrainians, when he was killed, according to NBC News . Griffin had been participating in Ukraine’s counteroffensive on the eastern front, the International Legion said, though details about his death remain sparse.

“We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine. We are in touch with the family and providing all possible consular assistance,” a State Department spokesperson told the Washington Examiner on Monday. “Out of respect for the family's privacy during this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

The International Legion is “handling the repatriation process," a regional spokesperson told NBC. “We are in contact with the family and the International Legion and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are handling the repatriation process, in coordination with the family, following their wishes and instructions."

The State Department official could not specify how many Americans have been killed fighting in the war in Ukraine due to limited information.

“Our ability to verify reports of deaths of U.S. citizens in Ukraine is limited. In addition, not all U.S. citizen deaths may be reported to U.S. authorities," the official continued. "For these reasons, we are unable to provide a definitive number of all U.S. citizens who have been killed.”

Various Biden administration officials have repeatedly urged Americans not to go to Ukraine since before the war began in late February.

