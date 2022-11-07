Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
The Austin Mac & Cheese Festival 2022 is Now Mac N Grilled!Rachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
Related
Border history on the line in race for Texas’ ‘coveted’ 15th Congressional District
Two Latina political hopefuls are vying to make history in the hotly contested Texas Congressional District 15 race on the South Texas border. Political analysts say all eyes are watching this race in Texas, and nationwide to see if the GOP can flip this seat red, which has been blue for over 150 years.
3 hot South Texas border congressional races the GOP wants to win
Republicans have thrown millions of dollars into TV advertising and have launched an all-out effort to ensure that three South Texas congressional border districts -- which have traditionally been Democratic -- will vote red this Election Day.
San Antonio's U.S. House delegation unchanged by midterms except for one seat
As further evidence of gerrymandering's lock on the political landscape, four of San Antonio's five congressional districts look to be unchanged in Tuesday's election. And the one that switched hands is still controlled by the same party. In the case of the single district that gained new blood — the...
CBS Austin
Democrat Greg Casar wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 35th Congressional District
AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Greg Casar won the election to the U.S. House in Texas' 35th Congressional District, defeating Republican Dan McQueen in a midterm race Tuesday night. “We won this race on a bold, progressive, unapologetic platform that we’re taking all the way to the U.S. Congress,” Casar...
KVUE
Democrats Greg Casar, Lloyd Doggett win U.S. House races
AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Greg Casar will replace U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett as the representative for U.S. House District 35 following his win over Republican Dan McQueen on Tuesday night. District 35 covers East Austin and stretches down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Doggett won...
Results: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez defeats Republican Rep. Mayra Flores in Texas' 34th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 8 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 9 p.m. EST.
Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott
Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
How Much is Beto O’Rourke Worth As He Runs For Governor of Texas?
Polling data shows O'Rourke somewhere near the middle of the pack as he campaigns in the 2020 race. See what the presidential hopeful from Texas is worth.
These are the billionaires supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott is in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.
27th Congressional District Candidate Profiles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 27th Congressional District covers a huge part of the Coastal Bend, and with Election Day just around the corner, you have the choice between two candidates to represent you. Corpus Christi, Portland, and Refugio are just a few of the cities that District 27...
Democrat Jasmine Crockett wins Dallas congressional seat to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
DALLAS — Democrat Jasmine Crockett has won U.S. House District 30, which covers much of Dallas and parts of southern Dallas County. The Associated Press called the race just over 30 minutes after polls closed in North Texas. Crockett defeated Republican James Rodgers. Crockett, the state representative for Texas...
UPDATE: Garcia projected to win U.S. 29th Congressional District race over Schafranek
With 774 of 782 precincts reporting, Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia is projected to win the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29 over Republican challenger Robert Schafranek. (Community Impact staff) Democratic incumbent Sylvia Garcia is projected to win the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 29 over Republican...
Crockett to become second person ever to represent Texas' 30th Congressional District
Democrat Jasmine Crockett will become just the second person ever to represent Texas’$2 30th Congressional District, as she defeated Republican James Rodgers in the race to replace the retiring Eddie Bernice Johnson (D-Dallas).
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed. Clinton will attend a rally starting at 11 a.m. CST Monday in Laredo, Texas, to...
Eater
The Founder and Owner of Iconic South Congress Restaurant Guero’s Has Died
Rob Lippincott, the founder and owner of Bouldin Creek Mexican restaurant Guero’s Taco Bar, died on Saturday, November 5. The restaurant announced his death in an Instagram post and requested privacy for the family. Lippincott and his wife Cathy opened Guero’s in 1986, inspired by many trips to Mexico...
As Cuellar eyes 10th term in Congress, GOP challenger Garcia says voters deserve new voice
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (Border Report) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar wants to win a 10th term in Congress but he faces a heavily backed GOP political newcomer who says it’s time for new blood in Washington. The Republican National Committee has earmarked Cuellar’s 28th Congressional District as...
Mothers Against Greg Abbott raise almost $1 million in three months
This week it was announced that the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke, had raised $25.18 million between July 1 and September 29. In the same period, Greg Abbott's campaign had raised "nearly $25 million."
Greg Abbott beats Beto O'Rourke for third term as Texas governor
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott secured a third term Tuesday, defeating Democrat Beto O’Rourke, per the Associated Press. Why it matters: The victory sets up Abbott for a 2024 presidential run, although he has not said whether he wants to pursue the White House. And the win solidifies at least...
KSAT 12
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham wins bid to manage the Alamo, disaster relief funds and more as Texas’ next land commissioner
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, won the race for Texas land commissioner Tuesday, putting her in charge of the agency that oversees the Alamo, natural disaster relief funds, veteran land loans and more as the fourth Republican in a row to head the Texas General Land Office.
Comments / 0