KVUE

Democrats Greg Casar, Lloyd Doggett win U.S. House races

AUSTIN, Texas — Democrat Greg Casar will replace U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett as the representative for U.S. House District 35 following his win over Republican Dan McQueen on Tuesday night. District 35 covers East Austin and stretches down into Hays, Comal and Bexar counties. Meanwhile, fellow Democrat Doggett won...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

These are the billionaires supporting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott is in a race with Democrat opponent Beto O'Rourke for Texas Governor. Not only are they competing in the polls, but also for campaign funds. Today it was revealed that Beto had outraised Abbott for the second consecutive reporting period. While Beto had contributions from 475,000 individuals, Abbott's support came from 45,000 people.
TEXAS STATE
KRIS 6 News

27th Congressional District Candidate Profiles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 27th Congressional District covers a huge part of the Coastal Bend, and with Election Day just around the corner, you have the choice between two candidates to represent you. Corpus Christi, Portland, and Refugio are just a few of the cities that District 27...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
The Associated Press

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Clinton stumping for 2 Democrats in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Former President Bill Clinton plans to attend two last-minute get-out-the-vote rallies Monday to help South Texas Democrats who are in tight congressional races against Republicans who are nationally backed. Clinton will attend a rally starting at 11 a.m. CST Monday in Laredo, Texas, to...
LAREDO, TX
KSAT 12

State Sen. Dawn Buckingham wins bid to manage the Alamo, disaster relief funds and more as Texas’ next land commissioner

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Republican state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, won the race for Texas land commissioner Tuesday, putting her in charge of the agency that oversees the Alamo, natural disaster relief funds, veteran land loans and more as the fourth Republican in a row to head the Texas General Land Office.
TEXAS STATE

