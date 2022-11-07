Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parents Remained Uncooperative In Whereabouts Of Missing California TwinsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedStockton, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Three-Vehicle Crash on Southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward Area
On the morning of Tuesday, November 8, 2022, officials in Hayward reported a three-vehicle crash on I-880. The car accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. on southbound Interstate 880 at the West Tennyson Road offramp, authorities said. Details on the Three-Vehicle Crash on I-880 in Hayward. A preliminary report by the...
Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was severely delayed on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Wednesday after a motorcycle crash. California Highway Patrol told KRON4 that two lanes are closed in the westbound direction. The crash occurred on I-580 near the 106th Avenue off-ramp. A motorcyclist traveling westbound lost control and hit the center divide, CHP […]
Fair Oaks Single-Vehicle Crash Involves Rollover
A single-vehicle crash near the Bella Vista High School in Fair Oaks on November 3 sent one person to the hospital. The accident happened around 2:09 p.m. along Madison Avenue between Kenneth Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a sedan had overturned along the right-hand side of the street and ended up on its roof into the bushes.
RV Accident Near Woodland Kills Driver
Interstate RV Accident Occurs When Driver Strikes Overpass. An RV accident was reported near Woodland on November 7 after the driver struck an overpass. The collision occurred along Interstate 5 near County Road 17 around 11:10 a.m. According to an officer with the Woodland area California Highway Patrol (CHP), the driver of a Monaco recreation vehicle was going north along the interstate when they made a turn unsafely, causing the RV to exit the roadway and crash into the overpass.
Bicyclist pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a vehicle, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A female bicyclist was found dead after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Sacramento Police Officers arrived at the scene in the area near Kenwood Street and Arcade Blvd around 4:35 p.m. They found the vehicle involved in the crash had […]
CHP searching for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY – Investigators are seeking the public's help in locating a truck that is believed to be tied to a deadly hit-and-run that happened near Modesto early Monday morning.The California Highway Patrol Modesto said the truck is believed to be a 1997-2004 gray Dodge Dakota pickup. The CHP only released a stock image of a similar model vehicle but said the truck should have damage to its front left headlamp and body.The victim in the hit-and-run was identified as Ila Leeann Say, 51. She was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe Say was trying to cross the street when she was struck.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the involved vehicle or its driver should contact the California Highway Patrol.
Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto
On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
Single-Vehicle Accident in Elk Grove Kills Driver
Fatal Accident Occurs Close to Laguna Boulevard When Driver Strikes Tree. A single-vehicle accident in Elk Grove killed the driver on November 2 after they lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree. Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department said they responded to the accident around 10:15 p.m., which occurred close to the Laguna Boulevard intersection with Laguna Main Street. The vehicle was found to have struck a tree located in the center median.
UPDATE: Concord man dies in minivan crash on Highway 101
A man was killed in a crash on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Tuesday morning.
All lanes reopened after vehicle fire, Dumbarton Bridge toll plaza
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – All westbound lanes have been reopened following closures in the toll plaza of the Dumbarton Bridge, according to 511.org. The closure was due to a vehicle fire, according to California Highway Patrol, stemming from a vehicle explosion reported at 6:25 a.m. Monday. A multi-car accident was reported at the same time, […]
CHP investigating deadly Modesto hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman died after a Monday morning crash in Modesto, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 4 a.m. Monday, the Merced Communication Center (MCC) received a call about a traffic collision on S. Carpenter Road and S. Waverly Drive. CHP Modesto Area responded to the scene...
Stanislaus County man killed in apparent murder-suicide
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — Stanislaus County deputies are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened Saturday in Ceres. According to a news release, deputies were called to a home in the 2600 block of Redwood Road for a report of a shooting. On their way to the scene, deputies were told another gunshot wound victim at the same address.
Pedestrian suffers ‘major injuries’ in San Jose crash
Police are currently on the scene of a collision that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
Suspected DUI crash kills one in Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — One person died and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the California Highway Patrol. On Saturday afternoon around 3:47 p.m., a crash took place at Geyserville Avenue just south of Zanzi Lane. Police say they received reports that […]
Storm causes flooding across Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Greater Sacramento Area is seeing its largest amount of rainfall in months causing flooding along roadways. The city of Galt, in southern Sacramento County, shared on social media at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that Lower Sacramento Road was flooded causing an emergency road closure. Tap here to view FOX40’s Live Weather […]
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
2 men arrested in connection to Escalon Family Dollar shooting
ESCALON, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the Family Dollar shooting that occurred Oct. 10. Andre Brooks, 34, and Brian Sewell, 33, have been arrested and charged with multiple felony violations including attempted murder and robbery, according to the Escalon Police Department. The department said they...
Fatal Two-Vehicle Collision on Claribel Road in Modesto Area
On the night of Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal two-vehicle crash on Coffee Road and Claribel Road. The incident took place at approximately 9:45 at night. and involved a Mercury and a Toyota SUV. Details on the Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash on Claribel Road in...
Bay Area parents killed in car crash leave behind 7-year-old twins
"The world lost two beautiful souls, and leaves two amazing girls without parents."
Mountain Democrat
Chase leads to Highway 50 crash, investigation under way
A vehicle chase led to a crash on Highway 50 just east of Spring Street in Placerville Friday afternoon. California Highway Patrol officer Andrew Brown said El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies were in pursuit of a vehicle when the crash occurred just after noon. Video taken at the scene...
