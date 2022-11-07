Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Groups to Discuss Veteran Service Applications, Bridge and Dam Projects
There are two governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Veteran Service Commission, which convened in the Heritage Center Building at 9:30 this morning. After the public was given time to voice their comments, the group reviewed applications for assistance. Then, at 4:00 this...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Asks Community to Participate in “Best Gift Ever” Campaign
The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. One of the best ways to encourage a lifelong love of reading in a child is to give them a book of their own—something they can hold onto and is only for them. This bond with books can help foster imagination, develop cognitive skills, and increase their knowledge and understanding of the world around them. Unfortunately, there are many kids in our area who, due to circumstances beyond their control, that cannot afford a book of their own. Manitowoc Public Library is seeking your help in alleviating this burden by giving free books to kids in economically-challenged families.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Library Board to Discuss Programming, Strategic Plan
Only one Two Rivers City group will be meeting today. The Library Board will gather in the Community Room in the Lester Public Library at 6:00 p.m. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the Board will receive their expenditure and financial reports. Then, after getting reports...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Board of Public Works to Gather This Afternoon
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will gather in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. They will start by looking over an appeal for an abatement of nuisance for forestry assessment appeal submitted by a property owner in the 1200 block of South 31st Street.
seehafernews.com
Lakeshore Cinema Now Under New Ownership
A historic movie theater in downtown Manitowoc is now under new ownership. According to a post by Lakeshore Cinema, Kurt and Tiffany Duzeski, who also own What the Lock? just up the road, now own the cinema located at 1118 Washington Street. The couple opened up their escape room business...
seehafernews.com
NAMI of Manitowoc County to Host Mental Health Education Meeting Today
The Manitowoc branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding a Mental Health Education Meeting this evening. The meeting will be held at Painting Pathways, located at 1226 Washington Street from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Molly LaFond, a spiritual director for...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Tree Planting, Trees and Shrubs Section of Municipal Code
There are two meetings scheduled for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Absentee Ballot Board of Canvassers gathered at 7:00 this morning to start counting absentee ballots. Then at 4:30 p.m., the Municipal Tree Commission will be in the 1st Floor Conference Room in City Hall. They will start...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Swings Red in Statewide Races
Manitowoc County leaned to the right in every single race on the ballot yesterday. In the most highly publicized race, the battle for U.S. Senate, Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson earned just over 21,500 votes, compared to Mandela Barnes’ nearly 13,300. In the gubernatorial race, Tim Michels won in Manitowoc...
seehafernews.com
Multiple Manitowoc County Townships Pass Referendum Questions, TRSD Referendum Passes
Voters in The Towns of Gibson and Kossuth have approved having their clerks be appointed rather than elected. The vote in Gibson was 389 to 293 in favor and 584 to 419 in Kossuth. Meanwhile, those in the Town of Schleswig voted 588 to 453 to have both their Town...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education to Hold Closed Session Meeting This Afternoon
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be gathering this afternoon for a closed-session meeting. The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room in the District Office on Lindbergh Drive. The only item on the agenda is to conduct a hearing regarding the recommendation...
seehafernews.com
Over 20% of Manitowoc Voters Cast Early Ballots
A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. City Hall was open this weekend to take last-minute absentee ballots, and in total, 4,047 ballots have been received by the City Clerk’s Office. With 18,517 registered voters in the city, that means 21.8% of all registered...
seehafernews.com
Carol J. Gauger
Carol J. Gauger, age 74, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the home of her sister Laurie Wegforth with family by her side after a battle with brain cancer. Carol was born on December 28, 1947 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of...
Advance Titan
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school
The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
doorcountydailynews.com
Deputy Mark Winkel remembered as "consummate professional"
The Door County Sheriff's Department regrettably announced on Monday the passing of Deputy Mark Winkel, who unexpectedly passed away last Thursday. Winkel, 59, was a 36-year Door County Sheriff's Office veteran who worked as a juvenile and drug investigator for many years. After his full-time retirement, Winkel returned to the Sheriff's Office as a special deputy. Sheriff Deputy Pat McCarty says Winkel was a consummate professional whose loss will be felt throughout the law enforcement department.
seehafernews.com
Michael A. Konitzer
Michael A. Konitzer, age 67 of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 3rd, 2022. Survivors include his son, Jamie Konitzer of Manitowoc; his daughter, Kimberly (Mike) Leider of Shoto; and former wife, Marylee Konitzer of Two Rivers; five grandchildren: Tyler Hoffman, Austin Kornely, Dalton Genrich, Logan Griesbach, and Maycie Phillips; step-daughter, Melissa Genrich; and step-grandchildren: Zachary and Alyssa Leider; and his special fur baby, Miya. He is further survived by his brothers & sisters: Richard (Marylee) Konitzer, Gene (Phyllis) Konitzer, Susan McKenna, Andrew (Joan) Konitzer, Jr., Jim Konitzer (Linda Justema); brother-in-law, Daniel Kleckner; sister-in-law, Linda Konitzer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Alice Konitzer, Sr.; three brothers, Steve Konitzer, David Konitzer, Sr. and Joseph Konitzer; two sisters: Debra Kleckner and Mary Brisco; two brothers-in-law: Dan McKenna and Larry Brisco; his father-in-law, Donald Gates; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Peterick; one step-son, Anthony Hoffman, Jr.; and fur-baby, Angel.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fish And Game Unit to Meet Again This Wednesday
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has announced that its next monthly meeting is going to be held Wednesday (November 9th)at 7:00 p.m. The speaker for the November meeting will be Collin Sherod, Manitowoc County Game Warden, to discuss the upcoming gun deer season and the early results of area bow hunting.
wtaq.com
Manure Pit Proposal Is Flushed Away
TOWN OF ROCKLAND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A public hearing was held in Brown County Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying...
seehafernews.com
Ground Broken for New Industrial Warehouse in Sheboygan
Ground was broken last week on a new industrial warehouse project in Sheboygan. The project at the corner of Horizon and South Business Drives is being completed by the Consolidated Construction Company out of Appleton. The structure will be known as the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus, and Consolidated Construction will be...
wearegreenbay.com
Dog bites man at Blue Rail Park in Manitowoc County, officers seeking owner
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Manitowoc County are currently looking for the owner of a dog that was involved in an alleged biting incident on Monday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on November 7 at around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to Blue Rail Park along the walkway leading to the fenced-in dog area on Maritime Drive.
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County residents seek shelter as county faces Wind Advisory
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple counties in Wisconsin were placed under a high wind warning on Saturday. Residents of Brown County say they plan to seek shelter to assure their safety during the advisory. “It has been extra windy this fall like it has been crazy,” said Amanda...
Comments / 0