The following article was submitted by Tony Plekan, a Public Services Associate with the Manitowoc Public Library. One of the best ways to encourage a lifelong love of reading in a child is to give them a book of their own—something they can hold onto and is only for them. This bond with books can help foster imagination, develop cognitive skills, and increase their knowledge and understanding of the world around them. Unfortunately, there are many kids in our area who, due to circumstances beyond their control, that cannot afford a book of their own. Manitowoc Public Library is seeking your help in alleviating this burden by giving free books to kids in economically-challenged families.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO