Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29...
Men From Hartley, Sioux Center Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sibley, Iowa– A Hartley man and a Sioux Center man were both taken to the hospital after an accident near Sibley on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that at about 4:20 p.m. that day, 24-year-old Ethan Adams of Hartley was driving a 2014 Chevy pickup southbound on Highway 59, five miles east and five south of Sibley. They tell us that 84-year-old Arlon Sandbulte of Sioux Center was eastbound on A34 in a 2022 Lincoln SUV.
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
Ireton woman hurt in Sioux Center crash
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 6:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, on Harrison Avenue, on the southeast edge of Sioux Center. Twenty-one-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a south when she lost control of her 2012 Ford Focus, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Three injured in accident east of Ashton
ASHTON—Three people received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, east of Ashton. Thirty-five-year-old Donald James Hobbs of Moville was driving a 2002 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup east on 230th Street and failed to realize there was a curve at the intersection of 230th Street and Olive Avenue about a mile east of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheldon Woman Taken To Hospital After Saturday Accident In Town
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 3:05 p.m., 20-year-old Shawn Rutzen of Hospers was driving a 2005 Pontiac westbound on 16th Street near Glen’s Sport Center in Sheldon. They tell us that 42-year-old Tabatha Monen of Sheldon was southbound on old Highway 60 — 2nd Avenue — in a 2008 GMC SUV.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
Rock Valley man jailed for OWI in Ashton
ASHTON—A 21-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested shortly before midnight Saturday, Nov. 5, in Ashton on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Eri Wilder Cuellar Argueta stemmed from the stop of a 2022 Toyota RAV4 on 230th Street...
Alvord woman jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 52-year-old Alvord woman was arrested about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from the stop of a 2021 Nissa Rogue...
Sioux Center man cited for eluding, more
SIOUX CENTER—An 27-year Sioux Center man was arrested about 11.20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of eluding, providing false identification information and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Gregorio Francisco Morales Perez stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2011 Toyota RAV4 for not having its...
Former Lake Park Church Destroyed by Fire
The former Methodist church building in Lake Park has been destroyed after going up in flames early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the northwest corner of town was already engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight. Ehret says the...
Fulda man injured in one-vehicle rollover incident in Murray County Sunday afternoon
The Minnesota State Patrol reports one man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover incident Sunday afternoon. in Murray County. At approximately 5:22 Sunday afternoon, a 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Slayton Township of Murray County when it left the road and rolled. The driver of the Grand Prix, 31-year-old Adam Welling of Fulda received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Murray County Hospital. The report notes Welling was not wearing his seat belt. Assistance was provided by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office, Slayton Police Department, Murray County Ambulance, and Murray County Fire Department.
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
Sheldon woman cited for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 28-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 6:25 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, failure to display a registration plate, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sutherland man cited for hitting woman
SUTHERLAND—A 52-year-old Sutherland man was cited Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of assault. The citing of Casey Grady stemmed from him allegedly striking a woman on her knees with his fist on Oct. 30, according to the Sutherland Police Department.
2 injured in Minnehaha County rollover crash
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Minnehaha County are investigating a rollover crash that sent two people to the hospital Sunday. According to a press release sent by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
Vander Hamm thanks Hawarden hospital staff
IRETON—Sixty-two-year-old Robert Vander Hamm is thankful to be alive. Vander Hamm is recovering after being struck by a pickup about 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at his residence on Dogwood Avenue five miles northwest of Ireton. “I was just looking at my mail at the mailbox. I looked up...
Sioux City teen who went missing over the weekend missing again
Sioux City police are looking for a teen who went missing a second time in a week.
