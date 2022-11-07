Calm before the storm: Florida residents prepare for threat of Subtropical Storm Nicole

Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Projected path, watches and warnings, storm surge, winds and rainfall
Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, and periods of heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding will spread across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through late week.
Watch: Live look at Nicole lashing Florida after making landfall
FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along Nicole’s path from Florida on YouTube.
Listen: Winds from Hurricane Nicole play strings of sailboats in Florida marina
The sights and sounds of Hurricane Nicole were eerily present Thursday morning as the Category 1 storm made landfall near Vero Beach, Florida.
Watch: Live look at Nicole taking aim at Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Nicole's impacts are being felt on Florida's east coast, where heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding are already ongoing.
Nicole weakens over Florida, but there’s a disruptive day ahead in part of the state
Tropical Storm Nicole still has a giant circulation that extends hundreds of miles from the center. Winds are still blowing onshore along the east coast of Florida, which will prevent the coastal flooding from quickly receding, but overall the effects are diminishing.
Tornado Watch issued in Florida, Georgia as Tropical Storm Nicole moves inland
Tropical Storm Nicole is packing a tornado threat as it moves inland across Florida, and that risk will follow Nicole as it moves north across the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.
'Ready to go': Floridians told to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole month after catastrophic Hurricane Ian
Tropical Storm Nicole is threatening some of the same areas that were impacted by Hurricane Ian more than a month ago, and emergency officials are urging people along Florida's east coast to prepare for the storm.
Nicole brings rough surf, deadly rip currents to Florida's east coast
Tropical Storm Nicole is creating high surf along Florida's east coast, but the waves won't be worth surfing until possibly this weekend.
What will Nicole's impacts be beyond Florida this week?
Tropical Storm Nicole lashed Florida with relentless wind, rain and waves as it moved into the Sunshine State as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, but Nicole will have far-reaching impacts not just in Florida but also along the Eastern Seaboard.
Nicole weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a hurricane early Thursday morning, but even though it has now weakened back to a tropical storm, relentless impacts such as coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes will continue to spread across Florida, the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.
What's the last hurricane to make landfall on Florida's east coast in November?
Only one hurricane has made landfall on Florida's east coast in November in recorded history. That could change if Tropical Storm Nicole intensifies into a hurricane in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean before reaching the Florida Peninsula on Wednesday night.
Why is the right side of a hurricane more dangerous?
Have you ever wondered why meteorologists say that the eastern side of the storm is the most dangerous? Or call it the "dirty side" of a hurricane?
Nicole to make landfall in Florida tonight, spreading dangerous conditions across peninsula
Expansive Tropical Storm Nicole will impact the northern Bahamas today and make landfall on the east coast of Florida tonight.
Can subtropical storms become hurricanes?
Ian-weary Floridians and South Carolinians are still cleaning up after the Category 4 hurricane tore through in late September. Now they are nervously eyeing Subtropical Storm Nicole. But can a subtropical storm still become a hurricane? Yes, it can.
Nicole prompts school, road closures across Florida, coastal Georgia and South Carolina
Businesses and government buildings are closing in Florida and coastal Georgia and South Carolina before Nicole makes landfall.
Sprawling Nicole to impact most of Florida with coastal flooding, high winds, heavy rain
Oddball Nicole is still an expansive circulation, and now the system is finally starting to develop a core.
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
WESH
Officials closely watching St. Johns River for flooding ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
Officials are keeping a close eye on the St. Johns River as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. Flooding along the river has been a major issue that communities have struggled to recover from even weeks after Hurricane Ian. Eric Burris discusses the new flooding threat in the video above.
iheart.com
Publix Stores To Close Early Wednesday Ahead Of Nicole
Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
Nicole to bring a prolonged period of strong winds and extra-high tides to Florida and the Southeast
The just-developing system east of the Bahamas has been designated Subtropical Storm Nicole by the National Hurricane Center.
