Read full article on original website
Related
Former Indians’ slugger gets another shot at baseball Hall of Fame
Albert Belle remains the only player in MLB history to hit 50 homeruns and 50 doubles in a single season
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge gets good news on eve of market opening
Before Aaron Judge gets his ka-ching, the Yankees’ free agent will be adding some silver to his trophy case. The first biggie came Wednesday when Judge was the American League receipt of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the top offensive player in each circuit. Judge will...
Ex-Yankees Don Mattingly, Roger Clemens get another crack at Hall of Fame | Mets’ Keith Hernandez snubbed
If at first you don’t succeed ... The National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced the candidates on the Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot for the Class of 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Albert Belle, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly,...
Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won’t be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Red Sox decline option on ex-Yankees pitcher
James Paxton has one foot out the door. The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reports the Boston Red Sox are declining their two-year, $26 million option on the left-hander. Now Paxton has to decide if he wants to opt in for 2023 on a one-year, $4 million deal. But that seems unlikely. Per Speier:
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023
The longtime Dodger could see a slight increase in his contract if he chooses to continue playing baseball.
Bonds, Clemens Headline Baseball Hall of Fame’s Contemporary Era Candidates
Eight candidates no longer eligible for the BBWAA ballot have another opportunity for enshrinement in Cooperstown.
Dusty Baker reveals his plans for 2023 season
Dusty Baker is not under contract with the Houston Astros for the 2023 season, but the veteran manager says he is hopeful that will change in the near future. Baker told MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on Tuesday that he and the Astros are working on a contract extension. The 73-year-old just became the oldest manager in history to win a World Series, but he said he already has his sights set on a second championship ring.
Astros' Verlander in final 3 for Cy Young Award; Yordan Alvarez battling Aaron Judge for AL MVP
While the Astros have two glaring omissions, the club can find consolation in the categories that its players are in the running for.
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Bonds, Clemens, Palmeiro on Hall of Fame committee ballot
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Rafael Palmeiro are on the eight-man ballot for the Hall of Fame’s contemporary baseball era committee, which meets Dec. 4 in San Diego. Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Fred McGriff, Dale Murphy and Curt Schilling also are on the ballot announced Monday for the 16-member committee, which considers candidates whose careers were primarily from 1980 on. A candidate needs 75% to be elected and anyone who does will be inducted on July 23, along with anyone chosen in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote, announced on Jan. 24. Bonds, Clemens and Schilling fell short in January in their 10th and final appearances on the BBWAA ballot. Bonds received 260 of 394 votes (66%), Clemens 257 (65.2%) and Schilling 231 (58.6%). Palmeiro was dropped from the BBWAA ballot after receiving 25 votes (4.4%) in his fourth appearance in 2014, falling below the 5% minimum needed to stay on. His high was 72 votes (12.6%) in 2012.
Rizzo Officially Opts Out of Contract With Yankees
First baseman Anthony Rizzo has officially opted out of his contract with the New York Yankees fueling speculation that a reunion with the Chicago Cubs is possible.
Comments / 1