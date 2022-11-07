ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3juy_0j1wLEe100

Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms.

Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time. According to the United States Census Bureau, the November 2018 elections had the highest voter turnout since 1978 with women voting at a slightly higher rate than men. Voter turnout among 18- to 29-year-olds dramatically increased compared to the previous midterms in 2014.

In 2018, Hispanic voters saw the biggest rise in voter composition compared to other racial-ethnic groups.

When it comes to how people vote the 2018 midterms saw a decrease in day-of voting and an increase in voting by mail. This year all registered voters in California got a ballot mailed to them.

Here at home, 35 percent of voters registered in Kern County are Democrats while 36 percent are Republicans. In the city of Bakersfield, 37 percent are Democrats while 34 percent are Republicans.

Some cities have a starker difference though. In Arvin, About 57 percent of voters are Democrats while about 13 percent are Republicans. In Taft, 15 percent are Democrats while 59 percent are Republicans.

According to the Associated Press regardless of party identification, more than 8 in 10 voters consider voting in this year’s midterms to be extremely or very important. The majorities of both parties expect the outcome to impact the country overall.

Polls across the state will be open Tuesday from 7 am. to 8 p.m. for registered voters to cast their ballots in person.

According to the secretary of state's office, your ballot must be delivered by 8 p.m. Tuesday. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Tuesday's date and received by your county elections office no later than November 15th.

If you've already mailed your ballot you can track it from your phone or computer . And if you're planning on dropping it off there are plenty of drop boxes across the county.

There are four in Bakersfield:

  • Kern County Elections Office, 1115 Truxtun Ave.
  • Kern County Fire Station #67 14341 Brimhall Rd.
  • Holloway-Gonzales Branch Library 506 E. Brundage Ln.
  • Kern County Public Works Road Yard 5438 Victor St.

Locations across Kern County include:

  • Arvin : Arvin Branch Library, 201 Campus Dr.
  • California City : California City Branch Library, 9507 California City Blvd.
  • Delano : Delano Branch Library, 925 Tenth St.
  • Frazier Park : Frazier Park Branch Library, 3732 Park Dr.
  • Lake Isabella : Kern County Superior Court ,7046 Lake Isabella Blvd.
  • Lamont : Kern County Human Services, 8300 Segrue Rd.
  • McFarland : McFarland Branch Library 500 W. Kern Ave.
  • Ridgecrest : Kern County Superior Court 132 E. Coso Ave.
  • Rosamond : Rosamond Branch Library 3611 Rosamond Blvd.
  • Shafter : Kern County Fire Station #32 325 Sunset Ave.
  • Taft : Taft Branch Library 27 Cougar Ct.
  • Tehachapi : Tehachapi Branch Library 212 Green St.
  • Wasco : Wasco Branch Library 1102 7th St.

Comments / 18

Kathy J
2d ago

the base in Kern County is most definitely red! always has been always will be. just because people move here from left leaning communities does it mean they all vote nor does it mean that they have overtaken the Bakersfield Kern County base. quit lying media

Reply
11
Mary Hughes
2d ago

no but how stupid can you be. you like high gas , food. afraid to go anywhere especially when you have kids?

Reply(1)
5
LG
2d ago

A democrat owned station proves all red must vote to show we are tired of being a lawless state

Reply
11
Related
KGET 17

The Scrivner dynasty: Several family members look to cement influence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday night a political dynasty appears to have emerged in Kern County: the Scrivner family. Zack Scrivner, now serving his fourth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors representing District 2, is only one member of the family gaining influence in the Central Valley’s political landscape. His wife, his mother, and his chief of staff all currently lead in multiple school board races held in yesterday’s election.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Election Integrity in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Election day has come and gone but votes are still being counted. Throughout the past few months, we’ve seen community members express concerns about election integrity. The concerns of election integrity have been around for years. People I spoke with all say they doubt...
KERN COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Bakersfield: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Bakersfield, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bakersfield California. The city of Bakersfield, California is situated in south-central California. Founded in 1869 by Thomas Baker, this city was once known as Baker’s Field. Today, it is a thriving, diverse community with many attractions. For music lovers, a trip to Bakersfield...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Could Bakersfield be on its way to record-breaking rain totals?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With rain headed into Kern County Tuesday morning, here are some fun facts for November weather. Bakersfield is expecting around .50″ of rain from Tuesday’s storm, but will this help Bakersfield’s overall record November rain totals?. The number one year for November...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Power outages in Kern County caused by weather: PGE

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are 2,931 PG&E customers without power due to weather in Kern County, according to the PG&E website. One power outage is off Highway 178 near Alfred Harrell Highway and Comanche drive, according to the PG&E website. This power outage started at 4:54 p.m. and PG&E is unsure when power will […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Wible Road collision

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision on Wible Road Monday night, according to the corner’s office. Jessica Segura, 19, of Bakersfield was driving the motorcycle when she hit a curb and was ejected from her motor bike...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Storm moving into Kern County Monday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Now into our 4th straight year of exceptional drought, the storm bearing down on the Golden Empire Monday night is good news, all things considered. The storm in California is already dumping precious snowfall across the Northern Sierra Nevada mountain range and with it abundant rain in the lower elevations but […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man dies in Lynwood Street drive-by shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man critically injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield has died and was identified, according to an update from the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, deputies responded to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street, just east of Fairfax Road regarding a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Storm ends, clear skies expected across Kern County

The Valley rain and Mountain snow is coming to an end this morning. We will see clearing skies throughout the morning and afternoon. The storm didn’t disappoint with Bakersfield picking up over .30″ of rain. Some areas of our Mountains received more than 1.00″. No rain for the next 7 days in Kern County, and below normal temps are expected.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Stormy weather continues across Kern County

We expect to get another round of heavy/moderate rain tonight before we start wrapping things up late tomorrow morning. So far, West Bakersfield has picked up close to half an inch of rain, while Meadows Field sits at 0.22″ and Delano at 0.28″. In the last 24 hours, Lake Isabella picked up 0.67″ in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain storm pushes its way into Kern County

Light showers have made their way into parts of Wasco, Shafter, and McKittrick progressively moving towards the Bakersfield area. A gust of warm winds coming from the north west have slightly elevated the expected daytime high for Monday’s forecast, currently at 66 degrees. Dark ominous clouds hovering over Tehachapi...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy