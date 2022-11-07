Insane save, huge spike highlight USA TODAY HSSA October Play of the Month winner

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards national show will return in the summer of 2023. USA TODAY

Two of the top high school girls volleyball players in Western Pennsylvania helped highlight a jaw-dropping play that included a diving save under the scorer's table and a huge, match-clinching spike.

The play has been selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards as its Play of the Month for October.

On Oct. 20, a match between WPIAL Section 1-2A volleyball powers Neshannock and Shenango was decided by a mesmerizing final play that saw the ball airborne for 43 consecutive seconds.

Senior libero Jenna Glies of Neshannock made a pair of clutch saves, the first on a flat-out sprint as she went crashing under the scorer's table. Visibly shaken up after freeing herself from a mass of wires and cables, Glies returned to the court to make another key dig — her 19th of the match — to keep the play alive.

Her incredible effort set the stage for teammate Mairan Haggerty, whose match-clinching spike from the outside handed Shenango its first loss of the season. Haggerty finished with 21 kills and the final score of the match was 27-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23.

This play, along with the Play of the Month winners for August and September , is now a nominee for 2022-23 national Play of the Year!

The USA TODAY High School Sports Awards is the largest high school sports recognition program in the country, honoring athletes from all 50 states. Top student-athletes in over 30 sports will be announced in teams of 24 nominees throughout this 2022-23 academic year, culminating with player of the year announcements in each sport during this summer's big event.

Play of the Year, Coach of the Year, Rising Star, Courage Award and Special Olympics Athlete of the Year will be among this year's many national premiere award categories. Visit the event website for updates leading up to this summer's on-demand event.

If you missed it, be sure to check out last year's show with hosts Rob Gronkowski and Vernon Davis!

