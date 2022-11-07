ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perks and Rec: Prep for Thanksgiving with a sale on All-Clad

By Sara Beth Bolin, USA TODAY
 2 days ago
Top 10 Wayfair deals: All-Clad D3 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set All-Clad / Reviewed

Prepping to cook up a storm this Thanksgiving? Make sure you've got everything you need with up to 60% off pots, pans and more at All-Clad's VIP Factory Seconds sale .

And what is Thanksgiving without the turkey? Grab this one to make sure you're prepped. You'll also need a few frying pans for sides and a pot for any stock or gravy you're planning to whip up.

If you're more of a dessert person, you're in luck. Save on everything you need for holiday baking, like cake pans , cooling racks and tool sets .

This sale won't last long, so be sure to shop before the deals disappear.

Happy saving,

— Sara Beth Bolin, Newsletter Writer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Perks and Rec: Prep for Thanksgiving with a sale on All-Clad

