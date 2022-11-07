Read full article on original website
Blood drive Nov. 16 at Cabool High School
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets, and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital, is asking for students to help tackle the blood needs in their community by donating blood at the upcoming blood drive that Cabool High School FCCLA is hosting on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Tiger paws dominate council discussion
The Houston City Council took no immediate action Monday to override a mayoral veto of an action Oct. 17 that would have led to the painting of 15 Tiger paws on First Street. Alderman Kevin Stilley said he suggested the project to spark community spirit in advance of a district football game and the council voted to donate $250 for the effort.
Overnight fire damages Houston structure on Redbud Drive
An overnight fire caused considerable damage to a duplex in Houston, authorities said. City of Houston firefighters were called early Wednesday to Redbud Drive, which is off Holder Drive in the southern part of the community. There were no injuries. The blaze was blamed on a young juvenile playing with...
Firemen find no problem following detector sounding at welding shop
The Houston Fire Department reported it checked out a building before students arrived early Wednesday (Nov. 9) after a carbon monoxide detector went off the previous day. The department found no issues. The school district reported Tuesday afternoon that students were evacuated from a welding shop at the Piney River...
Local teacher honored by McDonald’s
McDonald’s of Houston honored Veronica Douglas from Houston Elementary School as a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award recipient with a $100 Visa gift card. Local McDonald’s restaurants started this award program three years ago as a way to celebrate area teachers and honor them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online. Douglas was selected from a pool of more than 500 nominations.
Firefighters called to southern Texas County for large blaze
A large brush fire in southern Texas County Tuesday night generated a response from the Clear Springs Fire Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The blaze was situated on Curran Road.
Missouri is home to one of America’s “Hippie Hideouts”
If you are looking for a place to live the hippie lifestyle then you would probably think you would need to go to Oregon, California, or Vermont. But apparently, you can live the hippie lifestyle in the midwest, one of America's Hippie Hideouts is located in the Show-Me State of Missouri, read about it right here.
PHOTOS: HHS football at Mountain Grove in district semifinals
The Houston High School football team played in a district playoffs semifinals game at Mountain Grove last Friday night. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Girl, 16, from Licking, injured in U.S. 63 accident near Houston
A 16-year-old girl from Licking sustained injuries in an accident early Sunday evening about two miles north of Houston on U.S. 63, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Cpl. Jacob Sellars said a northbound 2007 Ford Fusion driven by the girl ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, returned to the highway, traveled off the left side of roadway and struck an embankment.
County firefighters help with search, rescue in Mark Twain forest
Jefferson County firefighters recently helped search for and rescue a 46-year-old Sullivan woman lost in the Mark Twain National Forest in the Berryman area. John Scullin, spokesman for the De Soto Rural Fire Protection District, said the search and rescue on Oct. 14 involved dozens of emergency responders. “There were...
Long, Cook win in Texas County voting
Texas County re-elected its presiding commissioner and state representative in balloting on Tuesday. According to an unofficial results, about 53.4 percent of the county’s registered voters cast ballots. That’s 8,347. GENERAL ELECTION. Tuesday, Nov. 8 results – 11 0f 11 precincts reporting at 8:40 p.m. Texas County.
Hospitals and health departments use a new strategy to detect viruses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hospitals and health departments in the Ozarks are using a new strategy to detect viruses. Doctors say it’s faster and easier on the patient. They call it the “Quad Swab.”. Webster County, along with Springfield and Joplin areas, can test for respiratory illnesses all...
School district seeks input on potential track upgrade
The Houston School District invites the public to participate in a Community Input Meeting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today (Nov. 8) in the middle/high school library on campus. The purpose is to receive input for upgrading the district’s track and surrounding area, including ADA needs and community access.
Log Truck Overturns, Jams Traffic for Hours
A fully loaded log truck overturned on State Route 76 about five miles outside of Willow Springs last Tuesday. Ronnie Rowe, 64, of Squires, MO, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The crash happened on a clear day at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Route 76 was blocked to traffic in both directions until after 5:00 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the logs and move the big rig from the roadway.
Fire at Crawford County salvage yard burns hundreds of vehicles
Numerous fire departments respond to a large fire Friday in Crawford County. The fire was located at I-44 Auto Salvage between Leasburg and Bourbon. One structure, tractor trailers, busses, and almost 200 cars burned in the fire, as well as hundred of tires and auto parts. Fire departments stretching all...
Man from Lebanon, Mo. killed in a motorcycle crash in Dallas County
NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Missouri 64 northeast of Buffalo Sunday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Richard Blackburn, 64, swerved to avoid another motorcycle that was stopped to make a turn. Blackburn was thrown from his motorcycle after it overturned. This...
Monthly sales tax revenue down in Texas County
A trio of sales tax collected by merchants in Texas County declined during the latest monthly distribution, reports the Missouri Department of Revenue. Money from out-of-state internet sales was up. The three half-cent sales tax each totaled $94,294, which was down about $13,370 on each — or a 12.4 percent...
Lebanon Rural Fire responds to 2 early morning fires
Area Fire Crews were busy this morning as alarms sounded for two fires. Lebanon Rural Fire responded to the 16-hundred block of Brice Street at around 4:30am. According to Fire Chief Phillip Pitts the structure was vacant…. <iframe width=”100%” height=”20″ scrolling=”no” frameborder=”no” allow=”autoplay” src=”https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3A//api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1378271545&color=%23ff5500&inverse=false&auto_play=false&show_user=true”></iframe><div style=”font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc;line-break: anywhere;word-break:...
Gun found in school parking lot
Officials found a gun in a vehicle in the student parking lot at Willow Springs High School on Friday afternoon. The school released a brief statement via their WSR4 Safety Facebook page 12:12 p.m. “There was no threat associated with finding the gun, and the situation was handled without incident,”...
Human remains found Friday near Sullivan, Missouri
WEST SULLIVAN, Mo. — Skeletal human remains were found Friday in West Sullivan, Missouri. A Facebook post made by the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said the department received a call Friday that possible human remains had been found in the 4100 block of North Service Road W in West Sullivan.
