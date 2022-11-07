ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Seacoast Current

10 Weird Vehicles You Might Be Shocked to See on I-95 in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I was driving down I-95 South last week, and all of the sudden to my right, I see something I have never seen before on the highway. It looked familiar, and yes, I had seen it before, but not actually driving. Oh, and it looked like my boots.
MAINE STATE
Tracey Folly

'You'll learn to love it': Car salesman confesses car won't come in chosen color after taking customer's money

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Customers often ask for things that are impossible... but a salesman shouldn't pretend something is possible when it's not. That's what a car salesman did when my mother asked if she could buy a brand new Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in a certain color, and he said yes when the answer should have been no.
Tracey Folly

What it was like to live in a walking city circa 1950

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother and I grew up in the same neighborhood, twenty-eight years and one block apart. For her, it was the perfect walking city. She could reach nearly everything she needed on foot. Even groceries were less than a ten-minute walk away, and she didn't have to carry them back with her. The clerk from the grocery store would deliver them later in the afternoon, and yes, he was on foot, towing a little red wagon loaded with groceries.
Amy Christie

Waiter gives tray to rowdy customer: "You serve it if it's not fast enough"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going out and having a good time on a Friday night is something we've all done, and picking a bar or a restaurant with tasty dishes comes first to mind. Maybe you've even got a special spot where you take friends, family, or coworkers because you know fun times are guaranteed.
pethelpful.com

Dog's Dramatic Way of 'Begging' for Pizza Rolls Is So Impossible to Resist

Pizza rolls are a universally beloved snack food. They are fun to eat while giving us that perfect combination of cheese, sauce, and crust that makes classic pizza so delectable. One pup is a member of the pizza roll lovers club, and his way of begging his owners to include him in their snack is amazing.

