Manufacturers find no defects in officer’s gun that accidentally fired inside Janesville school
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Manufacturers have determined that a school liaison officer’s gun that was accidentally fired inside of a Janesville middle school earlier this year did not have any defects, officials with the Janesville Police Department said Friday. School district officials initially said the gun went off inside...
Wisconsin State Patrol trooper hospitalized in head-on crash; two arrested
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin State trooper was hospitalized Thursday after a woman crashed head-on into the trooper’s cruiser during a stolen vehicle chase. Authorities with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started around 8:35 a.m. when a Dane County Sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a Toyota Camry on Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive; law enforcement said the vehicle had previously been reported stolen out of Janesville.
Badger State Trail bridge in Monroe torn down after suspected arson
MONROE, Wis. — A bridge on the Badger State Trail in Monroe had to be torn down Thursday morning after a fire that local authorities are investigating as arson. Dispatchers in Green County received a 911 call at 2:25 a.m. Thursday from someone reporting a fire at the bridge, which passes over Round Grove Road. By the time Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies and crews from the Monroe Rural Fire Department, Juda Fire Department and Monticello Fire Department got to the scene, the bridge was engulfed in flames.
First Warn Traffic: Street closures Sunday for annual Madison Marathon
MADISON, Wis. — The annual Madison Marathon will lead to a number of road closures downtown starting Sunday morning. The races will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 on the Capitol Square. From there, runners will pass through the UW Arboretum, UW Campus, Warner Park, and back to the Capitol. You can find the full route here and embedded below.
Teens arrested after crashing stolen car on Beltline, running from scene
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two teens who they said crashed a stolen vehicle on the Beltline and ran away. Crews were called to a crash on the Beltline near Midvale Blvd. just after 2 p.m. Tuesday. Police said a stolen vehicle struck another vehicle, lost control, and then stopped. No injuries were reported.
Man who stole handgun during drug deal sentenced to 4 years in prison
MADISON, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for stealing a handgun from a person during a drug deal in Dane County earlier this year, the justice department said. Ka’Toine Richardson was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following...
Madison police say scams against elderly growing more sophisticated
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said Wednesday that scams targeting elderly people are growing more sophisticated. Police said there has been an uptick in scams targeting elderly victims in the area. The scams tend to begin with a caller claiming to be a family member in need. The scammer...
In the 608: “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” turns on this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – The “Holiday Fantasy in Lights” is back for the season starting this weekend in Madison. The displays, located at Olin Park on Lake Monona, will light up for the first time on Saturday, November 12th. The Madison community supports this event through sponsorship of...
Fire Forces Closure of Green County Bridge
Woman Indicted For Intent To Distribute Meth in Southwest Wisconsin
A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin has indicted a woman from California for a charge of attempting to possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute to numerous people in La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and Richland Counties. In early 2022, investigators with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office identified 49 year old Heather Carter of Santa Monica, California as a person transporting large quantities of methamphetamine from California to Southwest Wisconsin. The charges against Carter are the result of an investigation by the Crawford and Vernon County Sheriffs’ Offices, Coon Valley Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, and several other agencies. A search warrant was executed at a residence in the Village of Coon Valley where Carter was taken into custody on September 23rd. If convicted, Carter faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
Wisconsin now accepting ornaments for State Capitol Holiday Tree
MADISON, Wis. — Students across Wisconsin will once again have the opportunity to help decorate the State Capitol Holiday Tree this year. Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday that the tree will once again be in the Capitol rotunda this year and that this year’s decoration theme will be “Wisconsin Waters.”
Former MMSD board president, deputy mayor Gloria Reyes running for Madison mayor
MADISON, Wis. — The race for mayor is officially underway in Madison as former Madison Metropolitan School District board president Gloria Reyes has filed paperwork to run in next spring’s election, records show. The City of Madison’s 2023 Candidate Filings page shows Reyes has filed her Declaration of...
$250,000 cash bail ordered for man accused in Dodgeville woman’s murder
One of the men charged in the 2021 murder of a Dodgeville woman had his first court hearing Tuesday. 51 year old Aric Way was given a $250,000 cash bail. He was charged last Friday with first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his mother. As a part of his bail conditions, Way cannot have contact with his son, Philip Schmidt-Way, who is also charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the same woman’s death.
Winter Parking to Take Effect November 15th
Winter Parking Enforcement will begin Monday, November 15th at 2:00 AM in Platteville. As a reminder, alternate side parking will be in effect from 2:00 am to 6:00 am. Plan on parking on streets which have even house numbers on even days of the month and odd numbers on odd days of the month. Remember to check the street signs in your area before parking to make sure you are parking where permitted this winter.
Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District referendum passes
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Voters in the Middleton and Cross Plains area approved a referendum allowing the school district to exceed revenue limits. The referendum — which asked if the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District could exceed the state-specified revenue limit by $65.5 million — passed with 62.9% of the vote.
Public comment period opens on draft of Wisconsin DNR’s updated wolf management plan
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is opening up a public comment period for proposed updates to its wolf management plan. The comment period, which opened Thursday and runs until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023, gives the public to weigh in on early versions of the DNR’s plans. This is the first time since 2007 the wolf management plan is being updated.
Madison senior living facility showcases resident art in gallery night event
MADISON, Wis. — A senior living and memory care community on Madison’s west side held its first-ever resident gallery night on Wednesday. The event at Vista West on Bella Vista Drive featured homemade art from residents ranging from quilts to jewelry, paintings and pottery. It also provided a...
‘There was a lot of positive energy’: Dane County poll workers experience busy but safe Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County election officials say after poll workers went into the election with safety concerns about disruptive poll watchers, the biggest issue they ended up facing was a big voter turnout. “People were really engaged in their democracy and wanting to protect it both the poll...
City of Platteville and Family Advocates Disagree on Payments
Platteville City Council members and Family Advocates staff and supporters got together Tuesday to discuss the $12,405 yearly stipulation currently listed in a drafted development agreement for the organization’s new shelter to be built on Eastside Road. That amount would be adjusted each year for inflation, but a report says little progress was made in reaching an agreement. City officials say the payment is necessary to offset some of the costs associated with taking the 3-acre property off the tax roll since nonprofits do not have to pay property taxes. Opponents of the payment say it will put further financial strain on an essential community service that already relies on donations and grants to fund its operations. In the past, the City of Platteville has received payments in lieu of taxes from certain faith organizations and nonprofit housing developments. Family Advocates does not currently make any similar payments on its existing Platteville properties and supporters oppose the payment in lieu of taxes. Options include lowering the payment amount, only requiring it for a certain number or years or reducing the amount if the organization sells one of its other buildings, thus returning it to the tax roll. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel say discussions will continue between the city and Family Advocates to see if a compromise can be found.
How to make sure your provisional ballot is counted
MADISON, Wis. — If you voted using a provisional ballot on Tuesday, there are some important steps to take to make sure your vote gets counted. Provisional voters in Madison must present proper voter identification to the Clerk’s Office by 4 p.m. on Friday. Missing documents can be turned in in person, via e-mail or via fax.
