Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Can You Get A Ticket For Parking Like This Michigan Moron Did?
I'm sure I sound like a cranky old man that yells things like "GET OFF MY LAWN!" but something has been happening in my Grand Rapids neighborhood and it's really starting to GRIND MY GEARS. Someone has been parking their car during the day and at night part way up...
Grand Rapids Scooters: Your Burning Questions Answered
Get Ready to Cruise Downtown on an Electric Scooter. Have you noticed the electric scooters downtown? They’ve become a popular way to access all the amazing things to do in Grand Rapids. And they’re really fun!. Do you want to try the Grand Rapids scooters too, but don’t...
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
Fox17
2 seriously injured in Muskegon head-on crash
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on collision in Muskegon Monday morning. The Muskegon Police Department says the crash happened near Getty Street and Access Highway before 7 a.m. We’re told the crash resulted in the closure of Getty Street from Access Highway to Leonard...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
Owner leads police to stolen pickup truck
Police tracked down two stolen cars in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said.
WWMTCw
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Beach Street closed in Muskegon due to sand in the road
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon Road is shut down after high winds over the weekend made it impossible to drive on Monday morning. The City of Muskegon shut down Beach Street between Beachwood Park and the roundabout after deep sand blew over the road. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spotted...
Injuries Reported In A Head On Crash In Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)
The Muskegon Police Department reported a head-on crash on Monday. The accident was reported to have occurred on South Getty Street and Access Highway. The officials received reports about it at 6.42 a.m.
Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways
The dispensary chain will also debut its new beer-inspired vape cartridges with Shorts Brewing
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
2 hospitalized after Allendale Twp. crash
Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Allendale Township Tuesday, deputies said.
Fire destroys vacant Muskegon Heights home; cause unknown
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich — An investigation is underway into what caused a house to be destroyed by a fire Wednesday. Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3000 block of 8th Street, between West Summit and Rotterdam Avenues in Muskegon Heights.
5 injured in crash on Lake Michigan Drive near Grand Rapids
Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near Grand Rapids, deputies say.
Two critically injured in two-vehicle Allendale area crash
ALLENDALE, MI -- A man and woman, both in their 70s, were critically injured in a two-vehicle crash near Allendale. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said a 71-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, both riding in the same vehicle and both from Zeeland, were seriously injured in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 crash at Lake Michigan Drive and 92nd Avenue.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
5 People Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Grand Rapids (Tallmadge Charter Township, MI)
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured five people. The crash happened on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive. According to the deputies, a 2013 Chevrolet Impala was heading east on Lake Michigan Drive when it changed lanes to avoid hitting someone in front. While changing lanes, it struck an eastbound vehicle and lost control, and crossed into the opposite lane. It then crashed into a west GMC pickup truck.
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
Drivers of two stolen cars led police on chase in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A person stole a car and fled from police early Wednesday morning. An Oshtemo Township resident had their car stolen, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office learned Nov. 9. The theft was reported as a possible carjacking in Allegan County, the sheriff’s office said.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0